Eggplant Parmigiana with Margherita® Pepperoni

14 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A family favorite layered with lightly breaded eggplant, savory pepperoni, tangy tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

By Margherita Meats

Gallery
13 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Slice each eggplant lengthwise into slices about 1/4 to 1/2 inch thick.

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet, add olive oil (approximately 1/4 inch deep) and heat for frying.

  • In a bowl, mix eggs and water together. On a large plate, mix grated Parmigiana-Reggiano cheese and 4 cups seasoned breadcrumbs together. Dip eggplant into the egg mixture, then the breadcrumb mixture. Place breaded eggplant slices into skillet and fry until golden brown, rotating once if necessary. Remove from skillet.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

  • In an 8 by 12-inch baking dish, place the 4 largest eggplant slices, evenly spaced apart from each other. Over each slice, spread 1/4 cup of tomato sauce and sprinkle with a teaspoon of basil. Place one slice of mozzarella and 3 slices pepperoni over each slice and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon grated Parmigiano. Place the smaller slices of eggplant over each of the disks and repeat with tomato sauce, basil, pepperoni and the 2 cheeses. Repeat the layering again until all the ingredients are used.

  • Sprinkle the remaining 1/2 cup seasoned bread crumbs over the top of the eggplant dish, and bake uncovered until the cheese is melted and the tops turn light brown, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1505 calories; protein 66.8g; carbohydrates 128.4g; fat 79.1g; cholesterol 336.9mg; sodium 4267.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022