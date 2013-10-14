Classic Contadina® Spaghetti Sauce
This classic pasta sauce with lots of tomatoes and Italian sausage served on hot cooked pasta makes a quick, satisfying dinner any night of the week.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
VARIATIONS: To make Spicy, Creamy or Veggie Spaghetti Sauce, prepare recipe as directed above, except:
Spicy Spaghetti Sauce: Add 1/8 to 1/4 tsp. dried red pepper flakes in Step 2.
Creamy Spaghetti Sauce: Stir in 1/4 cup heavy cream after 30 minute simmer. Do not boil.
Veggie Spaghetti Sauce: Omit meat and add 2 Tbsp. olive oil, 1 cup diced carrots, 1/2 cup sliced celery, 1 can (15 oz.) white or cannellini beans, rinsed and drained, in Step 1.