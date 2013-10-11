Fast and Easy Creamed Spinach

Rating: 4.75 stars
241 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 205
  • 4 star values: 21
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 7
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a little easier, a little quicker, a little more contemporary, and believe it or not, a little lighter than traditional creamed spinach. Have all your ingredients ready to go ahead of time. It's a classic steak side dish.

By Chef John

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour olive oil into a large soup pot, place over high heat, add spinach, and cover. Cook for 1 minute, uncover, and lightly stir until most of the leaves are bright green and wilted, about 2 minutes. Quickly drain spinach in a strainer and transfer to a plate lined with 4 or 5 paper towels. Once cool enough to handle, squeeze as much liquid from the spinach as possible. Transfer spinach to a cutting board and coarsely chop.

  • Mix salt, black pepper, cayenne pepper, and nutmeg in a small bowl.

  • Place a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter in skillet, and stir shallot in the hot butter until just barely golden and translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir seasoning mixture into shallot mixture and pour in cream. Raise heat to medium-high and reduce cream sauce to about half, about 5 minutes. Stir in lemon zest.

  • Reduce heat to low and toss spinach with cream sauce in skillet. Cook and stir until spinach is heated through and coated, about 2 minutes. Stir Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese into spinach until thoroughly combined; serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 7.1g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 47mg; sodium 173.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (236)

Holly Ann
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2014
Delicious, of course! One can simply it though by making the cream sauce and just quickly "melting" already chopped spinach right in the sauce. I add vodka and a bit of chicken stock to minced shallots sautéed in butter and reduce by half, then add the cream with bit of lemon juice and zest. Add the spinach and let cook down and serve with grated cheese. Read More
Helpful
(61)

Mike H
Rating: 2 stars
02/08/2016
No rich flavor or creamy texture. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Rachel Lehman
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2014
My favorite creamed spinach recipe to date. I used a 10oz box of frozen chopped spinach instead of fresh - just microwaved it until it was room temp, drained the liquid and added it to the cream. Excellent! Read More
Helpful
(35)
rosietina319
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2014
It was spectacular! Quick and easy. It was very creamy. I would definitely make this again! Read More
Helpful
(22)
elytfish
Rating: 5 stars
04/07/2014
I substituted sour cream for heavy cream, and used frozen spinach. Flavorful, fast and not-so-naughty!!! YUMMY!!! Read More
Helpful
(17)
JRAE
Rating: 5 stars
03/22/2016
Very, very good! A previous reviewer suggested making the sauce as instructed then just putting the fresh spinach in it to wilt. What a great timesaving idea, thank you! I also tore my larger spinach leaves into about two or three pieces before putting them into the sauce so that once they cooked down, it was done. (I tore the leaves and removed any long stems the day before my dinner--a tedious and time consuming task depending on how much you're making!) I increased this recipe and used five 9-oz. bags of fresh spinach as a side dish for six people and there was literally no leftovers. Thanks so much for sharing this easy and delicious recipe! Read More
Helpful
(17)
Busy Mom in Simi Valley, CA
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2014
Best creamed spinach I ever had, and I love creamed spinach! It actually TASTED like spinach, novel idea :) Very easy to make and for the first time, I would change nothing in a recipe. Well I correct that - I would double it as it wasn't enough! But seriously, this is enough to barely serve 4. Everyone wanted more but just not enough. Enjoy! Read More
Helpful
(15)
jenmc
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2013
I used a thawed 10 oz. box of frozen spinach in place of the fresh spinach. Next time I will increase the nutmeg a bit more and reduce the cayenne but that is just personal preference. Read More
Helpful
(9)
jdg78
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2014
Perfect steak side dish! I love making creamed spinach this way super easy and tasty! I also like adding a little shredded provolone to pump up the creamy cheesy factor. Read More
Helpful
(9)
CatherineCooks
Rating: 5 stars
03/12/2015
I was getting ready to roast some steelhead filets and, though we love steelhead, we eat a lot of it because my husband and my son are avid fishermen. I wanted something to jazz it up, popped onto AllRecipes and found Steelhead Trout Bake with Dijon Mustard. After I mixed up the sauce and tasted it, I knew it would be delicious and so I decided I needed something to jazz up the plain salt-and-pepper, butter-and-vinegar spinach I had planned as a side dish. Once I had the steelhead in the oven, I found this recipe and slammed it together--didn't measure anything, just pan-roasted the spinach 'til cooked and dry, boiled down the cream, dumped in the spices. I think I got more onion and more nutmeg in than the recipe called for--and it was magnificent! WOW! We had a great meal of well-seasoned, delicious food. It was only after I came back to leave a review that I realized that there was supposed to be Parmigiano Reggiano in it too. Guess now I'll have to make it again! Thank you so much. I love this site. Read More
Helpful
(7)
