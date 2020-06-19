Kit Kat® Bundt® Cake

We all enjoyed this cake. It is very dense, and like the other reviews, it is basically a vanilla cake with crushed candy inside. I agree that you can double the candy if desired. The candies do take a back seat to the dense cake. I used Kit Kats, Whoppers, and Twix- basically a bunch of leftover Halloween candy, which is what I wanted to use up. You can mix and match with any chocolate candy to your tastes and it won't ruin the cake. This is not a recipe that I would go out and buy Kit Kats for to make over and over again throughout the year, but I think this will be a yearly tradition for us to make out of Halloween candy. Thanks for the recipe! Very tasty!

