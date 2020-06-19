Peppermint Holiday Cookies

These festive peppermint cookies have crushed candy canes in every bite!

Recipe by pchanner

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Icing:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease baking sheets, or line with parchment paper.

  • Beat butter and sugar together in a large bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Beat in egg until completely incorporated. Mix in flour and salt to form a soft dough. Fold in crushed candy canes. Roll dough into walnut-size balls and place 1 inch apart onto prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges are golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Cool on the baking sheet briefly before removing to a wire rack to cool completely, 8 to 10 minutes more.

  • Meanwhile, make the icing: Whisk confectioners' sugar and warm water together in a small bowl until smooth. Dip the top of a cookie into icing, then sprinkle with crushed candy canes. Repeat with remaining cookies. Allow icing to set before serving, at least 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
123 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 18g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 13.6mg; sodium 51.4mg. Full Nutrition
