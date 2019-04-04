Classic Lard Two-Crust Pie Pastry

I've been using this pie crust recipe for decades. I no longer experiment with other recipes because nothing compares to this recipe my grandma always used. If I'm making four or more pies at a time, I use my food processor. My lard is always kept in the fridge, and before I begin, I place a glass of water in the freezer. (Cold ingredients ensure a more workable dough.) I briefly pulse the flour, lard, and salt to form pea-sized balls. I add between 4 and 6 T. of ice water, depending on humidity, until a ball forms. (A slightly sticky dough is easier to work with than one that's too dry.) Work quickly! Do not overwork the dough or allow the ingredients to warm to room temp! I bake the bottom crust for a few minutes before adding the filling. I've been told on many occasions, "This is the best pie I've ever had in my life!" ****I often skip refrigerating the dough if I'm making one or two pies and have no problems.

