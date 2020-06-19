Lemon Ginger Cranberry Applesauce

I wanted a brighter-tasting cranberry sauce instead of one that had just a sweet note of sugar. Using lemonade concentrate made it easy and the ginger was perfect with the tart cranberries. Adding lemon peel would be good with this also, and this is wonderful served on top of turkey soup! Also good for any time of the year.

Recipe by Tessa Goodpaster

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir cranberries, apples, water, sugar, and lemonade concentrate together in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally, and reduce heat to medium low.

  • Stir ginger and salt into cranberry mixture and simmer until cranberries burst and apples are tender, 20 minutes. Chill in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
119 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 31.1g; fat 0.1g; sodium 26.3mg. Full Nutrition
