Rating: 3 stars I used fresh green beans instead of canned...I also partially cooked the bacon so that it would be nice and crisp once cooked. I wasn't sure if I should cover the pan before baking, so I didn't. The green beans came out very crisp. I think next time I make this I will cover the dish with aluminum foil so that the beans can steam. This probably wouldn't be a problem with canned beans, but I like the taste of fresh beans much more than canned. Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars This was both super yummy and uber easy win-win! I made this after I couldn't find a critical ingredient for another dish to take to a dinner and games party. So it was very last-minute. I had pre-cooked the bacon for the other dish, which I'm glad I did. Not sure it could have cooked to a crispy point in the oven on top of the beans. I, too, was a little worried about the sweetness but the garlic powder helps mitigate it. Bottom line, I was disappointed when they ran out before I was able to get seconds. Guess I'll have to make it again ;) Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars I was a little worried about the sweetness, however there was nothing to worry about. The brown sugar mixture enhances the beans and bacon making each bite a real treat. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars Everyone said this was the BOMB!!!!! Definitely a great twist on green beans. I used applewood smoked bacon it really complimented the brown sugar butter and garlic mixture. I also added a little crushed red pepper just for a little kick. Will be making this again! Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars This was good. I used fresh green beans (because they needed used up) and microwaved them for approx. 5 minutes. Then made the casserole as suggested (except I forgot the bacon until half way through, so I microwaved my bacon until it was half cooked, and added it on top of the beans in the oven). This was enjoyable; my husband quite liked it and I thought it was pretty good, considering I don't like cooked green beans as a rule. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I used maple sugar bacon so reduced the amount of brown sugar in the recipe by half. To make better I would cut the bacon into smaller pieces (still lay on top) so that it's easier to eat. All my guests ended up cutting the bacon to eat with the beans anyway so then they'd be precut. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Made these for Thanksgiving lunch and should have doubled the recipe as it was one of the few sides with no leftovers! Used fresh beans and microwaved slightly per another reviewer's suggestion. Added 1/4 tsp of cayenne pepper instead of black pepper which gave it a nice kick. And mixed dry ingredients chopped up apple maple smoked bacon night before and prepared in the a.m. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This was a really good recipe. I often make green bean bundles using these same ingredients; wrapping the bundles in the bacon then topping with the brown sugar/butter mixture before baking. This is like a deconstructed version of the bundles it's very quick and easy and tastes delicious. It also reheats very well. I halved the recipe since there are only two of us. Helpful (4)