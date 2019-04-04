Real Hungarian Goulash (No Tomato Paste Here)

It's hard to find a real Hungarian recipe for goulash. This is the real thing. Real goulash has no tomato paste or beans. Eat with a slice of rustic bread. Dip bread in sauce and clean the plate with the bread at the end. Can be eaten with spaetzle.
Perhaps there's something "lost in translation" but Goulash (Gulyas) is a soup (leves). This appears to be the recipe for Marhaporkolt, which is a very nice recipe, but I would brown the meat in the pot first and then remove it before browning the onions then add the beef and the paprika. Don't let the paprika "catch" because it goes bitter.
I am hungarian, and I can vouch that this is the only authentic recipe for hungarian goulash among this "line up" of different goulashes :) The original was made by herdsmen on an open fire on the pasture. They had no fancy ingredients to ad....thank you for posting it!
This is, basically, the viennese version of goulash , in Hungary this would be a pörkölt. To get a real rich, creamy sauce try to use the equal weight of onions and beef! As far as the meat concerns I personally use shank without bone (?), cut into large chunks. You can, and have to, cook it for hours (3-4), and that is what goulash is all about, it has to simmer until the onions fall apart and form this incredibly creamy dark sauce!
YUMMY! no leftovers here. A very forgiving recipe. I got distracted and scorched my onion paprika mixture, as quick as I could I switched to another pan and added more paprika and onion to replace what was lost, watching carefully I softened the new onion and then added the cup of water. As you see it came out beautifully no burnt or unpleasant taste and the little browning on some of the meat added to the flavor. The meat was melt in your mouth tender,and my house smelled so wonderful while it was cooking my neighbors were leaning over the fence to get a whiff.I will be using this recipe often, hopefully leaving out the scorching step.
These are the same ingredients my Hungarian family uses but cooks a little differently. My Mom tosses the beef in a little flour seasoned with salt, pepper and a little paprika then browns it before adding the onions. This would thicken the sauce a little as it cooked She would also sometimes add a beef bouillion cube if it was handy. I agree that tomato sauce has no place in this dish.
This recipe was utterly delicious! I already had all the ingredients in my kitchen except for the beef, so instead I just used some hamburger I had in the freezer. I was nervous about making it without any tomato paste, so I had some on standby just in case; however, I had a little taste when the meat was done cooking, and it proved to not need any tomato paste! My husband is a very picky eater, and usually when I am trying a new recipe I can't tell him because he will automatically dislike the meal. I told my husband last night that I was trying a new goulash recipe, and he ended up loving it! I will start making this authentic Hungarian goulash in place of my usual goulash meal. Helpful hint: Try mixing in a little sour cream before serving.
Daniel Giannattasio
Rating: 5 stars
10/21/2014
Perfect! Just like my Hungarian mother used to make. Often she would boil potatoes right in the same pot. After the beef is cooked, add some more water to simmer then add the peeled and chopped potatoes. Cook about 30 minutes. Or serve it just like it is over egg noodles, as pictured.
I agree with most of this recipe. Never use anything but lard! We use more water to cover the meat but boil uncovered longer to reduce to a nice broth. Make sure there is fat in your meat or it won't taste like anything. Also, hot pepper seeds or hot Hungarian paprika are a must. We always add potatoes 1/2 hour before serving. Best if you have it left over/reheated.The more you reheat, the better it is. Also, some of the family like to add shell macaroni to the bowl. I think it is for filler as most have large families.
First time to try this. I did not have lard available at home, but all other ingredients were on hand. I used butter and went right into it. After two hours it was near ready. I added coarse Mediterranean salt to taste and fresh ground pepper corn from the Philippines. Well it went over very well with the wife and kids! Just a bit left for me to take for work tonight. Easy and a keeper in my book. Thanks!
Used 3 tbsp. Regular Hungarian Paprika and a generous 1/2 tsp Hot Hungarian Paprika. (both Szeged brand) Put the cup of water with a splash of liquid beef boullion in with the beef and threw in a finely chopped large garlic clove. Cooked covered for about 2 hours, then uncovered to reduce the sauce to the consistency we like. Salted and peppered closer to the end after most of the reduction. My husband's family is from Austria and there's a lot of 'Austro-Hungarian' in their cuisine. This is a favorite meal that I'm now delighted to be able to replicate at home. His mother used to tell me that she never fully shared a recipe as she didn't want anyone to cook as well as she did. I suspect that included me! She may have added caraway seed to her version; can't be sure ; )
this was so good served over egg noodles. after browning the meat and onions I let everything cook all day in the crock pot. I will make again! true goulash taste since tomato doesn't belong in goulash.
I made this recipe but decided to brown the meat first in stages, and then putting it aside. Then I browned the onions and added the paprika and beef afterwards. Also I used beef broth instead of water. The result was really delicious. I recommend this easy recipe to everyone.
Excellent fall meal even for a super picky husband, who thought I was making beef tips. I rendered the beef fat then cooked the onions in that which gave the dish a rich flavor. I tossed the paprika on the onions softened onions mixed it up then added the meat and turned the heat to low. I made homemade noodles and tossed the little pieces in once the meat was tender and cooked it for 5 min. more which made the broth a nice light gravy.
I am sooo sorry to give this only 2 stars. I really wanted to like this recipe. I made it exactly as written with the exception of not adding salt sue to health reasons. I'm sure this isn't the reason that I found it lacking in flavor as I never add salt when cooking. I ended up adding a little Worcestershire sauce, a splash of sriracha and 1/4 teaspoon of crushed caraway seeds. If I had red wine I would have added some of that as well. My rating was on the original recipe however.
This recipe is very easy to put together. I did add a couple of garlic cloves and a dash of Kitchen bouquet (a browning sauce) These additions made the dish very flavorful. I served it with mashed potatoes....YUM!
We enjoyed this a lot! I admit, I was watching it cook and thought it need just something else, so I threw in a can of diced tomatoes. Did the trick, although, it still would have been good without. Added a beef bouillon cube as well. Served over mashed sweet potatoes. Thanks!
This is authentic Hungarian goulash, I traveled to Budapest and it’s the same recipe and tastes the same. You can make soup out of it as well just use more liquid. My mother made it the same way. I would suggest browning the beef first salt and pepper then adding equal amount of onions with the paprika sauté until the meat is tender and onions are cooked, wait until adding water if needed. Serve over wide egg noodles and enjoy!
I made this today. Changed a couple of items I left the meat marinade for four hours with in Worchester sauce pepper then follow the rest the directions except I had a just to 2 teaspoons of red wine turned out perfect
I made this particular recipe for Hungarian Goulash beacause of the word "real" and its simplicity. I followed the recipe as written with one change and that was Canola oil for the lard. It was delicious. Very easy to make and I plan to make this often. For those who added all kinds of vegetables and spices, you were not lookng for the authenticity of a true Hungarian Goulash, you should just make the beef stew you wound up making instead! I gave this five stars because of the depth of flavor and the ease of preparation. Sometimes simple is just better all around! Thanks to the submitter for an outstanding recipe.
This is a favorite of ours. I make it exactly according to the recipe and have served over noodles or just a hunk of homemade bread. The perfect comfort food for a cold night!
Lefty219
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2019
This is the basic Hungarian Goulash my mother, who is from Vienna, Austria, used to make. I LOVE it! Her trick was to use AT LEAST as many onions by volume as the amount of meat. Since first making it, she has since switched from using cubed beef to using cubed pork. I find pork to be much more tender and certainly much more affordable, so a great substitution in my recipe book!
Need to add something from last comment. --- I am not saying that the statement is incorrect. There must be thousands of recipes that are called goulash and it probably is Oma's or something similar in memory. We Americans change all recipes to suit what is available locally and our individual tastes. Personalky, I don't like either noodles or any kind of pasta. This recipe (with the addition of some caraway, which is common, but not absolutely necessary in some recipes) on a very thick slice of artisan bread is Heaven for me. Goulash soup (gulaschsuppe) is pretty similar. I cut the beef (boneless beef shanks for the collagen and flavor) into much smaller pieces and use more onions. The soup is basically an onion and beef soup popular in variations throughout Eastern Europe. I make it 3 liters at a time and freeze in individual servings in foodsaver bags which I can just put in boiling water.
This isn't bad, but it just doesn't have the full flavor of what I've experienced in Budapest. I've tried Chef John's version and several others on this website, and so far, haven't found what I'm looking for. I followed this recipe to the 't', using lard, two large onions and Hungarian paprika, yet this just isn't nearly as flavorful as what I keep looking for. A Hungarian friend makes his with a lot more paprika, the addition of other spices, and a cooking time that goes for many hours - maybe that's the ticket.
Maybe the Hungarian paprika I bought was not right, but this lacked any flavor. I wanted to use the hot paprika but didn't think my teens would like it. I had to add a lot of salt and pepper and then it tasted like beef stew, which was not what i was going for.
Oh my, this Recipe is amazing and exactly how I remember Hungarian goulash tasting. This is the real deal and so easy to make. The only thing I changed was the substitute olive oil for the large. I serve this over some long noodles, and made a side of sautéed vegetables that included squash onion tomato and a little bit of ginger for flavor and seasoned with a Caribbean blend of spices I like. Didn’t have time to take a picture because people hate it so quickly. Everybody loved it and this will definitely go on a regular rotation in my menu planning.
Didn't cook in lard, but used bacon grease instead. Used only 1/2 an onion (and added 1/2 lb of bacon). Browned everything but paprika and water (stock) in a pot. It wasn't soupy enough so added more liquid (chicken and beef stock mix, about 4 more cups). Added a couple pinches of marjoram. Simmered half a day (5 hours). Boiled my noodles in the pot with the meat and stock. Came out perfect.
Pretty close to "the real thing" as my 97 year old father said as he guided me through how his Romanian/Hungarian/ Saxon (depending on what country had their farm) grandmother made goulash. She used meats available...pork, beef or veal....and if using veal he said she called it Paprikash!!! Daddy passed away and said I was just as good of a cook as her and my own mother...he was only two when his own mother passed away!!!
I made this goulash recipe because I read the reviews and someone had said it was authentic. I didn't want beef stew with veggies, potatoes and tomato sauce, so I made it. It was so simple and delicious. My entire family loved it. I did use solidified bacon drippings instead of lard and a shake of cinnamon because it tasted like it was missing something. Well this recipe is a keeper. (Photo submitted)
