Eggplant Parmigiana with Margherita® Pepperoni
A family favorite layered with lightly breaded eggplant, savory pepperoni, tangy tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
I modified this recipe and sliced my egg plant pieces in half, then I baked them (with gluten free bread crumbs and crunched up rice chex) instead of pan frying them. Not only was it healthier that way, but much easier to do in a small apartment kitchen. Everything else was the same and it was yummy!!Read More
I would give it nearly 3.5 stars; It's very tasty but had too much mozzarella - 8 to 10 oz would be plenty- and I would peel the eggplant as the skin was a bit tough- I love eggplant parmigiana but this particular recipe was not the best I've made at home.Read More
This is amazing! The only thing I did different was instead of the marinara sauce and basil, I used sun dried tomato pesto, because I had it on hand. Delicious!!
I made it his recipe minus the pepperoni and I baked it instead of frying it. It was amazing!!
This is delicious! We followed the recipe as written and loved every bite. Thanks for posting!
First the 20 min prep time is way under estimated. Then there is the clean up and the two cups of bread crumbs on my floor (4 cups way too much) and there is no evidence in the picture that bread crumbs were even sprinkled last on top. The recipe was followed to a T... next time I will use less Italian bread crumbs....found that the first round of dipping in egg mixture and dredging in bread crumbs did not hold up in the skillet. For the rest of the slices of eggplant I dusted with flour first then egg mixture and bread crumbs...held up much better in the skillet. I think the amount of Marinara sauce is underestimated...next time I will "splash" each piece of eggplant with more Marinara sauce. I definitely will make again and keep my fingers crossed
This was a big hit with my family. The only deviation from the recipe was that I forgot to add the 1/2 cup of breadcrumbs at the end.
My wife and daughter enjoyed this dish. It took a lot longer than 20 minutes to prepare this. Maybe it will be faster next time. I only needed 2 cups of bread crumbs. Also, I stopped after the second layer. Next time I'll just use the center of the eggplants, and not use the smaller cuts. Is this really 1500 calories per serving?
This was delicious! I halved the recipe and used 22 oz of Classicos Fire Roasted Tomato and Garlic pasta sauce rather than a plain marinara. This was more than enough for my husband and I. We ended up with 6 servings and are both excited to have it again for lunch tomorrow!
I love eggplant and this recipe is one I’ll be making again. I got the eggplant fresh from my garden
I halved the recipe, peeled the eggplant and didn’t add the bread crumbs to the top. It was delicious. Love it with the pepperoni!