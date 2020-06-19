Gavin II's Edible Sand

5
2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

My niece asked me to make some edible sand for her son's first birthday to go along with the Finding Nemo theme and this is what I came up with. Even the party guests were fooled! This is great for kids or adult-themed beach parties. For a lighter colored sand use more sugar.

Recipe by bdweld

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
3
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Process whole graham crackers and chocolate graham cracker in a food processor to a sand-like consistency.

    Advertisement

  • Stir sugar and graham cracker crumbs together in a bowl, adding sugar as needed to reach desired color.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 45.8g; fat 3.8g; sodium 230.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/30/2022