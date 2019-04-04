Real Hungarian Goulash (No Tomato Paste Here)

Need to add something from last comment. --- I am not saying that the statement is incorrect. There must be thousands of recipes that are called goulash and it probably is Oma's or something similar in memory. We Americans change all recipes to suit what is available locally and our individual tastes. Personalky, I don't like either noodles or any kind of pasta. This recipe (with the addition of some caraway, which is common, but not absolutely necessary in some recipes) on a very thick slice of artisan bread is Heaven for me. Goulash soup (gulaschsuppe) is pretty similar. I cut the beef (boneless beef shanks for the collagen and flavor) into much smaller pieces and use more onions. The soup is basically an onion and beef soup popular in variations throughout Eastern Europe. I make it 3 liters at a time and freeze in individual servings in foodsaver bags which I can just put in boiling water.