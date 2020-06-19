Peppermint Holiday Cookies

There must be something missing from this recipe. I made it exactly as written, and all the 1tbsp sized balls ran together on the pan and I'm left with a mess of flat square cookies I had to cut apart. Got 35 out of the stated 36, so sizing was ok. I didn't find the dough dry at all like some other reviewers, it was a perfect consistency to roll into balls. Too bad they didn't stay in balls. I forgot to add extra peppermint extract into the dough as some recommended, maybe that would have given them more peppermint flavor. Will add some to the icing for sure now. I'd make them again, if I could figure out how to keep them from going flat. Baked for 10 minutes, and it doesn't seem to be enough, so would go to 12 minutes next time.