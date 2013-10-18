Maple-Pumpkin Pie Bars

Pumpkin bars with a hint of maple flavor have cake on the bottom, a creamy middle layer, and a layer of fluffy whipped topping to finish. Sprinkle with cinnamon and toasted pecans for the perfect touch.

By JELL-O

prep:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr 20 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen bars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oven to 350 degrees F.

  • Line 13x9-inch pan with foil, with ends of foil extending over sides; spray with cooking spray. Mix cake mix, 1 egg and butter until blended; press onto bottom of prepared pan.

  • Beat cream cheese, brown sugar, remaining eggs, pumpkin and dry pudding mix with mixer until blended; pour over crust.

  • Bake 40 min. or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean; cool 10 min. Use foil handles to transfer dessert to wire rack; cool completely.

  • Meanwhile, mix whipped topping mix, milk and syrup in large bowl with mixer on low speed until blended. Beat on high speed 4 min. or until mixture forms stiff peaks. Refrigerate until ready to use.

  • Spread whipped topping mixture onto dessert and sprinkle with cinnamon before cutting into bars to serve.

Tips

Special Extra:

Garnish with toasted pecan halves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 26.8g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 52.4mg; sodium 327.6mg. Full Nutrition
