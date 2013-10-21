Margherita® Prosciutto with Crispy Tomatoes on Ciabatta

Garlic aioli spread over a toasted ciabatta roll then piled high with polenta-crusted tomatoes, arugula, savory Margherita® Prosciutto.

By Margherita Meats

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 sandwich
Ingredients

1
Garlic Aioli:

Directions

  • To make the garlic aioli, combine the mashed garlic, oregano, lemon juice, mayonnaise, and olive oil. Stir until well mixed, or beat with a small whisk. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

  • In small or medium mixing bowl, combine grated Parmesan cheese and polenta, then distribute evenly on separate plate. Place sliced tomatoes in the polenta-parmesan mixture, covering both sides to coat.

  • Heat small or medium frying pan to low heat, add a dash olive oil to pan, then add tomatoes. Fry for 1-2 minutes on each side until light brown and crispy, then remove from heat.

  • Toast the sliced ciabatta roll in the frying pan until edges become crispy, about 1 minute, then remove from heat.

  • Spread 2 tablespoons garlic aioli to the bottom slice of ciabatta bread.

  • Add baby arugula then polenta-parmesan crusted tomatoes.

  • Top with sliced Margherita® Prosciutto, close with top half of bread and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1014 calories; protein 48.9g; carbohydrates 105.4g; fat 45.2g; cholesterol 87.4mg; sodium 3271.8mg. Full Nutrition
