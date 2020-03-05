Kahlua® Sweet Potatoes

Rating: 4.57 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

We have had this side dish for Thanksgiving and noticed that it is not as filling as the usual pecan-encrusted mashed sweet potatoes. At Thanksgiving that is a good thing!

By Barbara

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Spread yams into a casserole dish. Pour milk over yams and sprinkle with brown sugar. Dot yams with butter pieces. Pour coffee-flavored liqueur over the top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until heated through and bubbling, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 41.5g; fat 4.5g; cholesterol 11.8mg; sodium 73.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2013
Delicious! I accidentally bought a 29oz. can of sweet potatoes but I used the whole can anyways. These came out soooo good! LOVED the Kahlua flavor which was not too strong but just right! I had some heavy cream to use up so I used that in place of the regular milk ya know to keep the calories low lol. I will def be making this easy yummy recipe again! Thanks for sharing.:) Read More
Deb C
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
11/29/2013
This was way too sweet for us but we enjoyed the flavor that the Kahlua imparted with the sweet potatoes. I probably won't try it again but if I did I'd use much less brown sugar. Read More
mo3-mdd
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2014
Very good. will make this again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
mamaza
Rating: 5 stars
04/25/2014
Based on one review I reduced the brown sugar by a bit. We were short on coffee liquor so was only able to use a 1/4 cup. I also used 1/2 & 1/2 instead of milk. It was still terrific Read More
Cheeky
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2014
Very good! Thanks for sharing! Read More
Monica M. Cisneros
Rating: 4 stars
10/01/2019
I used fresh sweet potatoes but other than that, followed the recipe. Next time I will reduce the brown sugar. Very good. Read More
