Savory Roasted Butternut Squash Soup
A real savory butternut squash soup that is not puréed to death!
The whole family liked this recipe. I made it a lttle bit more simple. I roasted the squash till soft, sautéed onions and garlic in a little oil and butter, then added 4 cups of chicken broth and seasonings, salt and pepper to taste. I then scooped out the squash and added it to the broth and used electric mixer until smooth and added 1 cup of half and half. I served it with crumbled bacon. Delicious!!
I followed the recipe exactly and it was really bland. I made it for a friend of mine who is sick and is only eating bland food, so it worked out OK for me. I am just not sure how to enhance the flavor.
I made it this morning. I did, however, added some fresh nutmeg, I saw Michael Smith do that with his butternut squash soup. At the end, but before simmering time, I took my immersion blender to it, because my husband & I enjoy a nice smooth soup.
The whole family loved this soup. My husband and I especially loved it because it was not sweet. This is the best butternut squash soup I have ever made. I did puree it with my stick blender because I preferred that texture and wanted a thicker soup. Also, since I own goats, I make a lot of chevre. I used that instead of the cream cheese, and goat milk instead of the cream. Wonderful recipe! Thanks for sharing.
Delicious and healthy too! I added a heaping teaspoon of curry powder to this but otherwise followed the recipe.
A nice, simple recipe to work with!. However, I skipped the olive oil for baking the squash and used it instead of the butter to sauté the garlic. I used 1 tsp onion powder instead of the onion (I had run out) but I think a 1/2 tsp would have been fine. I also used a whole sweet potato instead of the carrots. And for a lower fat, no cholesterol version, I used a half-cup of Almond milk instead of the heavy cream and cream cheese; I blended it all to create a creamy texture.
When reheating this I added some browned breakfast sausage and cooked basmati rice -- a tasty full meal!
This soup had so much flavor! This is a keeper for my recipe box!
IT's a great base recipe but its really bland. I added in (lots) of garlic salt, a little nutmeg, and about a tsp of pumpkin pie seasoning and it made it awesome!
I am not a fan of pumpkin so I can easy seeing me make this as a fall forward kind of dish. I didn't follow directions to a T. I steamed the carrots whole and then cut them up when they were soft before adding them in with the onion, garlic, and butter. Also I added some other spices to it. Basil. Sage, Cumin, Nutmeg, and Parsley. Not too much of each, maybe a pinch or two. I really enjoy rich savory flavors so this seemed like a good choice to my nose. To make sure everything was blended well I took a beater and whipped it all together for about a minute. The end result was GREAT! You could taste each component all at once. It was a very pleasant experience.
This was really good. It was thick and had some texture to it......I pretty much followed the recipe but added a touch more garlic and salt. I used low fat half and half instead of the heavy cream. I also added a couple of shakes of hot sauce when I served it.
I made one substitution. I didn't have cream and I used 2% milk. I like the puréed butternut squash soup but this one is a keeper and I will make it again.
This is the best tasting butternut squash soup I have ever had or made and I've made and had PLENTY! I'm raving about it right now and calling myself the "Master Chef" to my husband! I followed the recipe EXACTLY but used a food processor to chop the onions, garlic, and carrots separately during the process. It came out very chunky and I like it both ways, chunky and pureed and smooth. This was soft tiny chunks and I loved it. So did my husband and my 17 month old daughter!
I made this for a dinner with girl friends and they loved it!
Good base recipe, but bland as written. I took a reviewer's advice and added a teaspoon of curry powder, and that helped a lot.
Only one tweak: I put everything in the blender to smooth it out. Hubby loves it!
Very good fall soup! Final produce turned out well. I stream lined my prep a little by purchasing fresh butternut squash already cubed in the produce section which I steamed with 2 chopped carrots. During this time sauté garlic in butter and thinly sliced leeks which I had on hand instead of the onion. Then added the steamed vegetables to the garlic pan; seasoned and cooked a few minutes. Added the chicken broth and cooked low 30 additional minutes and followed the original recipe to completion.I too as others suggested processed the mixture before adding the milk product & cream cheese at end. ( I used fat free 1/2 and 1/2 and low fat cream cheese). Best served for us in small bowls -a rich soup; garnish with a sprinkle of nutmeg. Thank you, will definitely make again!
I thought this was wonderful! I did use a tad bit more creamcheese then the recipe called for but just a personal preference. ....simple and Delicious! Enough said!!
I liked it. A lot actually. My issue with this soup has always been the sweetness so I didn't add carrot. Followed almost exactly except the seasonings. Roasted the squash with butter olive oil. Then just started seasoning with every spicy thing I had :) curry powder, chili salt and about a tonne of pepper. Required a lot of tasting but that wasn't really a chore! 1/4 cup cream cheese and slightly more than a 1/4 c heavy cream. Ran an immersion blended through it cause I like smooth. It is a watery soup but you could lower the chicken stock.
This recipe was great. Will definitely make again.
Great basic recipe. Easy to prepare. I didn't have cayenne pepper & substituted red pepper. The red pepper still enhanced the flavor of the soup.
Stinking DELISH! Wait for it too cool down cuz you'll wanna lick the bowl. I swapped cheynne for smoked chipotle pepper cuz it's my fav. Will def. make it again!
loved this soup, excellent flavour. I added to stalks of chopped celery, and I used light cream instead of heavy cream..
Fabulous for dinner or for side dish to dinner
I make this every year on Christmas Eve... big hit with the family. I use sage instead of marjoram, add a baked apple (as per another recipe), and also use the immersion blender as others have said.
So good! My little picky eaters loved it!! I’m so happy because I love butternut squash soup. Only difference was I didn’t add marjoram or celery seed. I didn’t have any on hand and I skipped the cayenne peeper. I’m just not a big fan of spicy food. The only thing was the cream cheese didn’t really mix well but other than that it was great!
