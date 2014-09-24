Eyeballs for Halloween Spaghetti

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Great for kids and grown-ups alike as a main dish, I made this last Halloween inspired by something I found on the web and I've had a lot of requests for it. You can make the eyeballs earlier in the day and keep in fridge. Pull eyeballs out when you are ready to cook your pasta so that they are at room temperature for serving. Place eyeballs on top of your favorite spaghetti and red sauce. Can also be served as finger-food appetizers at your Halloween party.

By Shelley

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
12 eyeballs
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • With a sharp paring knife, cut an oval 'rugby ball' shape into each cherry tomato and scoop out the flesh. The cherry tomato should resemble an eye socket.

  • Place a mozzarella ball (eyeball) in each of the cherry tomatoes (eye socket).

  • Slice the olives so that each yields 4 'o'-shaped pieces; place 1 slice onto each mozzarella eyeball to form the 'pupil.' If the black olives do not sit very well, you may wish to use a paring knife to make a shallow round cut in the mozzarella to push the olive slice in, holding the 'pupil' in place.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 15.5g; carbohydrates 5.7g; fat 18.7g; cholesterol 66mg; sodium 168.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

bd.weld
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
10/16/2014
Not quite sure if these look OK but they sure taste good. These work as an appy or served with Halloween shaped pasta. Read More
Helpful
(3)
