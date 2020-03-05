Spicy and Sweet Green Beans

Rating: 4.4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These green beans are a family favorite! Serve with any pork recipe containing apples for a pleasant taste bud surprise!

By Debbie Kumanchik

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon to a plate lined with paper towel.

  • Drain and discard liquid from 1 can of green beans; empty both cans into a saucepan over low heat. Bring to a simmer; add bacon and sweet onion.

  • Increase heat to medium-low. Stir cinnamon, salt, and nutmeg into the green beans. Cook the mixture until the onions are transparent but not yet soft, about 10 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

I don't use measuring spoons for this recipe. I take a small spoon from my drawer and add two heaps of brown sugar (which I'm assuming is about the same amount as two tablespoons) and sprinkle on the chili powder according to taste.

It's okay to substitute real bacon bits to cut down on time.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
61 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 9.8g; fat 1.5g; cholesterol 3.3mg; sodium 302.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

Linda
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2013
This is a nice way to dress up a boring can of string beans. They were more sweet than spicy to me so I might try adding a dash of cayenne next time. Otherwise very nice. Thanks. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Pat Houston-Sellers
Rating: 4 stars
08/19/2019
A bit too sweet for my taste so I am going to cut back on the brown sugar. Not enough spice for us so I will double the chili powder or add some cayenne pepper. Read More
Derek
Rating: 4 stars
04/20/2015
Didn't have bacon on hand so I pan fried some cut up ham which worked just fine. Also I agree that it didn't necessarily have a spicy kick to it but the sweetness combined with the ham was still pretty delicious. Read More
Laurie Hillis
Rating: 4 stars
07/09/2016
Made for my family and they all liked it but said it was a bit too sweet. Will m ale them again and cut back on the brown sugar. Read More
