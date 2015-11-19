Kid-Friendly Chicken Nuggets

1 of 18

Rating: 3 stars The we're OK. The kids seemed to enjoy them but I think I was expecting more flavor. I used a pack of Onion Soup mix to the chips. Glad I did. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars This is a mix for the rating here. Hubby liked them a lot. I was going to rate them a 4 because of the cooking time that I thought was off. I baked them for 20 minutes at 350 and they still weren't really very browned at all. I then turned up the oven to 400 and it still took a little while for them to brown. In the meantime the chicken was done. It's always hard to get an even cut when dealing with chicken (in my opinion at least) and I think I'd cut these a little smaller so that kids could get a better bite of them. I'm not sure if the measurements of the potato chips was right on because I only used two half chicken breasts and I kept crushing more chips. I also think you need a really strong potato chip to use. I would not recommend Lay's Classics that I used----I'd think a stronger flavor with onion or garlic or ranch would be much better. I know my granddaughters would like something with more taste than what I produced. I served these with Honey Mustard II from this site. I'll give this a try with the little girls sometime soon. l I know they will like them! Thanks for this recipe. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Used sun chips. Kids loved them. Delicious! Also used southwest ranch dipping sauce. Helpful (1)

Rating: 2 stars It took a TON of potato chips for me to make this work. Not my favorite homemade nugget recipe. The kids didn't like it as it had very little flavor.

Rating: 3 stars Wasn't enough potato chips. Best to add them to a bowl as needed so they don't get gooey from batter.

Rating: 4 stars First endeavor into fresh chicken vs frozen! LOL And they turned out well. Cooking time worked for me. Cut pieces a little smaller more "bite" than "nugget" size. Definitely need a stronger chip flavor. BBQ flavor was a little there as was corn chip. Sour Cream & Onion flavor disappeared for me. Pringles Kickin' Chicken Taco chips has lots of kick! So strong and spicy the way to go. Very good snack w/ honey mustard or BBQ sauce.

Rating: 4 stars I made this recipe with lays potato chips classic. I added some salt pepper and garlic to the coating but I should have added more. If you are using any basic chip that isn't super flavorful you're going to want to add seasoning. I baked them for about 20 minutes and the came out mostly crisp all around which was a worry. I didn't drizzle butter (maybe that's why I'm not as impressed as I hoped I would be?). I also cut the chicken into bites therefore I required more crushed chips. 4 stars is because this recipe would be quite bland without seasonings and even with them it isn't 'wow'. I prefer the Butter Chicken recipe to this and probably will stick to that from now on for baked chicken.

Rating: 5 stars My kids loved this simple recipes so much we ate two times in two weeks.