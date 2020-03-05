Peanut Butter Popcorn Balls

1 of 24

Rating: 5 stars I am the submitter for this recipe. Shorecook considered drizzling chocolate over these. I recommend doing it! I have made this as loose popcorn(like carmel corn) drizzled melted chocolate on it put in tins and gave as Christmas gifts. People loved it. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars WOW! What a treat! The only trick here is hiding them from Hubby. I never had peanut butter popcorn before love it! I'm thinking maybe of drizzling them with melted chocolate after all I am a chocoholic! Lilcat you certainly have a great recipe here. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars These need to come with a WARNING! Do not make in presence of husband or children of any age. Do not make if you're even the slightest bit hungry and come to think of it do not make if you like any of the ingredients. Why? They will be gone in the blink of an eye! These are delectable! I was happy to realize that if you're going to follow directions and make 16 balls then they are a good size. That means less time involved in prep which makes this treat even better in my opinion. I would love to try with drizzled chocolate as suggested but I don't want to mess with the perfection that these already are! I'll be making these again this week for a special trick or treat for our close neighbour kids. Thanks Lilcat for sharing your childhood treat recipe! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Easy and fast to make with a nice softer tooth bite than some popcorn balls. Not sure if I miss-measured the popcorn or made the popcorn balls larger but I did not get 16. The popcorn was well coated and held together nicely. This will become a regular Halloween treat. Thanks for sharing. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars These are so good and very easy! My boyfriend ate most of them and I had to make another batch! I used 1/2 cup of popping corn the peanut butter mixture as stated and ended up with 20 popcorn balls. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Yep totally addictive. A half cup of unpopped pop corn makes ten cups of popcorn so I just cut everything in half. It was plenty. I didn't have light corn syrup so I used dark. It gave it the color of Cracker Jacks. We didn't bother to form popcorn balls -- just ate it from the bowl. We split it up and added chocolate to half which was mandatory for the chocoholics in the family. It was terrific both ways. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars This was a very delicious recipe. I followed the recipe to the T. now it tasted AMAZING I could not get the popcorn to stick into balls so I just added m&ms and pretzels and made a peanut butter popcorn/trail mix and bagged it up!!!! Everyone loved it!!! Helpful (1)

Rating: 3 stars They aster rest but I couldn't get the popcorn to stick together in balls.

Rating: 5 stars This is a great base recipe and a lot of variations can be done. I added 1.5 tsps of cinnamon and pinch of ground cloves to the sauce and it tasted excellent. I also melted 1/2 bag pf chocolate chips with 1.5 Tbs coconut oil (you can also use shortening) and mixed that in and 1/2 bag of marshmallows. You could add M&M s too...whatever you like. Lovely easy recipe. Thanks!