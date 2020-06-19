Apple Cider Doughnuts

Wonderful and warm, these old-fashioned apple cider donuts are delicious. Though perfect for fall, these treats are great year-round. I even make the batter recipe the night before and then finish them in the morning. I also like to dust them with powdered sugar...Yum!
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
219 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 34.2g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 29.1mg; sodium 159.5mg. Full Nutrition
This recipe makes excellent donuts. They tasted just like the apple cider donuts from my local bakery. My donut cutter is on the large side, so I only got a dozen out of this recipe. I ended up with around 28 "holes" as I used a small cookie cutter to portion out the extra dough. I followed this recipe exactly, and the dough is a bit sticky at first, I considered adding extra flour, but after it rose the first time it didn't need it. It rolled out very nicely and was easy to work with. I fried these for two minutes per side at 375, and they were perfect. I coated half in the cinnamon-sugar and made a glaze for the other half. These were really good, there's none left!
For those saying the recipe is too dry - When I cooked it as the directions indicated this was the case. I ended up not bringing the oil to temp between batches (though I did bring it to temp to start), chilling the dough for longer than 10 minutes - about 25... and reducing the cook time by about half. The key to frying donuts is to watch for a good color change, note how long it took and halve it for the other side. My husband loved them :)
Not as fluffy as I wanted, but still a yummy donut. I did not make any changes to the recipe. Next time I will add less cinnamon because it overpowered the apple cider. I might do an apple cider glaze instead of the cinnamon sugar too.
I cannot eat foods made with enriched and bleached flour so most commercial bakery is off-limits. I've learned to do most of my own baking and these doughnuts, made with unbleached and unenriched flour are outstanding! For those of you that don't have Celiac disease but still have difficulty with wheat, try Hodgson Mill Organic white unbleached, unenriched (available online if you can't find it in a local store, which you probably can't). Happy munching!
These were good I didn’t get much of a Apple tast and even after I put the flour in that the recipe called for the dough was very sticky still. I also used a larger cutter so I didn’t get many doubts but on a positive it was a fun experience
