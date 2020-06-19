Holiday Coffee Liquor

One of our town's ancient citizens, Mabel Hill, passed away recently, but thanks to her grandniece, I was able to obtain her famous 'Kahlua®' recipe. For over 70 years, Hollis, New Hampshire people have been enjoying this holiday beverage! There is a scant amount more than the 5 pints, which I save for baking or to throw in my cocktail while making it.
My daughter and I wanted to try something different for a gift so when we came across this recipe we just had to try it. The ingredients were simple and the recipe was very easy to follow. We halved the recipe and it turned out amazing! We will definitely be making this again.
Made this for an 80 yr old great-aunt for Christmas, she called the end of January for a refill because she had 'sucked it all up'. For those who cannot have caffeine in the evening; use decaf instant coffee, you cannot taste the difference.
