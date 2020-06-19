Lemon Ginger Cranberry Applesauce

I wanted a brighter-tasting cranberry sauce instead of one that had just a sweet note of sugar. Using lemonade concentrate made it easy and the ginger was perfect with the tart cranberries. Adding lemon peel would be good with this also, and this is wonderful served on top of turkey soup! Also good for any time of the year.
12.16.15 The lemonade concentrate and ginger partner so well with the cranberries and apples. You get a real pop of interesting flavors in every bite. Since lemonade concentrate already is so sweet and since our personal taste leans more toward “less” sweet these days, I cut the sugar in half. What I ended up with was the perfect balance of sweet-tart. The minced apples cooked down to a beautiful consistency. Trying to get a headstart on Christmas dinner, so this is going into the freezer. Tessa Goodpaster, thanks for sharing your recipe. We really enjoyed it, and this may just become my go-to recipe for cranberry sauce!
