Classic Contadina® Spaghetti Sauce

16 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 1
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This classic pasta sauce with lots of tomatoes and Italian sausage served on hot cooked pasta makes a quick, satisfying dinner any night of the week.

By Contadina

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
5 -1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine sausage, onion and garlic in a large skillet. Cook over medium-high heat 4 to 5 minutes or until sausage is no longer pink inside, stirring to break up sausage.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in crushed tomatoes, tomato sauce, mushrooms, oregano, basil, salt, sugar.

  • Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cook, uncovered, 30 minutes. Serve over hot cooked pasta.

Tips

VARIATIONS: To make Spicy, Creamy or Veggie Spaghetti Sauce, prepare recipe as directed above, except:

Spicy Spaghetti Sauce: Add 1/8 to 1/4 tsp. dried red pepper flakes in Step 2.

Creamy Spaghetti Sauce: Stir in 1/4 cup heavy cream after 30 minute simmer. Do not boil.

Veggie Spaghetti Sauce: Omit meat and add 2 Tbsp. olive oil, 1 cup diced carrots, 1/2 cup sliced celery, 1 can (15 oz.) white or cannellini beans, rinsed and drained, in Step 1.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
605 calories; protein 23.9g; carbohydrates 69.8g; fat 25.1g; cholesterol 57.5mg; sodium 1401.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022