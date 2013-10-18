Toasted Marshmallow-Chocolate Pudding Cake
Chocolate pudding 'poke' cake is topped with creamy chocolate pudding and a layer of toasted marshmallows for a treat everyone will love.
Good idea, but the cake was too fluffy or flimsy as compared to the pudding, so the whole thing lacked substance. I suspect it was the cake mix I used (Duncan Hines). I usually don't use mixes, for that reason! Next time I will use the recipe for "Jan's chocolate cake" from this site-- it is the best EVER.
Very delicious...we all loved it.
Tried this recipe a few days ago. It is delicious!! Especially with the chocolate pudding frosting. I love it!
The simple ingredients make it easy to make. Kids love it!
Sooo Delicious, no one said a word, just yummmmmyy!