Butternut Squash Patties

In this butternut squash patties recipe, I was looking for a way to use leftover cooked butternut squash and looked at several recipes for ideas. I put these ingredients together not knowing how it would turn out. It's a keeper!

Recipe by mispirit

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Place butternut squash, cut-side up, in a 9x13-inch baking dish; cover with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until squash is tender, about 45 minutes. Cool slightly. Scoop flesh from butternut squash and transfer to a bowl; mash.

  • Cook and stir pine nuts in a dry, heavy skillet over medium heat until toasted and fragrant, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Stir pine nuts, rice, bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, basil, egg, ginger root, garlic, salt, and black pepper into mashed butternut squash until evenly combined; shape into patties.

  • Heat oil in a heavy skillet over medium heat; cook patties, working in batches, until crispy and browned, 3 to 5 minutes per side.

Tips

Great way to use up leftover cooked squash and rice. Can be put together in a few minutes if squash and rice are pre-cooked. I melted fresh mozzarella cheese on top. Can coat patties with bread crumbs before frying for a crispier texture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
245 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 34.8g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 33.9mg; sodium 135.9mg. Full Nutrition
