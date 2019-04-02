Almost Tuscan Sausage and Kale Soup

Thank you so much!! It taste just like that you would get from that Olive place. Mmmmm!! Only thing I did different was I used beef stock instead of chicken & that's only because I accidentally bought beef. I used the little concentrated tubs of beef stock that Knor sells. I added 2 of the little tubs and 6 1/2 cups of water (1 tub + 3 1/2 cups of water is what the directions say). I also added a lot more Kale cuz I had it, we like it & it's suppose to be a supper-food. I will for sure be making this over & over again. For sure a save!! I will use beef stock again cuz I love the way it tastes. I'm a busy mom & my kids sports & other activities keep me running around & getting home with little or no time to get a tastey, healthy & hot dinner on the table. I plan on making this before we start running around & then putting it on the Ceock Pot on low so it will be ready for us when we get home. Thanks again!!