Almost Tuscan Sausage and Kale Soup

My boyfriend loves this Tuscan sausage soup recipe and even prefers it to the Tuscan soup at a well-known restaurant! I adapted this from a diabetic-friendly recipe, if you want to make it that way substitute sweet potato for the yellow potato.
To speed up cooking time, I usually steam the potatoes while I'm heating the oil and cooking the sausage. That way, I only have to heat the soup for 10 more minutes once I mix in the potatoes with everything else. But if you have the patience it's worth it to cook the potatoes the slow way. Also, I love spices so I usually toss in a bit of cumin to cook with the onion and garlic.
Nutrition Facts
329 calories; protein 18.3g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 17.6g; cholesterol 33.8mg; sodium 909.9mg. Full Nutrition
Made this recipe last night. I added a little more red pepper and garlic than called for, because I love garlic and spicy food. I think it was so much better than the one at the restaurant. I would recommend this recipe. I will be making it often from now on.
Made a double size pot of this. Only thing I changed was to use turnips rather than potatoes, (slightly longer cook time) and to dash in some white wine after doing the garlic and onions to release the flavor stuck to the bottom of the pot.
Thank you so much!! It taste just like that you would get from that Olive place. Mmmmm!! Only thing I did different was I used beef stock instead of chicken & that's only because I accidentally bought beef. I used the little concentrated tubs of beef stock that Knor sells. I added 2 of the little tubs and 6 1/2 cups of water (1 tub + 3 1/2 cups of water is what the directions say). I also added a lot more Kale cuz I had it, we like it & it's suppose to be a supper-food. I will for sure be making this over & over again. For sure a save!! I will use beef stock again cuz I love the way it tastes. I'm a busy mom & my kids sports & other activities keep me running around & getting home with little or no time to get a tastey, healthy & hot dinner on the table. I plan on making this before we start running around & then putting it on the Ceock Pot on low so it will be ready for us when we get home. Thanks again!!
Delicious! I was looking for a healthy soup recipe containing Italian sausage and this recipe definitely exceeded my expectations. I made 2 slight modifications to the recipe. I substituted turkey Italian sausage and I used whole grain penne noodles instead of the potatoes. Excellent recipe!
I made this for lunch today, and it was amazing! My boyfriend really liked it too. Instead of cannelloni beans, I used just generic canned white beans. And I added more salt and garlic than what was called for (just used a few extra dashes of powder). The broth was a little bland otherwise. Overall, a quick, delicious and relatively healthy soup (minus the sausage).
I'm making this again tonight for the rainy weather. I absolutely loved this recipe and so did my family. I didn't mix the sausage, basil and paprika together before adding it to the onion mixture, but it came out just fine. I even added extra kale because I really like it. Thank you!
omg this was unbelievably awesome! im positive the type of sausage you use makes the difference.. i used Mom's Turkey Sausage Patties recipe (with my modifications) and used only 8oz.. 6 cups water with 4 tsp chicken bouillon for the low sodium chicken broth.. 1/8 tsp italian seasoning for the basil.. forgot to the do the pinches of red pepper flakes and black pepper.. used 2 small russet potatoes for the 1 cup yellow and had to sub black beans for the cannellini.. this far exceeded my expectations.. ty for the recipe!
Used turkey Italian hot sausage instead of pork sausage - other than that, followed the recipe exactly. And it was fabulous. My DH said it was the best soup he's ever had - and he's a bit of a picky eater.
This soup is delicious! I used sweet potato and red kidney beans instead of the potatoes and beans in the recipe. My husband and I both loved it. Still great on day 2 as leftovers. Will definitely make this again and again.
This is so easy to make (even for me)! My husband and I both love it. I used lean ground turkey instead of sausage (and added some extra red pepper flakes to it), reduced sodium white beans, and low sodium vegetable broth.
Love this! I add more pepper flakes and garlic, and use hot Italian sausage. But I love it! It is so easy to make and a crowd pleaser!
Delicious! I crushed four garlic cloves vs. two. Then I had two extra cups of broth so I put that in and added three chopped parsnips. Oh, and I love cumin, so took the cook's suggestion and added it. Not any big changes really. Just wish I had some crusty bread too! Definitely making this again and again.
I liked this a lot and so did my husband. I added carrots & cut down on the chicken broth and subbed water, you couldn't tell. I wanted to find a soup with kale and sausage and beans, this worked great, very tasty. I think I might substitute toasted rustic bread for beans and add the bread to the bowl when the soup is served.
Good. Did turkey sausage and left out the beans and doubled potatoes. Crock potatoes couple hours on high. Pureed half of it to make it easier for small children (they don't like chewing greens). Added a tablespoon of coconut milk creamer to each bowl for creaminess.... (So good in all soups!)
I don't live nearby any OG soup places, so can't attest to this soup's authenticity; however, I made it and loved it! Subbed red onion for yellow, and added spicy pepper mix to the saute. This will be going in our regular rotation! Thanks for sharing!
I love this recipe...so delicious & easy to make. I used a bit more chicken broth & used vegetable broth & added one more cup of chopped kale. I substituted sweet potatoes for regular ones & added 2 parsnips. I will definitely make this again as a delicious way to use the kale that I love so much!
Pretty much made this as directed except I used sweet Italian sausage from my freezer. The soup is delicious, loved the kick the red pepper flakes adds. Will definitely make this again. Donna
I love this soup, which has a really wonderful blend of flavors! This was easy and hearty. I love garlic and "heat," so I doubled the amount of garlic and red pepper flakes. I also put in 2 cups of potatoes (just sort of worked out like that). Awesome!
I Increased the smoked paprika slightly as well as red pepper and used 4cloves garlic. I added another 1/2 # potatoes and used red - skinned yellow potatoes and didn't peel them . I used mild sausage and added an extra can of broth. At the end added 8 oz neufchatel cheese and melted. Very good
I’ve made this recipe several times now. It’s delicious every time. I’m lucky enough to have an Italian deli near my home and I use their fresh handmade “Extra Hot” Italian Sausage in this recipe. My kids have mentioned the soup is on the spicy side but there are rarely leftovers. Great recipe!
Yep, it's pretty danged good. I had to use cabbage and sweet potatoes, but obviously soup is good with just about any veg you have in the fridge. My sister and I each had a big bowl for lunch and my husb liked it so much he packed the rest away for lunches. I gave it a few shots of fish sauce at the end to zing it up a little and it was so packed with flavor I was even dipping my cornbread in the bowl. Definitely making this again. Highly recommended.
Excellent! A keeper..DH lives on Kale from our garden and loved this as did I! Made with Italian sausage from market and added 1/2 tsp Turmeric, 4 cloves garlic, 2 carrots chopped, 2 celery chopped. Used 36 oz chicken stock and added 4 oz cream at end. On high rotation.
I made this for lunch on a wintry day and the reviews were glowing. The flavors are perfect together. I bought the sausage, kale and potatoes at the local farmer's market. The only change I made was not peeling the potatoes. This recipe is a keeper.
OMG!!!!This one I will be making again and again! I used less red pepper for the whole pot...people that like it spicy added extra to their bowl. Doubled it and added extra potatoes, also boiled diced potatoes in a separate pot and then added them with some of the starchy water to naturally thicken broth. Amazing!!!
I made this without the potatoes....beans and potatoes seems weird, but that's probably just me. Used regular breakfast type sausage with the basil and paprika because that's what I had thawed out. I did add an extra can of beans and used baby kale. Will most definitely make this again! I love beans and greens!
A nice, savory soup for when you don't have a lot of time. I like a thicker broth, so I didn't rinse the beans and poured the entire contents of the can in. I also added dried thyme (no fresh on hand), stirred in some warmed half and half as I served it, and topped it with fresh parmesan.
Good soup, and it was enjoy by my whole fam, including the kiddos (ages 7, 5, 3, & 1)! There was plenty leftover for lunches the following day and no one complained! I've got a tough crowd when it comes to leftovers, but this soup recipe passed the test. Will add it to my arsenal of good, quick, healthy faves!
This soup will be my go-to recipe forever. It was so delicious and very simple to make. I honestly did not expect it to be so tasty. Do yourselves a favor, ladies, and make this soup! You and your family will love it!
So good and so easy!! I made a few modifications. Used chicken and additional beef broth, more garlic, some Italian seasoning and substituted yams for the potato. I also used cumin as suggested by the chef. It turned out so wonderful on this cold weather day!
Kept right with the recipe, but upped the servings since I used the my whole 19oz package of hot sausage. Yum. Love the kick. If you don't like too much heat, simply leave out the pepper flakes. The hot sausage will supply enough. We did add a little parm on top after spooning into our bowls for an extra touch.
This is one of my favorite soups. I just finished making a pot and it is hot on the stove. I make it by the recipe. Maybe just a few extra potatoes. I use homemade chicken broth if I have it. A winner.
Very Delicious! I added carrots and celery and sauteed them with the onion and garlic , doubled the amount of garlic and onions, and added 1 (heaping) table spoon of Rosso Pesto (Tomato Pesto) while the soup was simmering. It was absolutely yum!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.