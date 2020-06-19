Kit Kat® Bundt® Cake

I always have tons of Halloween candy from my kids and this is a great way to use up Kit Kats®. I served this at Thanksgiving for those who didn't want pie. Everybody loved this cake. Frosting will be like a syrup but will thicken as it cools.

By KELSEYANDTYLERSMOMMY

Recipe Summary

cook:
1 hr 5 mins
additional:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
prep:
20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Ingredients

Frosting:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray the inside of a fluted tube pan (such as Bundt®) with cooking spray.

  • Combine 4 cups flour, baking powder, and salt together in the bowl of a stand mixer. Add 2 1/2 cups sugar, 2 cups softened butter, milk, eggs, and 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract to flour mixture; lightly stir with a spatula to moisten ingredients. Mix on low speed until batter is evenly combined, about 3 minutes.

  • Toss candy bar pieces with remaining 1 tablespoon flour in a bowl until coated; fold into batter. Spread batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the cake comes out moist with crumbs clinging, about 1 hour. Cool in pan for 25 minutes; remove from pan and cool completely on a wire rack.

  • Combine 1/4 cup white sugar, evaporated milk, 1/4 cup butter, chocolate chips, and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract together in a saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat and simmer until frosting is thickened, about 5 minutes. Pour frosting over cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
545 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 64.2g; fat 30g; cholesterol 129.1mg; sodium 508.9mg. Full Nutrition
