Idahoan Mexican Casserole

14 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 3
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

As if this recipe didn't have enough kick, topping it with Idahoan Bacon & Cheddar Chipotle Flavored Mashed Potatoes definitely takes it up a notch.

By Idahoan

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray 9x9-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Prepare mashed potatoes following package directions. Set aside.

  • Heat oil in large saute pan over medium high heat. Add onions and cook until translucent, about 10 minutes.

  • Stir in garlic, chili powder, cumin, salt and pepper and cook until aromatic - about 1 minute.

  • Add ground turkey and cook until browned.

  • Stir in tomatoes with juice, green chiles, corn (drained if using canned), and olives. Heat through.

  • Place meat mixture into the prepared baking dish. Top with a layer of mashed potatoes.

  • Bake for 30 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

  • Great as it is, but also delicious served with a dollop of sour cream, salsa or hot sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; protein 17.1g; carbohydrates 15.2g; fat 10g; cholesterol 55.8mg; sodium 1193.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022