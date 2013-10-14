Contadina® Mini Meatloaves with Tomato Glaze

Rating: 3.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Mini meatloaves are browned in a skillet then simmered in a sweet tomato sauce glaze for a quick weeknight preparation.

By Contadina

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine beef, onion, cracker crumbs, Worcestershire and egg in a large bowl. Mix well with hands or a spoon.

  • Shape meat into 6 rectangular mini meatloaves, each about the size of a deck of cards (3-1/2 by 2x1/2 by 1/2-inch thick).

  • Heat oil in a wide skillet over medium-high heat; brown meatloaves 3 to 4 minutes per side. Remove from pan and set aside. Drain fat from pan.

  • Add sauce and brown sugar to pan. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer over medium heat 3 minutes, stirring frequently until slightly reduced. Return meatloaves to pan and spoon sauce over tops. Simmer, uncovered, over medium heat 5 minutes or until cooked through. Serve meatloaves and sauce with mashed or roasted potatoes, if desired.

Tips

NOTE: Recipe can be prepared using your favorite meatloaf recipe; shape and cook as directed above.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
331 calories; protein 24.9g; carbohydrates 17.2g; fat 17.6g; cholesterol 110mg; sodium 563.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Reviews:
BIGRED
Rating: 2 stars
02/13/2017
I used flavored sauce in this recipe and its a good thing I did or it wouldn't have had any flavor at all! Sorry to be blunt but there just wasn't enough of anything in this. This would probably be good if you put it all together and baked it as a regular meatloaf. It would still need some herbs & spices and more onions to flavor it. This is a good place to start! Read More
