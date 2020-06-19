Kit Kat® Bundt® Cake

I always have tons of Halloween candy from my kids and this is a great way to use up Kit Kats®. I served this at Thanksgiving for those who didn't want pie. Everybody loved this cake. Frosting will be like a syrup but will thicken as it cools.
We all enjoyed this cake. It is very dense, and like the other reviews, it is basically a vanilla cake with crushed candy inside. I agree that you can double the candy if desired. The candies do take a back seat to the dense cake. I used Kit Kats, Whoppers, and Twix- basically a bunch of leftover Halloween candy, which is what I wanted to use up. You can mix and match with any chocolate candy to your tastes and it won't ruin the cake. This is not a recipe that I would go out and buy Kit Kats for to make over and over again throughout the year, but I think this will be a yearly tradition for us to make out of Halloween candy. Thanks for the recipe! Very tasty!
Made this for fun this weekend and although it tasted pretty good, some adjustments need to be made. The recipe as written needs to be used with a 10" Bundt pan or two smaller pans. Using a non-stick spray is not usually a good idea for a pan and cake like this so I suggest butter and flour instead. Cook time will be between 75 and 90 minutes. Stand mixer is nice but not necessary though I do suggest using a hand mixer to thoroughly combine the ingredients. The Kit Kats should be doubled or they get lost in the batter. This really isn't a Kit Kat cake, more like a vanilla cake with Kit Kats. The frosting is okay and does pour nice over the cake. Over all, the flavor was pretty good and making it was pretty fun.
Made this for fun this weekend and although it tasted pretty good, some adjustments need to be made. The recipe as written needs to be used with a 10" Bundt pan or two smaller pans. Using a non-stick spray is not usually a good idea for a pan and cake like this so I suggest butter and flour instead. Cook time will be between 75 and 90 minutes. Stand mixer is nice but not necessary though I do suggest using a hand mixer to thoroughly combine the ingredients. The Kit Kats should be doubled or they get lost in the batter. This really isn't a Kit Kat cake, more like a vanilla cake with Kit Kats. The frosting is okay and does pour nice over the cake. Over all, the flavor was pretty good and making it was pretty fun.
We all enjoyed this cake. It is very dense, and like the other reviews, it is basically a vanilla cake with crushed candy inside. I agree that you can double the candy if desired. The candies do take a back seat to the dense cake. I used Kit Kats, Whoppers, and Twix- basically a bunch of leftover Halloween candy, which is what I wanted to use up. You can mix and match with any chocolate candy to your tastes and it won't ruin the cake. This is not a recipe that I would go out and buy Kit Kats for to make over and over again throughout the year, but I think this will be a yearly tradition for us to make out of Halloween candy. Thanks for the recipe! Very tasty!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.