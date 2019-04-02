Crispy and Tender Baked Chicken Thighs

Crispy chicken thighs are baked in the oven with a flavorful, homemade spice rub. The bone-in chicken thighs stay moist and juicy while the skin crisps up beautifully. Serve this budget-friendly main dish alongside any side dish for a dinner the whole family will love.
I'm making this for the third time in two weeks! The first time I made it as directed, and it was perfect! The whole family loved it. I did follow others' advice and doubled the amount of seasonings though. The second time I used skinless breasts because the thighs had so much oil and I thought it might be just as good with less fat. It wasn't bad at all, but not as good as with the thighs. This time I am going back to the thighs, but since there is a lot of "juice" on the cooking sheet with thighs, I am going to use a roasting pan instead, and add quartered baby golden potatoes and peeled baby winter carrots half way through the cooking time. The spices are perfect for this. About 15 minutes until done I am adding chopped sweet yellow onions. I will come back and post a photo and results if I am able to add that later. Update: Okay there wasn't much room left for the carrots and potatoes. I piled them up on one end of the pan after rolling them in the juices, and when the chicken timer went off I removed just the chicken. I turned the oven up to 485 and roasted the veggies in the juice until done. It was delicious!
I'm making this for the third time in two weeks! The first time I made it as directed, and it was perfect! The whole family loved it. I did follow others' advice and doubled the amount of seasonings though. The second time I used skinless breasts because the thighs had so much oil and I thought it might be just as good with less fat. It wasn't bad at all, but not as good as with the thighs. This time I am going back to the thighs, but since there is a lot of "juice" on the cooking sheet with thighs, I am going to use a roasting pan instead, and add quartered baby golden potatoes and peeled baby winter carrots half way through the cooking time. The spices are perfect for this. About 15 minutes until done I am adding chopped sweet yellow onions. I will come back and post a photo and results if I am able to add that later. Update: Okay there wasn't much room left for the carrots and potatoes. I piled them up on one end of the pan after rolling them in the juices, and when the chicken timer went off I removed just the chicken. I turned the oven up to 485 and roasted the veggies in the juice until done. It was delicious!
Just as the title says crispy and tender!Love this recipe and I didn't change a thing!Only thing I did do was loosen the skin a little to sprinkle the seasoning right onto the meat.I will make this again and again!Thanks for the recipe.
I saw this recipe and read all of the positive reviews, and figured I would give it a try. I usually prefer grilled chicken, so when I read that this oven chicken would turn out crispy, and also rival the grill, I had to take a shot!!! My girlfriend raved about this chicken, and said it was my best yet! The only adjustments that I made were I used 4 wings and 2 thighs (What i had on hand) for my small family. I also used garlic and onion powders instead of salts. I took someones suggestion to put the chicken directly on the rack, and let a baking sheet catch the drippings. This allowed the chicken to crisp on all sides. I definitely recommend this chicken. This chicken even got me some lovin' after the kiddo went to sleep.. WIN-WIN FOR ME :)
I currently have a broken right wrist(I'm right handed) with a cast all the way to my elbow and I made this the other night and the recipe is spot on. I baked for 58min and broiled for 1min. I will likely dial back the paprika a bit next time but my wife was very impressed. We are now affectionately calling this "one arm chicken".
Awesome recipe !!! I made it with only 6 thighs using the same amount of seasoning (because I always season heavily) and it came out great !!! Also added a little cayenne and cumin . Like the recipe says , crispy !! I also put them on a baking rack so air could circulate all around . I love using the thighs because #1 they're inexpensive and #2 they're more flavorful . This is now in regular in my house !!!
I followed the recipe as close as I could. I always try to, at least the first time. However, I don't use or keep onion salt or garlic salt, so I used onion & garlic POWDERS + a little table salt. (I did add a bit of cumin, from a review, to the spice mix, but DW picked it up right away & said, "It was awesome, but leave the cumin out, next time.") We both found ourselves pulling the awesome, crispy skin off & treating it like another side-dish! This was, BY FAR, the best, most honest & simple chicken thigh recipe we've ever tasted! I may never even attempt to GRILL thighs again... no matter the weather!!! We're already on the hunt for more $.99/lb thighs! Thank you so much, Nicole!!!
I've made this several times, and the whole family loves them. I make them with the boneless/skinless thighs, though. I melt about 2 TBSP butter, mix the seasonings in, and then brush the seasoned butter onto the thighs. Very good, and quick and easy,too!
Been doing it this way for YEARS. It's kind of a no-brainer! Don't worry about the specifics of the seasonings. Just put whatever you like on them. Plain ole garlic powder, salt and pepper is a fave at my house, but any seasoning that you like will work here! No need to dirty up a container to shake all the seasonings together in....just sprinkle what you like on. If the thighs that I buy happen to have alot of extra skin, I trim some off, but the skin comes out SO crispy that if you'e a crispy skin fan, you may opt to leave it all on and let it cook! The best way to do these thighs is to go somewhere around 375-400 and bake them in a cast iron skillet. No need for the cooking spray and at the higher temp (for about the same hour cooking time) the skin gets crunchier. The meat will still not be overcooked unless you have particularly small pieces of chicken. Also, about 10 or 15 minutes before you're ready to take them out of the oven, drain the fat that has cooked off and put them back in the oven for the remaining time. Keeps the chicken from sitting in a pool of grease during the last bit of cooking. Do try this recipe. My hubby who, when we met, refused to eat any chicken except a breast now asks for these thighs weekly!
Followed to a T other than broiling for the last 3 minutes.. PERFECT! I marinated the chicken for a day for extra flavor.. but the skin was crispy and delicious!!!!!!! FIVE STARS
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/22/2014
This recipe is the reason I now use this website. I decided to make chicken for dinner, but wasn't really sure how to season it or at what temp and for how long to bake it. I was planning on just sprinkling some salt and pepper on it and baking at 400 for 30 min and then checking it... Apparently that's all kinds of wrong! Im so glad I found this because it turned out so good! Crispy skin and juicy meat. I'm not the meat cooker in the family, I can do desserts and vegetarian options like no other, but I prefer not touching or smelling raw meat. It just weirds me out. Therefore on the rare occasion I do cook a meat option, no one really enjoys it. This saved me. And redeemed me from all my past mistakes. I tripled the recipe for more chicken, and I sprinkled some on the bottom of the chicken, and then rubbed it in. Got some under the chicken skin like I've seen others recommend doing, and then rubbed that in, then I sprinkled the rest on the top. Even the drippings were so good that I ended up making gravy out of it.
Recipe worked perfectly. Mix and match your spice combinations to whatever you like. As long as you follow the cooking instructions it comes out crispy and delicious. In my photo, I moved it to a different plate. I used a cookie sheet to bake (with tin foil). Easy Peasy!
Fabulous! The entire family loved it! I had to use onion powder because I didn't have onion salt and had read other reviews that had done the same. Otherwise, seasoned and cooked exactly as directed. My daughter is a VERY picky eater, and she likes her chicken the way she likes her chicken. Not only did she eat this like there was no tomorrow, but she has also asked me to make it again. It's so easy peasy, we are having it for dinner again tonight. Definitely on the weekly rotation!!
Very tasty and easy. I used the family size package of boneless, skinless thighs (just over 3 pounds). I cut all the visible fat off before seasoning. I doubled the spices and baked at 400 for 20-25 minutes in a foil-lined 9x13 pan.
Very Delicious Chicken!!!! You will not regret cooking this chicken. The chicken was tender and juicy, it was not dry. I let it cook for one hour in the oven. One thing I did different was for 6 boneless chicken thigh, I quadrupled the amount of spices I used. I used the same kind of spices that the recipe says to use. My whole family loved the chicken. They were asking is there any more chicken? My children and husband kept saying while eating,UMMMM, this is so good!
This was outstanding !!! I did however made some changes to the original recipe! I doubled the spices and added onion powder instead of onion salt. I also added Rosemary and a packet of chicken bouillon. I also cut some onions and spread them in the bake sheet, i then placed the chicken thighs on top of the onions. I sprinkled some garlic powder and cayenne pepper simply cuz we like spicy! I then sprayed some oil on top of skin and baked them as original recipe called for. These were amazingly delicious!!!! My family loved it and i have two toddlers that ate it like if it was ice cream! Very yum yum!!
I just spent quite a bit of time looking for this recipe so I could make it for the second time. Great, easy recipe for an affordable meal. Husband came home late for dinner that night and loved it warmed up. I'm going to keep this in the regular rotation at my house. Edit: This has stayed in the regular rotation for at least 6 months and is always an easy, successful favourite with the family.
LOVE IT!!! Very crispy!! Had no Oregano or Thyme, so I used Basil and Sage. I 4X the recipe and coated the underside too. After coating chicken, let sit in pan covered in foil for 6-8 hours in fridge. WOW, THE FLAVOR WAS AWESOME!!! THANK YOU!! To cut down on salt, use onion powder and garlic powder on the underside of chicken.
For some reason the chicken thighs never became crisp. Not sure why because I followed the directions and left them in much longer to try and make them crispy. It could have used a lot more of the seasoning as well. It wasn't bad or anything but wasn't amazing either.
I made this recipe using onion powder instead of onion salt. It turns out so juicy, crispy and delicious... I baked it skin side up for 30 minutes and then skin side down for 30 minutes. This is so good that we added it in to the dinner rotation. So Good... Did I mention its good? Making it tonight!
S3NSATIONAL! UNBELIEVABLE! FANTADTIC! MAKE THIS NOW!!! 5 STARS! OMG! I didnt have inion powder so i used onion flakes. I read about 5 reviews and that convinced me....i had to go back and double check if 1/4 tsp was correct because when i saw how little it was, i couldnt believe it was 3nough for 7 thighs (all i had). It was perfect. I say measure out TABLESPOONS, store in a separate seasonong jar w top and uve already got it made for next time! Use a 1/4tsp to measure out to sprinkle on each thigh. ID SERVE THIS TO ANY COMPANY!!!
I had higher hopes for this recipe. I used 8 large thighs and doubled the seasoning. Knowing thighs with skin-on would be greasy, I elevated the chicken on a rack over the aluminum covered pan. I'm glad I did because a lot of grease collected in the bottom pan. These just did not present the image I had in my head. Even with doubling the seasonings, they just didn't portray the flavor I thought they should. They weren't as crispy as I would have liked either. I think these would be great if cooked on an outside grill. As soon as all this snow goes away, I will give them a try again. Thank you for submitting.
Super easy and super delicious! My 3 picky eaters loved it, especially the flavorful crispy skin. Used a Cajun seasoning blend as I was missing a few of the herbs. Will definitely make this many more times!
Such a quick and easy recipe! I had all the ingredients already and was able to spend some time with my son after work while it was in the oven. Instead of using a baking sheet, I used a cast iron skillet, which I was able to serve right up to the dinner table. It looked very fancy but easy to clean up. This is a great recipe for the busy working parents who enjoy whipping up a home-cooked meal after work, but still have time to spend with the family!
When I make a recipe for the first time, I really try to stick to the recipe as closely as I can. So I left the chicken on the foil, which I sprayed. I did, however, make more seasoning and used about twice as much as suggested. I was skeptical about this recipe, even after I read the many positive reviews. But guess what? It really works! Tender and juicy inside, crispy and delicious outside. And easy-peasy to make. No browning on the stove, no turning halfway through cooking...just season it and put it in the oven and let it roast for an hour. Love it.
I only gave this 4 stars because of a few tips that came in very handy from other reviewers: Put the seasoning under the skin, which is GREAT advice. The skin crisps up very nicely but takes the flavor with it! I also placed mine on a wire rack to bake to avoid having it sit in it's own grease. Make sure to at least double the seasoning! I doubled the seasoning and I only made 4 thighs. This recipe was SO easy! I can't wait to make it again!
I made this using boneless skinless chicken thighs and breasts and they came out fantastic!! Better for you not having the skin. I also have made this and sliced them up into strips and put this on salad with either feta or bleu cheese crumbles and it's so delish!! I don't rate unless it's 5 stars and this is 5 stars!! Hubs loves this and it's my favorite go to recipe for chicken!!
That was delicious! I'm guessing the foil makes it crispy because our chicken didn't have skin. Flavorful but not at all spicy, paired well with roasted potatoes and Garlic Kale. Definitely making this again.
To be clear: I only used the technique, not the same seasoning. But I am so pleased with the results! I was worried because I'd already marinated my chicken thighs in lemon/olive oil/oregano and I thought they wouldn't get crispy but they did! They were perfectly cooked and delicious. I'll be using this recipe again. I may even try the recommended seasonings. ;) Thanks for sharing!
This is an excellent dry rub and I didn't change the proportions at all. They were moist and crispy and tender. I used the entire recipe on three thighs, under and on top of the skin. I baked them on a rack on a foil lined cookie sheet, both coated with cooking spray. Your recipe is going into my hardcopy favorites.
I liked how juicy the chicken was on the inside and how crisp it was on the outside. The spices were okay...I doubled them but they still tasted a little eh to me. I think I would have liked them more if I'd put them under the skin. The juice coming off the chicken tasted absolutely superb on mashed potatoes though.
I really liked it. I had 4 thighs and used the recipe for 8 so essentially I doubled the spices. Since I usually don't ever like the skin on, I baked 2 without skin and 2 with skin. Both came out really good. The skin got really thin and crispy so next time I will leave the skin on and put a little bit of the spices underneath also. I also broiled it on Lo for 2 minutes to get it extra crispy. I will definitely be making this again.
My family loved the spices used in this recipe. The spices used weren't overpowering and pleased the palates from grandkid to grandpa. I did add some cut up butter on top of each chicken thigh before baking.
Did not use the spray, but did use a blend of melted butter and olive oil to brush onto thighs before sprinkling with the herb mixture. The whole family really enjoyed this meal. Served with risotto and a garden salad.
I used smoked paprika and granulated onion and garlic to avoid the extra salt. I cooked in a Breville convection oven. Nice and crispy with lots of flavor. Only baked for 50 minutes to 160F. Excellent.
Just like other reviewers, I changed up the spices a bit (adding season salt and adjusting the others listed). I also used a mixture of drumsticks and thighs, seasoning the bottom side of the chicken, under the skin and on top. Followed the baking instructions, broiling for the last few mins. Perfect! Very moist, crispy skin, and flavorful! So easy and convenient. Will definitely use this again!
This was fantastic. Exactly the flavor I was craving! I did find the seasoning was only enough for 2 thighs (I season all over), but that was perfect because I was only cooking 2! Haha. I did not have garlic and onion salts, so I used the powders instead and added 1/4 tsp sea salt. I also used smoked paprika, and placed a small pat of butter under each of the skins. Can't wait to make this again! Definitely my go-to from now on!
This was delicious! The only change I made was to double the spices, add rosemary and some red and gold potato wedges. I didn't have enough of one type of potato. They were both equally good. I basted the chicken thighs with butter and spread the butter and spices under the skin, and sprinkled the potatoes with the spice mix. Yummy!
Janet
Rating: 5 stars
05/29/2017
My family loved it! They normally only eat one or two thighs when I've baked them another way, but using this recipe - they devoured them!
Linda Ingram
Rating: 5 stars
03/26/2015
This was delicious! The only change I made was to double the spices, add rosemary and some red and gold potato wedges. I didn't have enough of one type of potato. They were both equally good. I basted the chicken thighs with butter and spread the butter and spices under the skin, and sprinkled the potatoes with the spice mix. Yummy!
Giving it four stars for being fast and easy to put together. Took a star away because it was just a basic roast chicken recipe, nothing out of the ordinary. Would I make it again? Yes if I’m pressed for time or just lazy.
I am so grateful for this recipe. It’s perfect for those nights where you want a good home cooked meal, but you really don’t feel like spending much time in the kitchen. I’m still baffled not only by how simple this recipe is, but how unbelievably crispy the skin gets! Not only does this chicken taste wonderful, it looks beautiful too. I don’t change a thing, it’s perfect as is.
Nice and crispy. May need a little less time to cook. I added whole mushrooms to stew in the juices about half way through. next time will try adding them from the beginning. I also dumped a bit of the fat out half way through.
This will be added to our regular rotation! It was super easy and the chicken thighs really were tender with crispy skin! I couldn't believe it : ) I only made one change...didn't have onion salt, so I doubled up the garlic salt. I used the seasoning on five chicken thighs because that was how many were in the pack : )
I have tried this recipe three times. The first time I struck with the recipe as written. It good, but a little dry. The second time, I followed the recipe, but used skinless, boneless thighs. It was very dry and tough. The third time, I used thighs with the skin and bones intact. I played around with the seasonings by using seasoned salt and a little MSG in addition to those listed. After 45 minutes in the oven, pulled the chicken and found that it was ready to eat and just about perfect. I served it with white rice and black beans seasoned with a little olive oil, cumin, raw onion, sherry vinegar and red wine. Excellent!
I've made this recipe several times. It's always a hit with my family. Husband and kiddos love it! I've blended the spices so it's at my fingertips in the cupboard when chicken thighs go on sale. Sometimes, after the chicken is done, I pull the skins off and throw them back in the oven to crisp them up even more for skin chips!
The only things I did differently is spoon butter over top the skins before seasoning, and seasoned by eye. These were phenomenal. I don't understand the few low ratings. Super simple, super tender, with just enough crisp on the outside, even without broiling. Yum.
Such a good recipe! I burshed the chicken with a little olive oil before sprinkling on the spice mixture. I also altered the spices a bit to match what I happened to have on hand. In any case, my family was wowed and the process of making the dinner was just so easy. A keeper recipe for sure!
Followed the directions exactly. Chicken was delicious. Next time I will put the seasoning UNDER the skin before baking. We don't eat chicken skin...so all of the seasoning came off with the skin. If you eat the skin...this recipe is perfect. If you don't....I'd suggest putting it under the skin. Either way.....VERRRY tasty and super easy!
Excellent! I doubled the amount of rub for 6 bone-in thighs and cooked as per directions. After removing the chicken, I added a bit of white wine to the drippings with sliced onion and baked till opaque. Will make these again! Thanks for sharing this recipe.
This had great flavor, and the skin was crispy. I did sprinkle a little salt underneath the skin. I also used smoked paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder, because that's what I had on hand. I'll definitely make this again. My family all enjoyed it.
Followed directions except baked directly on the oven rack as other reviewers suggested. Skin was crispy but the chicken was not as tender & moist as I was expecting after reading all the rave reviews. Simple recipe. Can be used with any blend of spices you have on hand or to your taste.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.