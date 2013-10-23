Chef John's Breakfast Sausage Patties

This is a simple breakfast sausage in patty form. So easy! The key is to get freshly and coarsely ground pork shoulder from a real live butcher.

By Chef John

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place pork, fennel seeds, orange zest, salt, black pepper, Italian seasoning, red pepper flakes, and nutmeg into a bowl and stir very lightly with a fork to combine. Do not overmix. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

  • Check seasonings before using: Shape about 2 teaspoons sausage into a small patty and fry until brown in a skillet over medium heat. Let cool 1 to 2 minutes and taste for seasoning.

  • Cover a cutting board with plastic wrap. Divide sausage into 6 equal pieces, roll into a balls, and wrap each ball with plastic wrap. Press flat into patties and discard plastic.

  • Place a heavy skillet, such as a cast iron skillet, over medium-high heat. Cook patties in hot skillet until meat is no longer pink in the center and the sausage is browned, about 3 minutes per side. Serve immediately.

Cook's Note:

If using table salt instead of kosher salt, only use 1/2 to 3/4 teaspoon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
160 calories; protein 13.6g; carbohydrates 0.8g; fat 11g; cholesterol 49mg; sodium 358.8mg. Full Nutrition
