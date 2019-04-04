Real Hungarian Goulash (No Tomato Paste Here)

78 Ratings
  • 5 56
  • 4 10
  • 3 5
  • 2 4
  • 1 3

It's hard to find a real Hungarian recipe for goulash. This is the real thing. Real goulash has no tomato paste or beans. Eat with a slice of rustic bread. Dip bread in sauce and clean the plate with the bread at the end. Can be eaten with spaetzle.

By mentallo

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 hrs 5 mins
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt lard in a large pot over medium heat. Cook and stir onions in hot lard until soft and translucent, 5 to 8 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Stir beef and paprika into onions. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Add 1 cup water and simmer, adding more water if moisture gets too low, until meat falls apart and onion sauce is thick, about 1 hour more. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 32.1g; carbohydrates 8.9g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 111mg; sodium 76.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/23/2022