Making and eating Hello Dolly bars have been a tradition in our family for a long time. Every Christmas we always have to make these.

Recipe by Cupcake Princess

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen bars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Mix graham cracker crumbs and melted butter together in a bowl until evenly moistened; press into the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Pour 1/2 of the can of sweetened condensed milk over the graham cracker crust. Sprinkle semisweet chocolate chips, walnuts, coconut, and white chocolate chips over the graham cracker crust; gently press chocolate, nuts, and coconuts into the crust. Drizzle remaining 1/2 can of condensed milk over the top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until fragrant and coconut is golden, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool completely before cutting into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 23.9g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 16.5mg; sodium 93.8mg. Full Nutrition
