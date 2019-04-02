Easy Butterfinger® Cake

Angel food cake, Butterfinger® candy bars and Cool Whip® are the well known favorites in this delightful (and easy) no-bake dessert. Looks great in a trifle bowl. I don't even like Butterfinger® bars and I thoroughly enjoy this stuff!! You can do this in a 9x13-inch pan as well, but the trifle looks so nice!
When I want dessert I want to know that is what I’m having... this fits the bill. It is yummy sweetness! Over the top sweetness. When I make it my sons devour it along with taking it to potlucks it disappears. Like I said, straight yumminess
My mom used to make this when I was a kid and I tracked down this recipe on a bit of a nostalgic trip. There are other recipes on the internet that call for pudding mix....avoid those and make this one! I followed recipe exactly, turned out delicious and rich, just as I remembered.
My husband always requests this dessert for his birthday, something his mom used to make. My family complains it's too sweet & hurts their teeth. Once a year won't kill anyone & birthday boy can pick whatever he wants. I would prefer to cut the sugar, butter & egg yolks & try a cooked pudding to fold into the Cool Whip but my hubby won't hear of it. Adding fresh strawberries would probably be tasty too.
