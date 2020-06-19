Easy Cranberry Applesauce

4.2
7 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This bright pink applesauce is simple enough for a weeknight supper and festive enough for special occasions. It's a favorite with my family and friends and looks fabulous at a Christmas dinner! You can substitute Splenda® for the sugar.

Recipe by Annette Zipple Walen

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Stir apples, cranberries, sugar, water, cinnamon, and salt together in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and cook until apples and cranberries are tender, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Stir lemon juice into cranberry mixture.

  • Mash cranberry mixture with a wooden spoon or fork to make a chunky sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
119 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 31.4g; fat 0.3g; sodium 2.1mg. Full Nutrition
