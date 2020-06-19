Apple Cider Doughnuts

Wonderful and warm, these old-fashioned apple cider donuts are delicious. Though perfect for fall, these treats are great year-round. I even make the batter recipe the night before and then finish them in the morning. I also like to dust them with powdered sugar...Yum!

By A Michelle

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix 1 cup sugar and 1 tablespoon cinnamon together in a resealable plastic bag.

  • Bring apple cider to a boil in a saucepan; cook, stirring occasionally, until cider has reduced to 1/2 cup, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat and cool.

  • Whisk 1 cup flour, 1 cup sugar, baking powder, 2 teaspoons cinnamon, and salt together in a large bowl. Mix butter, eggs, egg yolk, and cooled cider together in a separate bowl until smooth; stir into flour mixture. Stir remaining 2 3/4 cups flour into mixture until dough is smooth. Refrigerate dough for 10 minutes.

  • Heat oil in a large pot or deep fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Turn dough onto a well-floured work surface using floured hands; pat dough to 1/2-inch thickness. Cut dough into doughnuts using a doughnut cutter or 2 round cookie cutters (1 large and 1 small). Gather scraps and re-pat dough to cut out as many doughnuts as possible.

  • Carefully slide doughnuts, working in batches, into hot oil; fry until doughnuts rise to the surface and begin to brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip doughnuts and continue frying until opposite side is browned, about 1 1/2 minutes.

  • Remove doughnuts with a slotted spoon and place on a paper towel-lined plate to cool until easily handled, about 1 minute. Toss cooled doughnuts in the reserved bag of cinnamon sugar. Bring oil back to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) before frying next batch.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 34.2g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 29.1mg; sodium 159.5mg. Full Nutrition
