Caramel-Macchiato Tiramisu Parfaits

Drizzle cubes of pound cake with caramel-coffee syrup. Add some rich, creamy butterscotch, a dollop of whipped topping and some shaved chocolate for a pretty, gourmet dessert.

prep:
20 mins
additional:
3 hrs 42 mins
total:
4 hrs 2 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat cream cheese in large bowl with mixer until creamy. Gradually beat in milk. Add dry pudding mix; beat 1 min. Gently stir in 2 cups COOL WHIP.

  • Mix coffee and caramel topping until blended. Place half the cake cubes in 10 parfait glasses; drizzle with half the coffee mixture. Cover with half the cream cheese mixture, then 1/3 of the grated chocolate. Repeat.

  • Top with remaining COOL WHIP and chocolate. Refrigerate 4 hours.

Special Extra:

Garnish each parfait with a fresh raspberry just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
364 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 46g; fat 18.2g; cholesterol 115.9mg; sodium 422.7mg. Full Nutrition
