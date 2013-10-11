1 of 38

Rating: 5 stars these were unbelievably awesome.. bf got the peppers out of an xmas gift basket at work.. i told him we should give it away b/c i hate sweet.. a few months later i felt the need to use them up and sought out a recipe and found this.. i'm so thankful i did.. bf says if this is beer food then this is the ultimate beer food! ty so much for the recipe Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe! This is one of the few things I look forward to making and eating (sad isn't it?). I use bulk mild sausage from the butcher down the street and (like most sausage) it's a little greasy. That said I find the olive oil is just to make sure the peppers don't stick and not for flavor - so for me it's optional given the sausage grease. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars These "Sausage-Stuffed Cherry Pepper Poppers" were excellent! I served them beside a tossed salad for a "fast and easy" meal! I will definitely be making these again. So yummy! Thank you Chef John for sharing your recipe. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars These are so easy to make & are absolutely outstanding! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars YUM! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars BLOODY 'ELL! Oh Me Gosh . You've done it AGAIN Chef . Tiss I . N.V, I'm the girl that said " for me New Year resolution" I'd make one NEW recipe per month. ALL from the Chef above mentioned ( John) . This months recipe is THIS! Now, I've made stuffed Peppers many a time, sausage & peppers as well, many a time, calls for , & more time as well. This recipe Is fast, GREAT, & bloody EASY. Better by far. SOO.... Two months, Two new recipes, &, so far , me New Years resolutions are "spot on" . Thank you ever soo much as usual . Happy Valentines Day to you & your Wife . CHEERS from N.V. in New York City. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars These were a HUGE hit at a party I brought them to! I followed the recipe as-is with the exception of using bulk not linked sausage and I added some Parmesan and garlic powder. So quick and easy but packs a lot of flavor! Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars Really liked these, used garlic cheese sausage, put in a bowl & sprinkled with fresh parmesan & parsley, didn't last long !!! Helpful (1)

Rating: 3 stars I really tried to like this receipe. I used hot italian sausage regular italian sausage and merguez sausage and didn't like any of them. The peppers are great and I've used them in other dishes. I disliked the sausage and my family said they were just ok.