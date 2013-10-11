Fast and Easy Creamed Spinach

1 of 236

Rating: 5 stars Delicious, of course! One can simply it though by making the cream sauce and just quickly "melting" already chopped spinach right in the sauce. I add vodka and a bit of chicken stock to minced shallots sautéed in butter and reduce by half, then add the cream with bit of lemon juice and zest. Add the spinach and let cook down and serve with grated cheese. Helpful (61)

Rating: 5 stars My favorite creamed spinach recipe to date. I used a 10oz box of frozen chopped spinach instead of fresh - just microwaved it until it was room temp, drained the liquid and added it to the cream. Excellent! Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars It was spectacular! Quick and easy. It was very creamy. I would definitely make this again! Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars I substituted sour cream for heavy cream, and used frozen spinach. Flavorful, fast and not-so-naughty!!! YUMMY!!! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars Very, very good! A previous reviewer suggested making the sauce as instructed then just putting the fresh spinach in it to wilt. What a great timesaving idea, thank you! I also tore my larger spinach leaves into about two or three pieces before putting them into the sauce so that once they cooked down, it was done. (I tore the leaves and removed any long stems the day before my dinner--a tedious and time consuming task depending on how much you're making!) I increased this recipe and used five 9-oz. bags of fresh spinach as a side dish for six people and there was literally no leftovers. Thanks so much for sharing this easy and delicious recipe! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars Best creamed spinach I ever had, and I love creamed spinach! It actually TASTED like spinach, novel idea :) Very easy to make and for the first time, I would change nothing in a recipe. Well I correct that - I would double it as it wasn't enough! But seriously, this is enough to barely serve 4. Everyone wanted more but just not enough. Enjoy! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I used a thawed 10 oz. box of frozen spinach in place of the fresh spinach. Next time I will increase the nutmeg a bit more and reduce the cayenne but that is just personal preference. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Perfect steak side dish! I love making creamed spinach this way super easy and tasty! I also like adding a little shredded provolone to pump up the creamy cheesy factor. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I was getting ready to roast some steelhead filets and, though we love steelhead, we eat a lot of it because my husband and my son are avid fishermen. I wanted something to jazz it up, popped onto AllRecipes and found Steelhead Trout Bake with Dijon Mustard. After I mixed up the sauce and tasted it, I knew it would be delicious and so I decided I needed something to jazz up the plain salt-and-pepper, butter-and-vinegar spinach I had planned as a side dish. Once I had the steelhead in the oven, I found this recipe and slammed it together--didn't measure anything, just pan-roasted the spinach 'til cooked and dry, boiled down the cream, dumped in the spices. I think I got more onion and more nutmeg in than the recipe called for--and it was magnificent! WOW! We had a great meal of well-seasoned, delicious food. It was only after I came back to leave a review that I realized that there was supposed to be Parmigiano Reggiano in it too. Guess now I'll have to make it again! Thank you so much. I love this site. Helpful (7)