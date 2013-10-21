Mini Calzones with Margherita® Pepperoni

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Mini calzones stuffed with savory Margherita® pepperoni slices, shredded mozzarella cheese and fresh mushrooms.

By Margherita Meats

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
2 hrs 40 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
2 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dough:
Stuffing:

Directions

  • On a flat surface, place the flour, sugar, salt & butter to create a well.

    Advertisement

  • In a separate bowl place lukewarm water and yeast. Mix well together. Incorporate the water/yeast mixture into center of your well. Knead your dry and wet ingredients together until it takes the shape of a ball. Let the dough rest for approximately 2 hours.

  • Divide your ball into 2 ounce sections. Roll out each 2 ounce section into a circular flat surface. Place Pepperoni, Mozzarella and Mushroom slices in the center.

  • Fold over your dough, creating a half moon shape. Optional: brush with egg wash and sprinkle with sesame seeds and thyme.

  • Bake for 8-10 minutes at 425 degrees. Cut into 3 strips and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
984 calories; protein 42.6g; carbohydrates 103.3g; fat 43.3g; cholesterol 108.7mg; sodium 3102.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022