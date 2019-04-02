Easy Butterfinger® Cake

Angel food cake, Butterfinger® candy bars and Cool Whip® are the well known favorites in this delightful (and easy) no-bake dessert. Looks great in a trifle bowl. I don't even like Butterfinger® bars and I thoroughly enjoy this stuff!! You can do this in a 9x13-inch pan as well, but the trifle looks so nice!

Recipe by NATURALTES

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat confectioners' sugar, butter, and egg yolks together in a large bowl with an electric mixture until creamy. Fold whipped topping into the mixture.

  • Spread 1/2 the angel food cake pieces on the bottom of a trifle dish. Pour 1/2 the whipped topping mixture in an even layer over the cake pieces. Sprinkle 1/2 the crushed candy bars over the top. Repeat layers with remaining cake, whipped topping mixture, and crushed candy. Cover dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
337 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 45.4g; fat 16.9g; cholesterol 66.5mg; sodium 243.5mg. Full Nutrition
