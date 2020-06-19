Peppermint Holiday Cookies
These festive peppermint cookies have crushed candy canes in every bite!
These festive peppermint cookies have crushed candy canes in every bite!
I just tried this recipe today getting my Xmas baskets to finish filling up with treats. This is a simple and easy recipe. I read the other reviews first and this is the adjustments I made. I added sugar to 1 cup, following according to the recipe, when I added the one egg I beat in 1 tsp peppermint extract. They were just a bit dry to roll but it worked out. I lined my baking sheet with parchment paper and baked that way,, seems to correct the sticky mess of the candy canes. It also took me 10 - 12 minutes to bake. They don't brown up much just a little on the bottom. I ended up with 4 dozen yummy cookies. These turned out perfect will definitely keep for every year. Thanks for sharing..Read More
no flavor except for the sharp peppermints.Read More
I just tried this recipe today getting my Xmas baskets to finish filling up with treats. This is a simple and easy recipe. I read the other reviews first and this is the adjustments I made. I added sugar to 1 cup, following according to the recipe, when I added the one egg I beat in 1 tsp peppermint extract. They were just a bit dry to roll but it worked out. I lined my baking sheet with parchment paper and baked that way,, seems to correct the sticky mess of the candy canes. It also took me 10 - 12 minutes to bake. They don't brown up much just a little on the bottom. I ended up with 4 dozen yummy cookies. These turned out perfect will definitely keep for every year. Thanks for sharing..
I am not a peppermint fan but thought they looked festive for Christmas. I followed some of the reviews and upped the sugar to one cup as well as 1 tsp of peppermint flavoring. OMGOSH, these are delicious. I just made another batch with butterscotch candies. I used 1 tsp of vanilla and the full cup of sugar. These did not keep a round shape. Next time I will put them in the fridge to harden a bit before making the balls. Also my baking time for both was between 14 and 15 minutes. 48 cookies per batch.
Made these cookies at work last year, and everyone enjoyed them. Plan on making them again this year for the banquet. I am also giving them as Christmas gifts. Thank you for a great cookie, that I will always use.
Seriously my new favorite peppermint cookie it made about 4 dozen for us. Easy enough for my girls to make by themselves.
My coworkers and family are now calling these "Christmas Crack"! This is a new favorite peppermint cookie recipe, and I made it exactly as posted! Thank you!
These are wonderful pepperminty treats I added to my Christmas cookie list! The changes I made were..... to add one tsp of peppermint extract to the dough & 1/8 tsp to the glaze, using milk w/confectioners sugar & I increased the sugar to 1 cup instead of 3/4 cup as it wasn't quite sweet enuff to my sugar happy family! Yummy!!
no flavor except for the sharp peppermints.
I made a gluten free version of this recipe using a gluten free baking mix. It turned out well because the peppermint candy pieces that are in the dough really help hold the cookie together which is great because some GF products can be a bit crumbly. Nice, easy recipe. The candy topping really makes them look festive.
It was a decent cookie. The cookies could have had more flavor. They were very floury and not sweet enough. The icing and extra peppermint on top helped boost the flavor a lot. Next time I think I will add just a bit more sugar.
These are so cute and tasty. I followed one of the suggestions and used 1 cup sugar and 1 tsp peppermint extract. I didn't have the problem of the batter being dry. I always spoon my flour into the measuring cup, I think it uses less flour when not packed in by scooping. These are keepers!
I added more sugar per someone's suggestion. Perfect and cute little cookies!
super easy and will be one of my favorites since i love love love peppermint!
These are yummy! Even my boyfriend who doesn't care for peppermint said they were good :) Made them as written, but had to add a little water to the dough as it was a bit dry. They turned out great, and I got exactly 36 cookies. I used peppermint stars instead of candy canes, it was fun to take out some aggession by smashing the candy to bits! I did not use parchment paper, but I think I will next time. The cookies do stick a bit to the cookie sheet. Also, watch the cook time. Even a little more than golden brown on the bottom can happen fast and alter the taste.
These are ridiculously good! They are so easy to make too!
I ran out of butter! I only had 1 1/2 sticks so I had to sub a 1/4 cup vegetable oil. I was nervous they'd be awful and they were amazing! Also I made sugar 1 full cup and I added a teaspoon of vanilla when I added the egg. And when I did the frosting I added 1 teaspoon of vanilla as well. Oh and the crushed candy canes were the green and red swirled ones so they came out super pretty. My boyfriend, daughter and I are obsessed and this will for sure be added to our Christmas cookie list every year!!
That was a yummy bite full :)
Great butter cookies. If crunchy candy cane bits aren't your thing, just leave them out, and you still have a great pepperminty cookie.
A wonderful Christmas cookie! The dough for these cookies isn't very sweet, but by the time you add the frosting and candy canes on top, they are a perfect Christmas treat. Loved by all my family and friends!
We made these at the last minute and i did not have time to put the icing and the candy cane on the top of the cookie. They were still really good! I will definitely make these again.
I liked this recipe a lot. It's very easy and if you like peppermint it's tasty. I did use 1 cup sugar added a teaspoon of vanilla and 1/8 teas of peppermint extract to the dough. I used milk instead of water for the frosting and added about 1/4 teaspoon peppermint extract. Very easy and good.
No
I added the 1 cup sugar and peppermint extract. I also made the icing thicker. Delicious.
I will make these again, but I think the flour needs to be reduced to 2-3/4 cups. The dough was a little dry, and I had to work it, for it to keep it's shape. I also used a teaspoon, not a tablespoon for each one. came out great!
The cookies didn't have a lot of flavor, but I made the frosting with milk, confectioners sugar and peppermint extract and sprinkled candy on top. Then they were pretty good.
Great, Easy to make, cookie. As some suggested, I increased the sugar to just under a cup, added 1/2 tsp peppermint extract and 'if it's worth baking, it's worth adding 1 tsp vanilla'. Wonderful flavor!
Merry & very yummy:)!
Was fun and festive! i was not the best cookie ever because it was a little to sweet for my taste, but it was fun tot make it with my family!
so easy and not much time . fantastic!! will be adding this every year. SHOUT OUT to pchanner for sharing..
After mixing the ingredients (I followed the recipe verbatim), I wound up with a very dry powder for my "dough." Usually I never alter a recipe the first time I make it, but there was literally no way to roll balls out of it. So I mixed in two additional eggs (making a total of three eggs) and this created the perfect ball-rolling consistency — everything was smooth sailing from there. The final cookie was somehow light and moist at the same time. They might be a tad boring, but like another reviewer said, the icing/topping made all the difference!
Absolutely fantastic cookies. I changed nothing. They were perfect.
tasty good after adding 1/4 cup sugar and 1/2 tsp vanilla extra. also recommend making icing thicker.
These are just awful! No flavor to the cookie. I even added 1 tsp of vanilla AND 1 tsp of peppermint extract but still bland. They are also difficult to "roll into balls". It was more like a very dense drop cookie. The only thing that halfway helped the taste was added crushed peppermints to the glaze and then sprinkling some MORE crushed peppermints on top of the glaze. Don't waste your ingredients on this recipe!
add peppermint extract and 1/2 less flour mmmmmmm sooooo good
Definitely add the peppermint extract that others recommended. I didn't have any of the extract on hand and wanted to get some cookies done, so I made as directed. After tasting them out of the oven I would agree the flavor is very mild; so off to the store I went for peppermint extract (which I added to the glaze). Next time I will add to the dough instead and may even try adding some baking cocoa. I think the glaze and crushed candy canes will look even more stunning against a dark chocolate background.
awesome cookies, just make sure you get plenty of candy in them :)
I made this according to the recipe but for extra flavor, added 1 teaspoon of peppermint extract and a couple hands full off semi-sweet chocolate chips. I think without that, it would have been flavorless. Cookie turned out nice and tender. I had to bake a little longer because the dough was very cold.
I was very disappointed. Very easy recipe but absolutely no flavor to the cookies. Really needs peppermint extract in the mix otherwise cookie is very bland
They came out very well! Although I did have to bake it a little longer since they were not completely done in the middle. Maybe 5-8 mins extra.
Awesome. A quick and easy recipe. My son (14) made them by himself. He used about 1 c crushed peppermint candy (because kids love candy), 1.5-2 T dough for each cookie and skipped the glaze. Baked on parchment. They are soft (I dislike crunchy) and very yummy. I can't stop eating them!
Delicious cookies for Christmas and beyond! Yummy! I save any unused candy canes from the previous Christmas in my freezer. These were perfect to use in this recipe. I would suggest one change: use a peppermint frosting instead of a glaze. I found the glaze messy and a frosting would stay right where you put it.
my husband doesn't like anything mint, but he could not get enough of these
I must have done something wrong, our cookies turned out rock hard.
There must be something missing from this recipe. I made it exactly as written, and all the 1tbsp sized balls ran together on the pan and I'm left with a mess of flat square cookies I had to cut apart. Got 35 out of the stated 36, so sizing was ok. I didn't find the dough dry at all like some other reviewers, it was a perfect consistency to roll into balls. Too bad they didn't stay in balls. I forgot to add extra peppermint extract into the dough as some recommended, maybe that would have given them more peppermint flavor. Will add some to the icing for sure now. I'd make them again, if I could figure out how to keep them from going flat. Baked for 10 minutes, and it doesn't seem to be enough, so would go to 12 minutes next time.
These are delicious. I had to bake mine almost twice the time in the recipe, but maybe my cookie balls were bigger.
Just made them tonight to package up for the neighbors, and sampled some extra...so easy to make and quite tasty! Ground up the candy canes to mix in, and took the coarser pieces for topping. Will definitely make these again!
In keeping with the reviews before me, I upped the sugar to 1c. I also added red food coloring, some vanilla extract, and added peppermint extract to both the icing and the cookie. It was meh in flavor but they look beautiful.
The girlfriend of my cousin brought these cookies to Christmas and they were amazing. I loved how fluffy and cake-like they were while still being dense enough to remain a cookie. I enjoyed the peppermint, but wanted to see if I could be successful in using this base cookie and changing the mix-ins. I made chocolate chip by increasing the sugar to 1 cup, adding 1/4 teaspoon vanilla, and using 3/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips. I tried them without the glaze but they were too dry so I glazed them the same as the recipe. They turned out great. I also did a batch of cinnamon where I increased the sugar to slightly under 1 cup, added 1/4 teaspoon vanilla, and 3/4 cup cinnamon chips. I glazed these as well. They turned out even better than the chocolate chip. I will absolutely be making these again, and whole heartedly recommend this recipe.
Won't be making these again. To us there was no flavor such as almond or vanilla in the cookie. Rolling them was a pain, along with the dunking in icing & extra crushed candy canes, but that was because of my hand problems, especially trying to crush the candy canes with a rolling pin. Other than these get the candy canes they are very similar to Russian Tea cookies which I love, but I also put almond in them instead of vanilla.
This is a very good cookie recipe and I was told but friends and family that it "tastes like Christmas". I did have to bake them for 13 minutes, they seemed a little soft and under done after just 10. They still came out moist and chewy after the 13 minute bake.
I am the only one in the family that seemed to like these. They were pretty good, not too sweet, just enough peppermint taste.
Made these with my daughter for a school project. Turned out great!
Pretty good. Made it with my four-year old, super super easy recipe. Added extra sugar like suggested and added some almond flavoring and vanilla flavoring. They are a tad bit floury, but I'd probably make them again, with the icing on top they are pretty yummy.
I was so excited to find this recipe for peppermint cookies. I had a lot of broken mini candy canes so I thought this would be perfect. I was wrong. I followed the recipe and added the suggestion of sugar. The candy cane melted out of the cookies making a sticky mess (thank goodness for parchment paper ). I'm still going to take them to school for a cookie exchange. But I'm not including the recipe. On the up side, they do taste alright.
Not only do I love making these. I love making these in different flavors of candy cane. Today I'm trying sweet tarts flavored candy canes . Yum
Tasty! In my oven, they come out better if I put the tray on the top track and shield it with an empty tray on the bottom rack.
When I followed the directions precisely as given I ended up with a bowl of powder. Ended up doing my best to fix it by adding some milk to at least get a dough. Probably also should have added some baking soda. Results were edible but not worthy to put out for company. Won't be trying this recipe again.
Peppermint is an absolute must for Christmas and these cookies are great, especially while decorating or wrapping Christmas presents!
This is a great cookie! Easy to make - followed the reciepe as written and it turned out perfect!
So yummy
Taste good.
I added the full cup of sugar, chocolate chips and 1 tsp of vanilla plus 1 tsp of peppermint to the dough. I also used parchment paper when baking. These are truly delicious!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections