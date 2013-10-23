Chef John's Breakfast Sausage Patties

Our oldest (15yrs.) twins are 1/2 Sicilian and just had to give this a try to see if it tasted like they thought it would. Yep just like Italian sausage with traditional Sicilian flavors that run right into Northern Italy's Austrian heritage as well thanks to the nutmeg. If it had any coriander, mace or other herbs and spices it would have even been more Northern Italian. We gave it 4 stars because it is indeed a good Italian Sausage but would probably only have it for breakfast if we were skiing in the Dolomite Mountains or some such. Most Americans won't find this to be Breakfast Sausage as we are used to the style handed down from our Scottish, English, Irish and Welsh ancestors that often if not usually includes Sage.