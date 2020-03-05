Green Beans

Rating: 4.67 stars
54 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 43
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

Kids' favorite green beans.

By TammyJean

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Put green beans in a baking dish. Mix butter, brown sugar, and garlic powder together in a bowl; pour over green beans. Arrange bacon strips atop the beans.

  • Bake in preheated oven until the bacon is cooked and the green beans are tender, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
236 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 24.3g; fat 13g; cholesterol 33.9mg; sodium 699.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (54)

Reviews:
OZBOZ79
Rating: 3 stars
12/06/2014
I used fresh green beans instead of canned...I also partially cooked the bacon so that it would be nice and crisp once cooked. I wasn't sure if I should cover the pan before baking, so I didn't. The green beans came out very crisp. I think next time I make this I will cover the dish with aluminum foil so that the beans can steam. This probably wouldn't be a problem with canned beans, but I like the taste of fresh beans much more than canned. Read More
Helpful
(27)
DEBBMALL
Rating: 5 stars
04/19/2014
This was both super yummy and uber easy win-win! I made this after I couldn't find a critical ingredient for another dish to take to a dinner and games party. So it was very last-minute. I had pre-cooked the bacon for the other dish, which I'm glad I did. Not sure it could have cooked to a crispy point in the oven on top of the beans. I, too, was a little worried about the sweetness but the garlic powder helps mitigate it. Bottom line, I was disappointed when they ran out before I was able to get seconds. Guess I'll have to make it again ;) Read More
Helpful
(14)
Joey Joan
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2014
I was a little worried about the sweetness, however there was nothing to worry about. The brown sugar mixture enhances the beans and bacon making each bite a real treat. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Camille
Rating: 5 stars
09/03/2014
Everyone said this was the BOMB!!!!! Definitely a great twist on green beans. I used applewood smoked bacon it really complimented the brown sugar butter and garlic mixture. I also added a little crushed red pepper just for a little kick. Will be making this again! Read More
Helpful
(8)
MissKitty
Rating: 4 stars
08/09/2014
This was good. I used fresh green beans (because they needed used up) and microwaved them for approx. 5 minutes. Then made the casserole as suggested (except I forgot the bacon until half way through, so I microwaved my bacon until it was half cooked, and added it on top of the beans in the oven). This was enjoyable; my husband quite liked it and I thought it was pretty good, considering I don't like cooked green beans as a rule. Read More
Helpful
(7)
V Fritz
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2015
I used maple sugar bacon so reduced the amount of brown sugar in the recipe by half. To make better I would cut the bacon into smaller pieces (still lay on top) so that it's easier to eat. All my guests ended up cutting the bacon to eat with the beans anyway so then they'd be precut. Read More
Helpful
(5)
LAcookgirl
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2014
Made these for Thanksgiving lunch and should have doubled the recipe as it was one of the few sides with no leftovers! Used fresh beans and microwaved slightly per another reviewer's suggestion. Added 1/4 tsp of cayenne pepper instead of black pepper which gave it a nice kick. And mixed dry ingredients chopped up apple maple smoked bacon night before and prepared in the a.m. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Sherrie H
Rating: 5 stars
03/05/2015
This was a really good recipe. I often make green bean bundles using these same ingredients; wrapping the bundles in the bacon then topping with the brown sugar/butter mixture before baking. This is like a deconstructed version of the bundles it's very quick and easy and tastes delicious. It also reheats very well. I halved the recipe since there are only two of us. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Gerry Higgins
Rating: 5 stars
08/10/2014
Remarkably easy to make but taste like you spent hours preparing a fancy recipe. A new favorite in our house! Read More
Helpful
(3)
