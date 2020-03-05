Peanut Butter Popcorn Balls

Rating: 4.58 stars
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

My mom made these every Halloween when I was a kid and you could still give this out as a treat. It still is a treat as a moist and chewy fall snack. You can make into balls or leave loose and serve like caramel corn if you prefer.

By Lilcat

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine brown sugar, corn syrup, and butter in a large saucepan; cook and stir over medium heat until mixture comes to a rolling boil. Remove saucepan from heat; stir in peanut butter until mixture is smooth.

  • Place popcorn in a large bowl. Pour peanut butter mixture over popcorn; toss until evenly coated. Form into about 16 balls using buttered hands. Arrange balls on a waxed paper-lined baking sheet; allow to dry and set, at least 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

This will set up quickly, so if it gets too cool to form into balls, microwave 15 to 30 seconds one time only. More than once it will burn.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
249 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 34.9g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 107.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (24)

Most helpful positive review

Lilcat
Rating: 5 stars
10/24/2013
I am the submitter for this recipe. Shorecook considered drizzling chocolate over these. I recommend doing it! I have made this as loose popcorn(like carmel corn) drizzled melted chocolate on it put in tins and gave as Christmas gifts. People loved it. Read More
Helpful
(10)

Most helpful critical review

mrs_rooster
Rating: 3 stars
09/12/2015
I used half peanut butter...and added a little bit of salt. Really strong p.butter! Easy to make. Read More
Reviews:
Lilcat
Rating: 5 stars
10/24/2013
I am the submitter for this recipe. Shorecook considered drizzling chocolate over these. I recommend doing it! I have made this as loose popcorn(like carmel corn) drizzled melted chocolate on it put in tins and gave as Christmas gifts. People loved it. Read More
Helpful
(10)
SHORECOOK
Rating: 5 stars
10/22/2013
WOW! What a treat! The only trick here is hiding them from Hubby. I never had peanut butter popcorn before love it! I'm thinking maybe of drizzling them with melted chocolate after all I am a chocoholic! Lilcat you certainly have a great recipe here. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Volleyballmom
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/26/2013
These need to come with a WARNING! Do not make in presence of husband or children of any age. Do not make if you're even the slightest bit hungry and come to think of it do not make if you like any of the ingredients. Why? They will be gone in the blink of an eye! These are delectable! I was happy to realize that if you're going to follow directions and make 16 balls then they are a good size. That means less time involved in prep which makes this treat even better in my opinion. I would love to try with drizzled chocolate as suggested but I don't want to mess with the perfection that these already are! I'll be making these again this week for a special trick or treat for our close neighbour kids. Thanks Lilcat for sharing your childhood treat recipe! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Marie C.
Rating: 5 stars
10/31/2013
Easy and fast to make with a nice softer tooth bite than some popcorn balls. Not sure if I miss-measured the popcorn or made the popcorn balls larger but I did not get 16. The popcorn was well coated and held together nicely. This will become a regular Halloween treat. Thanks for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(6)
sissyneck
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2015
These are so good and very easy! My boyfriend ate most of them and I had to make another batch! I used 1/2 cup of popping corn the peanut butter mixture as stated and ended up with 20 popcorn balls. Read More
Helpful
(1)
harrywdog
Rating: 5 stars
03/02/2015
Yep totally addictive. A half cup of unpopped pop corn makes ten cups of popcorn so I just cut everything in half. It was plenty. I didn't have light corn syrup so I used dark. It gave it the color of Cracker Jacks. We didn't bother to form popcorn balls -- just ate it from the bowl. We split it up and added chocolate to half which was mandatory for the chocoholics in the family. It was terrific both ways. Read More
Helpful
(1)
bthompson2015
Rating: 4 stars
12/02/2014
This was a very delicious recipe. I followed the recipe to the T. now it tasted AMAZING I could not get the popcorn to stick into balls so I just added m&ms and pretzels and made a peanut butter popcorn/trail mix and bagged it up!!!! Everyone loved it!!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
kazgirl76
Rating: 3 stars
05/01/2015
They aster rest but I couldn't get the popcorn to stick together in balls. Read More
Jessica Strombeck
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2018
This is a great base recipe and a lot of variations can be done. I added 1.5 tsps of cinnamon and pinch of ground cloves to the sauce and it tasted excellent. I also melted 1/2 bag pf chocolate chips with 1.5 Tbs coconut oil (you can also use shortening) and mixed that in and 1/2 bag of marshmallows. You could add M&M s too...whatever you like. Lovely easy recipe. Thanks! Read More
mrs_rooster
Rating: 3 stars
09/12/2015
I used half peanut butter...and added a little bit of salt. Really strong p.butter! Easy to make. Read More
More Reviews
