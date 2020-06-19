Savory Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

A real savory butternut squash soup that is not puréed to death!

prep:

15 mins
cook:
cook:
total:
total:
Servings:
8
8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

  • Rub olive oil on the cut-side of butternut squash halves; sprinkle each with salt and black pepper. Lay squash, cut-side down, on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tender, about 1 hour. Scoop squash flesh into a bowl, mash well, and set aside.

  • Melt butter in a medium pot over medium heat. Cook and stir onion and garlic in melted butter until onion is slightly softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Add carrot; cook and stir until carrot and onion are tender, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Stir mashed squash, marjoram, celery seed, cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper into onion mixture; cook and stir until heated through, 5 to 10 minutes. Stir in chicken stock; bring mixture to a boil.

  • Gradually add cream and cream cheese to squash mixture; stir until cream cheese is melted and incorporated. Bring to a simmer and cook until flavors blend, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
158 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 21.6g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 21.8mg; sodium 520.1mg. Full Nutrition
