Chef John's Breakfast Sausage Patties
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 159.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 13.6g 27 %
carbohydrates: 0.8g
dietary fiber: 0.5g 2 %
sugars: 0.1g
fat: 11g 17 %
saturated fat: 4.1g 20 %
cholesterol: 49mg 16 %
vitamin a iu: 43.2IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 5.1mg 39 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 13 %
vitamin c: 1.6mg 3 %
folate: 3.9mcg 1 %
calcium: 23.7mg 2 %
iron: 0.9mg 5 %
magnesium: 16.3mg 6 %
potassium: 207.7mg 6 %
sodium: 358.8mg 14 %
thiamin: 0.4mg 37 %
calories from fat: 99.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.