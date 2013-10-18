Caramel-Macchiato Tiramisu Parfaits
Servings Per Recipe: 10
Calories: 363.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.9g 10 %
carbohydrates: 46g 15 %
dietary fiber: 0.6g 2 %
sugars: 16.9g
fat: 18.2g 28 %
saturated fat: 12.1g 60 %
cholesterol: 115.9mg 39 %
vitamin a iu: 351.4IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 1.4mg 11 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 20.6mcg 5 %
calcium: 63mg 6 %
iron: 0.7mg 4 %
magnesium: 9.6mg 3 %
potassium: 115.7mg 3 %
sodium: 422.7mg 17 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 8 %
added sugar: 1.8g
calories from fat: 163.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.