Hello Dolly Bars
Making and eating Hello Dolly bars have been a tradition in our family for a long time. Every Christmas we always have to make these.
Making "Hello Dolly" bars has also been a family tradition of ours. My mom got the recipe (in 1950's) from one of her sisters. Basically the same....graham cracker/butter crust baked for 10 minutes. Then layer in this order...over hot crust 1 cup semi sweet choc chips, 1 cup butterscotch chips, 1 cup coconut, 1 cup chopped walnuts TOPPED by drizzling an entire can of condensed milk then back in the oven approx 25 min. The "key" to this is to cover the pan with aluminum foil immediately after removing from oven, and let cool overnight with foil still on.Read More
I made this exactly like the recipe says. I didn't like the bottom portion, it was making so much of a mess. It had too much chocolate chips for my taste. I was like eating straight up sugar with a crumbly graham cracker crust falling all over the place.Read More
I toss the butter in the 9x13 pan while the oven is preheating to melt, evenly sprinkle the graham cracker crumbs over the melted butter, add the remaining ingredients and then evenly pour the can sweetened condensed milk over the entire pan.
This is my famil' s favorite treat
These are quick, easy, sweet and tasty - which is exactly what I was looking for when my son told me at 7 p.m. that he needed to bring a food item for his Spanish class the next day! I had all of the ingredients for this on-hand, and threw these together in no time at all. My Mom used to make these, except the condensed milk was just drizzled on top (not on the bottom crust). I actually really liked this method better, as the bottom crust gets kind of chewy and toffee-like, rather than crumbly like my Mom's did.
Delicious! You can play around with the toppings to suit your tastes. I like dark chocolate, coconut, and almonds. Next time I make these, which will be soon since they're so easy, I'll include the white chocolate chips as well. Perfect for parties.
These are perfect, I use actual graham wafers and chop them up in the food processor, one sleeve works. I also use one cup of white chocolate chips, but that is the only change
I made this and substituted pecans for the walnuts and used snickers morsels in addition to the chocolate chip morsels. It came out very tasty!
DELICIOUS ........!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
no changes.. they were loved by all!
This recipe has been part of my Christmas baking repertoire for two years now, and has earned permanent favourite status! It’s easy, delicious, festive, and has a good yield. Everyone loves them. I make the recipe exactly as described. Thanks for sharing!
This is an excellent recipe and received rave reviews. I had to add a little more graham wafer crumbs(maybe 1/4 cup) to the 1/2 cup of melted butter as it seemed too moist with just 1 1/2 cups of the crumbs. Otherwise it was a keeper
So good, I’ve already made it twice. Dubbed them COVID bars. No adjustment needed for high altitude (8,000 ft). Only dishes besides the baking dish are a rubber spatula and measuring scoop. Melt the butter right in the baking dish while the oven preheats, stir in the crumbs (no mess if you roll the crackers in a plastic bag), add toppings. Delicious.
No...I certainly will make it again!
Easy peasy Dolly squeezy! Easy recipe. You can use different combinations. Thanks!
We've made this in the past, and have never been disappointed. It's fun to improvise with other additional toppings - butterscotch chips, pretzel pieces and toffee crumbles have worked well. Easy and fun for kids to participate as well. One caveat with this recipe - If you choose a 9x13 pan as suggested, you will need to add about 50% more graham crackers and butter in order to cover the entire bottom of the pan. Otherwise, just use a smaller pan, say 11 x 7.
This is an old family recipe too...… It is simply delicious..
Oh my word! So addictive! I used butterscotch chips instead of white chocolate. Will definitely make again. I'll try white chocolate chips next time.
Not enough graham cracker for the amount of butter. Soupy mess and very thin.....
