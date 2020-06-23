California Tacos

Rating: 4.63 stars
40 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 31
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

These tacos are full of fresh vegetables and lime. They're quick and easy to make and they manage to be both healthy and very budget-friendly!

By WHIRLEDPEAS

6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix tomatoes, avocados, onion, 1/4 cup cilantro, and garlic together in a bowl. Drizzle lime juice over tomato mixture; toss to coat.

  • Heat vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat. Arrange tortillas, 2 at a time, in hot oil; cook until crisp, about 1 minute per side. Remove tortillas using tongs and repeat with remaining tortillas.

  • Spoon 2 tablespoons black beans and 2 tablespoons cooked rice onto each crisp tortilla; top with tomato mixture. Garnish tacos using remaining 2 tablespoons cilantro and green pepper sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
512 calories; protein 13.7g; carbohydrates 67.2g; fat 23.7g; sodium 448.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Most helpful positive review

rcreek00
Rating: 4 stars
03/30/2014
This was a simple recipe with a big flavor. I used cherry tomatoes as they are sweeter and I like white corn tortillas. Cost was about $16 and it made enough for two people for lunch and supper. Read More
Helpful
(13)

Most helpful critical review

Amber
Rating: 3 stars
10/17/2014
Good recipe but the onions are way too strong they take over the dish. I recommend skipping the onions or use a tiny amount. And I perfer flour tortillas instead of corn. Other then that its a good recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Jackie
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2014
Loved this recipe. Made it just as the recipe called for. I will make this again. So, quick and easy to make. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2014
These tacos were really tasty. I did use flour tortillas (personal preference), using avocado oil for the frying (it has a high heat capability). I did use a little sour cream on the base except for the one vegan eater here tonight. I even added a little chicken for two of the eaters. I made up the salsa mix an hour before serving, using red onion (since the recipe didn't state a preference). It was very tasty. I would make this again in a heartbeat! Thanks, WHIRLEDPEAS! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Ldjsatx
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2014
Great recipe that you can platform to diff varieties. Example: Instead of getting tomatoes garlic and onion you can mix your fav salsa with the avocado & cilantro & then drizzle with the lime juice. Also you can crisp the tortillas in the oven (which then makes it a tostada) & to the black beans add some white shredded cheese such as Monterrey Jack cheese. It can be a bit messy if you are not use to tostadas but practice makes perfect.:) Read More
Helpful
(2)
Orchid Sunrise
Rating: 5 stars
09/17/2014
I loved these. They were light fresh tasty and easy to make. I skipped frying the tortillas and just toasted mine. I also used a Spanish rice mix instead of white rice which gave the tacos more flavor. Read More
Elizabeth Duckworth
Rating: 5 stars
03/22/2019
I made this with just a quarter of a sweet Vidalia Onion minced I omitted the rice and used up one large left over chicken breast chopped (about a cup) everything else was the same as the recipe. I used corn tortillas it was delish! Read More
Kat
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2019
allrecipes has great recipes and this one Cali Tacos is one great recipe! I made these a week or so ago and they were a huge hit for me and my husband. This is so easy to do takes no time and is delicious! I'll be making these a lot for sure. We highly recommend these tacos. Read More
Lucy M
Rating: 5 stars
06/25/2020
I really enjoyed this healthy version. My only change was brown rice or Quinoa instead of white rice. These are the perfect summer taco Read More
