Crispy and Tender Baked Chicken Thighs

Crispy chicken thighs are baked in the oven with a flavorful, homemade spice rub. The bone-in chicken thighs stay moist and juicy while the skin crisps up beautifully. Serve this budget-friendly main dish alongside any side dish for a dinner the whole family will love.

By Nicole Burdett

Recipe Summary

cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil; spray foil with cooking spray.

  • Arrange chicken thighs, skin-side up, on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Combine garlic salt, onion salt, oregano, thyme, paprika, and pepper in a small bowl; mix until well combined. Sprinkle spice mixture liberally over chicken thighs.

  • Bake chicken in the preheated oven until skin is crispy, thighs are no longer pink at the bone, and the juices run clear, about 1 hour. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Tips

Double the seasoning for even more flavor.

If you wish to broil the chicken for the last part of cooking, do so for only 1 to 2 minutes and watch carefully as the spices burn very quickly!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 19.2g; carbohydrates 0.2g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 71mg; sodium 177.5mg. Full Nutrition
