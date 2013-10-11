Sausage-Stuffed Cherry Pepper Poppers

These things are the best beer food ever. They're almost too easy to make.

By Chef John

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
32 servings
Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line 2 pie plates with aluminum foil.

  • Pinch about 1/2 teaspoon sausage off and roll into a small oval shape. Stuff the sausage piece into a pepper. Repeat with remaining sausage and peppers.

  • Drizzle 1 teaspoon olive oil into each foil-lined pie plate and divide the stuffed peppers into each one. Rotate the plates to roll and coat poppers in the oil.

  • Roast poppers in the preheated oven until the sausage is cooked through and the poppers are very slightly dried out, about 20 minutes. Let cool before serving. Arrange onto a serving platter and sprinkle with parsley.

Cook's Note:

One pound of sausage will fill about 60 peppers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
53 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 7.7g; fat 1.6g; cholesterol 2.8mg; sodium 125mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (38)

just_jam
Rating: 5 stars
05/03/2014
these were unbelievably awesome.. bf got the peppers out of an xmas gift basket at work.. i told him we should give it away b/c i hate sweet.. a few months later i felt the need to use them up and sought out a recipe and found this.. i'm so thankful i did.. bf says if this is beer food then this is the ultimate beer food! ty so much for the recipe Read More
Helpful
(10)
KMLibel
Rating: 5 stars
02/21/2015
I love this recipe! This is one of the few things I look forward to making and eating (sad isn't it?). I use bulk mild sausage from the butcher down the street and (like most sausage) it's a little greasy. That said I find the olive oil is just to make sure the peppers don't stick and not for flavor - so for me it's optional given the sausage grease. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Ladybug
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2015
These "Sausage-Stuffed Cherry Pepper Poppers" were excellent! I served them beside a tossed salad for a "fast and easy" meal! I will definitely be making these again. So yummy! Thank you Chef John for sharing your recipe. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Kay Johnson
Rating: 5 stars
03/05/2014
These are so easy to make & are absolutely outstanding! Read More
Helpful
(2)
dbishop
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2013
YUM! Read More
Helpful
(2)
tena11
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2018
BLOODY 'ELL! Oh Me Gosh . You've done it AGAIN Chef . Tiss I . N.V, I'm the girl that said " for me New Year resolution" I'd make one NEW recipe per month. ALL from the Chef above mentioned ( John) . This months recipe is THIS! Now, I've made stuffed Peppers many a time, sausage & peppers as well, many a time, calls for , & more time as well. This recipe Is fast, GREAT, & bloody EASY. Better by far. SOO.... Two months, Two new recipes, &, so far , me New Years resolutions are "spot on" . Thank you ever soo much as usual . Happy Valentines Day to you & your Wife . CHEERS from N.V. in New York City. Read More
Helpful
(2)
CLAIRENCHARLIE
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2017
These were a HUGE hit at a party I brought them to! I followed the recipe as-is with the exception of using bulk not linked sausage and I added some Parmesan and garlic powder. So quick and easy but packs a lot of flavor! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Kathy
Rating: 4 stars
12/26/2018
Really liked these, used garlic cheese sausage, put in a bowl & sprinkled with fresh parmesan & parsley, didn't last long !!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Isthat Onsale
Rating: 3 stars
01/10/2015
I really tried to like this receipe. I used hot italian sausage regular italian sausage and merguez sausage and didn't like any of them. The peppers are great and I've used them in other dishes. I disliked the sausage and my family said they were just ok. Read More
Medora Jensen
Rating: 2 stars
12/27/2018
We didn't care for them.They were okay but missing something. Read More
