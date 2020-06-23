California Tacos

This was a simple recipe with a big flavor. I used cherry tomatoes as they are sweeter and I like white corn tortillas. Cost was about $16 and it made enough for two people for lunch and supper.
Loved this recipe. Made it just as the recipe called for. I will make this again. So, quick and easy to make.
These tacos were really tasty. I did use flour tortillas (personal preference), using avocado oil for the frying (it has a high heat capability). I did use a little sour cream on the base except for the one vegan eater here tonight. I even added a little chicken for two of the eaters. I made up the salsa mix an hour before serving, using red onion (since the recipe didn't state a preference). It was very tasty. I would make this again in a heartbeat! Thanks, WHIRLEDPEAS!
Great recipe that you can platform to diff varieties. Example: Instead of getting tomatoes garlic and onion you can mix your fav salsa with the avocado & cilantro & then drizzle with the lime juice. Also you can crisp the tortillas in the oven (which then makes it a tostada) & to the black beans add some white shredded cheese such as Monterrey Jack cheese. It can be a bit messy if you are not use to tostadas but practice makes perfect.:)
Good recipe but the onions are way too strong they take over the dish. I recommend skipping the onions or use a tiny amount. And I perfer flour tortillas instead of corn. Other then that its a good recipe.
I loved these. They were light fresh tasty and easy to make. I skipped frying the tortillas and just toasted mine. I also used a Spanish rice mix instead of white rice which gave the tacos more flavor.
I made this with just a quarter of a sweet Vidalia Onion minced I omitted the rice and used up one large left over chicken breast chopped (about a cup) everything else was the same as the recipe. I used corn tortillas it was delish!
allrecipes has great recipes and this one Cali Tacos is one great recipe! I made these a week or so ago and they were a huge hit for me and my husband. This is so easy to do takes no time and is delicious! I'll be making these a lot for sure. We highly recommend these tacos.
I really enjoyed this healthy version. My only change was brown rice or Quinoa instead of white rice. These are the perfect summer taco