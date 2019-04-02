Crispy and Tender Baked Chicken Thighs

Been doing it this way for YEARS. It's kind of a no-brainer! Don't worry about the specifics of the seasonings. Just put whatever you like on them. Plain ole garlic powder, salt and pepper is a fave at my house, but any seasoning that you like will work here! No need to dirty up a container to shake all the seasonings together in....just sprinkle what you like on. If the thighs that I buy happen to have alot of extra skin, I trim some off, but the skin comes out SO crispy that if you'e a crispy skin fan, you may opt to leave it all on and let it cook! The best way to do these thighs is to go somewhere around 375-400 and bake them in a cast iron skillet. No need for the cooking spray and at the higher temp (for about the same hour cooking time) the skin gets crunchier. The meat will still not be overcooked unless you have particularly small pieces of chicken. Also, about 10 or 15 minutes before you're ready to take them out of the oven, drain the fat that has cooked off and put them back in the oven for the remaining time. Keeps the chicken from sitting in a pool of grease during the last bit of cooking. Do try this recipe. My hubby who, when we met, refused to eat any chicken except a breast now asks for these thighs weekly!