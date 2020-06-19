Lamb Stew with Butternut Squash
Comfort food galore!
Comfort food galore!
I wish more people would just make the recipe first and tell us how it worked and THEN substitute to your hearts delights. I made the recipe as written and it was delicious and easy to make and was devoured in one sitting by the family.Read More
I wish more people would just make the recipe first and tell us how it worked and THEN substitute to your hearts delights. I made the recipe as written and it was delicious and easy to make and was devoured in one sitting by the family.
I have to admit, I did do two big changes to the recipe. First, I went to buy the lamb, but found it was pretty expensive this week. So instead I bought some pork butt instead, selecting the darker cuts of meat. The second was when I went to add the squash after it baked in the oven. he stew looked a little dry so I added abut 1/2 cup of red wine to it along with the squash. It turned out very good. Nice flavor and tender meat and veggies. I want to try it with the lamb next time since I think that will be an even better flavor.
A great meal for a chilly autumn evening. I followed the recipe until it was all done, I added some curry and yogurt on my helping. Easy preparation too. Enjoy.
my foodies friends raved. no changes necessary with this winner.
Easy to put together. A great winter warming family meal.
I added some parsnip's to the recipe,other then that everything else stayed the same.I'll make this again for sure.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections