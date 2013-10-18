Toasted Marshmallow-Chocolate Pudding Cake

Chocolate pudding 'poke' cake is topped with creamy chocolate pudding and a layer of toasted marshmallows for a treat everyone will love.

By JELL-O

prep:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr 45 mins
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare cake batter and bake in 13x9-inch pan as directed on package. Cool cake in pan 15 min. Pierce cake at 3/4-inch intervals with handle of wooden spoon, using turning motion to make large holes.

  • Beat pudding mixes and milk in large bowl with whisk 2 min. Immediately pour half the pudding evenly over warm cake. Let remaining pudding stand 5 min. or until slightly thickened; spread over cake. Top with marshmallows. Refrigerate 1 hour.

  • Heat broiler when ready to serve cake. Broil cake, 6 inches from heat, 1 to 2 min. or until marshmallows are golden brown. Cool slightly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 31.3g; fat 3.8g; cholesterol 7.5mg; sodium 319mg. Full Nutrition
