Classic Lard Two-Crust Pie Pastry

The way a pie crust should be made.

Recipe by SandraJ

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 double-crust pie pastry
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk flour and salt together in a large bowl. Cut in the lard with a knife or pastry blender until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle in water, 1 tablespoon at a time, blending gently with a fork or pastry blender until all flour is moistened and dough almost cleans the sides of the bowl. Divide the dough in half and shape flattened rounds. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
268 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 23.8g; fat 17.4g; cholesterol 16.2mg; sodium 291.6mg. Full Nutrition
