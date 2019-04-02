World's Best Honey Garlic Pork Chops

When you're in need of a quick and easy dinner that the whole family will love, look no further than pork chops. This 5-star grilled pork chop recipe has reviewers' mouths watering thanks to the spectacular honey-garlic glaze — but the 25-minute fridge-to-table time is also a perk too.

What Makes These The World's Best Pork Chops?

There might not be an actual award given to pork chops, but if there was, this 5-ingredient dish would surely win it thanks to the sauce alone. Reviewers rave about the ketchup, honey, soy sauce, and garlic glaze that is brushed onto the chops on the grill.

In fact, many reviewers suggest marinating the pork chops in the glaze first, brushing them with more glaze on the grill, and making an extra batch of sauce to serve on the side for dipping because it's just that good.

How to Grill Pork Chops

When the weather is nice, take your pork chops outside and throw them on the grill. Not only will they cook up quickly, but they'll also get the tasty grill marks that everyone loves.

Grilling pork chops is incredibly simple, all you have to do is preheat your grill to medium heat and oil the grate. Then lightly brush the glaze over the chops and sear them on both sides until they are no longer pink in the middle.

How Long to Grill Pork Chops

You'll want to grill your pork chops until they are no longer pink in the middle and reach an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C). The National Pork Board recommends about eight to 12 minutes for pork chops that are ¾-inch thick. However, every grill is different so it may take some grills longer while some may cook faster.

What is the Best Cut of Pork to Use For Pork Chops?

In this recipe, you can use either boneless or bone-in pork chops. They typically take about the same amount of time to cook, so it's really up to personal preference or what's on sale at the grocery store this week.

You will want to pay attention to the thickness of the pork chop, though. Thicker pork chops will take longer to cook, but they won't dry out as easily as thinner pork chops can on the grill. So, thicker pork chops are usually recommended for grilling.

Can You Bake Them Instead?

Yes! If you don't have a grill or the weather isn't looking that great, you can bake these pork chops instead. Reviewers tend to bake them at 350 degrees F for about 40-45 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 145 degrees F.

What to Serve With Pork Chops

Pork chops are so versatile that you can serve them with just about anything. But, if you need some inspiration, try one of these top-rated side dishes.

If you want more recipe ideas, check out our collection of side dishes for pork chops.

How to Store Pork Chops

Store cooked pork chops in an airtight container or wrapped in aluminum foil in the refrigerator. If stored properly, leftover pork chops will last up to three to four days.

Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise

"How do you turn plain ol pork chops into something SPECIAL on a Sunday afternoon? You make THIS!! MY OH MY! I didn't have enough honey so I added a squirt of maple syrup and a few dashes of Chipotle hot sauce and about 5 garlic cloves! This sauce is CRAZY GOOD," raves Patty Cakes.

"I came across this recipe 3 weeks ago and have already made it twice. It is absolutely delicious. I baked it at 350 for 45 min and turned them over twice and coated both sides with the glaze each time. I served this with roasted potatoes and carrots and cheddar broccoli and cauliflower," says Good Karma.

"So good! We have 7 kiddos so finding good meals that they also enjoy is pretty challenging. This one was a hit with the whole family. Saved for several future dinners," according to Jordyn Day.