Authentic Russian Salad 'Olivye'

I'm an American living in Moscow, and this is THE recipe for inviting a Russian in for the New Year's holidays. (the first week of January) I usually see it with dill instead of parsley. One can use sour cream instead of mayo, or in combination, although my Russian friends all state emphatically that one must use... well, some say sour cream, others say mayo, others say a combination. I usually add a bit of raw onion, chopped, and substitute a fresh cuc for one of the pickles, but all that's optional.
After hearing how amazing Russian salad is in a book I was reading. I had to look it up to see what it is. Sounds like a different take on potato salad so I gave it a try. Only thing I did differently was swap out the potatoes for cauliflower so It would be low carb.
I've been eating this salad since I was a child. My mom always made it for special occasions, so when I eat this salad it makes me feel happy. Traditionally it was made with doktorskaya kolbasa- a type of sausage in Russia, but since living in US, I've used chicken mean (cut in small piece) or ham. I made it after thanksgiving with the leftover ham and it was delicious. I love this salad and the flexibility of using/substituting ingredients.
Made this for my husband for his birthday I found your recipe and this was the first time I made it. We were just back from our trip in slovenia and he said it was just like that! Thank you so much! It was soooo good!!! 9/26/17 Paula
This is a very easy recipe and everybody loved it. Will definitely do it often.
Turned out perfectly! Brought to book club for Russian themed night and was asked for the recipe everyone loved it. I used Yukon gold potatoes boiled for about 20 min. used frozen green peas (thawed) and half-mayonnaise half-sour cream for dressing. I used chopped fresh dill and seasoned with salt and pepper. I also chopped a shallot for a little more flavor. Family loved it too.
Really tasty recipe. Interestingly my husband used to eat this and called it Russian salad while growing up in Pakistan (minus the ham). I guess the Russian people introduced Pakistanis to it as well as the rest of the world!
This is a staple in our house for my daughter in law and myself ,
delicious, will make again