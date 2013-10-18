Holiday Fudge Bites

3 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Smooth, creamy chocolate fudge squares topped with colorful sprinkles will add a sparkle to your holiday treat platters.

By JELL-O

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen candies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Line 8-inch square pan with foil, with ends of foil extending over sides. Microwave first 4 ingredients in large microwaveable bowl on HIGH 2 min. or until butter is melted; stir until chocolate is completely melted.

    Advertisement

  • Add dry pudding mix; stir with whisk 2 min. Add powdered sugar, 1 cup at a time, stirring after each addition until blended; press onto bottom of prepared pan. Top with sprinkles; press into fudge to secure.

  • Refrigerate 2 hours or until firm. Use foil handles to lift fudge from pan before cutting into pieces.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 26.3g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 9.3mg; sodium 94.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022