Holiday Coffee Liquor

One of our town's ancient citizens, Mabel Hill, passed away recently, but thanks to her grandniece, I was able to obtain her famous 'Kahlua®' recipe. For over 70 years, Hollis, New Hampshire people have been enjoying this holiday beverage! There is a scant amount more than the 5 pints, which I save for baking or to throw in my cocktail while making it.

Recipe by Karen Barris Calabro

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
84
Yield:
5 pints
Ingredients

84
Original recipe yields 84 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir water, sugar, vodka, coffee, and vanilla extract together in a large bowl or pitcher until sugar is completely dissolved. Cool.

Per Serving:
52 calories; carbohydrates 9.7g; sodium 0.6mg. Full Nutrition
