In this butternut squash patties recipe, I was looking for a way to use leftover cooked butternut squash and looked at several recipes for ideas. I put these ingredients together not knowing how it would turn out. It's a keeper!
Great way to use up leftover cooked squash and rice. Can be put together in a few minutes if squash and rice are pre-cooked. I melted fresh mozzarella cheese on top. Can coat patties with bread crumbs before frying for a crispier texture.
245 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 34.8g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 33.9mg; sodium 135.9mg. Full Nutrition
This was quick and tasty. I couldn't be bothered to roast the squash, so I microwaved it in a glass dish with a little water--only took 10 min. I did sqeeze it out a bit, so it wasn't too watery. Other than that, I followed the recipe and it turned out great.
Delicious! I wanted this as a main and it did t disappoint! I didn’t have most of the ingredients it had bought a squash more than a week ago that I wanted to cook. No eggs, pine nuts, Parmesan, ginger, or garlic. Just basil, oatmeal, fish sauce, salt pepper, and spelt flour. I followed someone’s suggestion for times sake and just cut the squash into pieces and microwaved till mushy (20 minutes). My family was happy and I made enough rice to serve as a side dish. #lekker
