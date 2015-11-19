Authentic Russian Salad 'Olivye'

Rating: 4.93 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a recipe my mom and grandmother use every time there's a family gathering or a special occasion. To make this a vegetarian dish just leave out the ham. Potatoes, carrots, and eggs do not have to be chilled completely after boiling. Dill can be substituted for parsley if desired.

By lovefullofpie

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil; add potatoes and carrot. Return mixture to a boil and add eggs; cook until potatoes are tender, 20 to 30 minutes. Drain and slightly cool mixture. Chop potatoes and carrot; peel and chop eggs.

  • Mix potatoes, carrot, eggs, pickles, peas, ham, and parsley together in a large bowl; stir in mayonnaise until salad is evenly coated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
261 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 30.7g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 82.4mg; sodium 1306.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (19)

Most helpful positive review

Judy Maurer
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2014
I'm an American living in Moscow, and this is THE recipe for inviting a Russian in for the New Year's holidays. (the first week of January) I usually see it with dill instead of parsley. One can use sour cream instead of mayo, or in combination, although my Russian friends all state emphatically that one must use... well, some say sour cream, others say mayo, others say a combination. I usually add a bit of raw onion, chopped, and substitute a fresh cuc for one of the pickles, but all that's optional. Read More
Helpful
(36)
Reviews:
Tyler Viens
Rating: 5 stars
10/03/2016
After hearing how amazing Russian salad is in a book I was reading. I had to look it up to see what it is. Sounds like a different take on potato salad so I gave it a try. Only thing I did differently was swap out the potatoes for cauliflower so It would be low carb. Read More
Helpful
(3)
funwithcooking
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2019
I've been eating this salad since I was a child. My mom always made it for special occasions, so when I eat this salad it makes me feel happy. Traditionally it was made with doktorskaya kolbasa- a type of sausage in Russia, but since living in US, I've used chicken mean (cut in small piece) or ham. I made it after thanksgiving with the leftover ham and it was delicious. I love this salad and the flexibility of using/substituting ingredients. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Paula Djuric
Rating: 5 stars
09/27/2017
Made this for my husband for his birthday I found your recipe and this was the first time I made it. We were just back from our trip in slovenia and he said it was just like that! Thank you so much! It was soooo good!!! 9/26/17 Paula Read More
Helpful
(2)
brownies
Rating: 5 stars
10/24/2018
This is a very easy recipe and everybody loved it. Will definitely do it often. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Jennifer Korpak Bechtel
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2018
Turned out perfectly! Brought to book club for Russian themed night and was asked for the recipe everyone loved it. I used Yukon gold potatoes boiled for about 20 min. used frozen green peas (thawed) and half-mayonnaise half-sour cream for dressing. I used chopped fresh dill and seasoned with salt and pepper. I also chopped a shallot for a little more flavor. Family loved it too. Read More
Helpful
(1)
durshi
Rating: 5 stars
05/09/2021
Really tasty recipe. Interestingly my husband used to eat this and called it Russian salad while growing up in Pakistan (minus the ham). I guess the Russian people introduced Pakistanis to it as well as the rest of the world! Read More
Irene Pope
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2020
This is a staple in our house for my daughter in law and myself , Read More
Erinn
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2020
delicious, will make again Read More
