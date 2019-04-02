Almost Tuscan Sausage and Kale Soup

My boyfriend loves this Tuscan sausage soup recipe and even prefers it to the Tuscan soup at a well-known restaurant! I adapted this from a diabetic-friendly recipe, if you want to make it that way substitute sweet potato for the yellow potato.

Recipe by KDC860

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large stockpot over medium heat until the oil shimmers; cook and stir onion, garlic, red pepper flakes, and black pepper until onion is translucent, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Mix sausage, basil, and paprika together in a bowl.

  • Stir sausage mixture into onion mixture; cook and stir until sausage is browned and fully cooked, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Add chicken broth, kale, cannellini beans, and potatoes to sausage-onion mixture; lower heat to medium-low. Cover stockpot and simmer until potatoes are tender, 15 to 20 minutes.

Tips

To speed up cooking time, I usually steam the potatoes while I'm heating the oil and cooking the sausage. That way, I only have to heat the soup for 10 more minutes once I mix in the potatoes with everything else. But if you have the patience it's worth it to cook the potatoes the slow way. Also, I love spices so I usually toss in a bit of cumin to cook with the onion and garlic.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
329 calories; protein 18.3g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 17.6g; cholesterol 33.8mg; sodium 909.9mg. Full Nutrition
