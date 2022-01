Kid-Friendly Chicken Nuggets

This is a mix for the rating here. Hubby liked them a lot. I was going to rate them a 4 because of the cooking time that I thought was off. I baked them for 20 minutes at 350 and they still weren't really very browned at all. I then turned up the oven to 400 and it still took a little while for them to brown. In the meantime the chicken was done. It's always hard to get an even cut when dealing with chicken (in my opinion at least) and I think I'd cut these a little smaller so that kids could get a better bite of them. I'm not sure if the measurements of the potato chips was right on because I only used two half chicken breasts and I kept crushing more chips. I also think you need a really strong potato chip to use. I would not recommend Lay's Classics that I used----I'd think a stronger flavor with onion or garlic or ranch would be much better. I know my granddaughters would like something with more taste than what I produced. I served these with Honey Mustard II from this site. I'll give this a try with the little girls sometime soon. l I know they will like them! Thanks for this recipe.