Idahoan Mexican Casserole
As if this recipe didn't have enough kick, topping it with Idahoan Bacon & Cheddar Chipotle Flavored Mashed Potatoes definitely takes it up a notch.
It was pretty good. I did make a few changes. I added a can of black beans and sharp cheddar to the mixture and when it finished cooking I added a little more cheese to the topping. I will make this again. The family loved it.Read More
I didn't care for this. Might have been the texture. I covered it in sour cream, chips and a little salsa just to not waste the whole pan after all that work. Followed recipe as is but added drained and rinsed black beans.Read More
Easy and delicious. We used ground beef instead of turkey. Couldn't find the chipotle bacon and cheese potatoes, so I just added about a tsp of chipotle seasoning to the bacon flavored potatoes. Made a full dinner for both of us, as well as enough left overs for a full dinner the next night. I'll definitely make this again.
I give it 5 for flavor, but it sure didn't stand up like the photo...mine was VERY soft and smooshy. Maybe needs some cornstarch in the mix. Will play with it.
There's nothing I hate more than olives, so I substituted black beans. I didn't have green chilis, so I left them out. I had plain Idahoan potatoes, so I added real bacon, cheese and taco seasoning. I also added more cheese on top while it "rested." I'm calling it Pastel de Pastor. ;) It's not the prettiest meal, but the flavors are there. I'm a fan.
I made this today and wow!! I thought it was very tasty. I will be making it again.
I loved this! I didn't have any instant potatoes so I used real mashed potatoes instead. (I know... the nerve when the recipe came from Idahoan! I promise to buy a box of Idahoan next time I shop though :P) edit: I bought the Idahoan mini microwave cups... so I have redeemed myself!
I used spicy stewed tomatoes. This time I substituted black beans (rinsed) for turkey burger.
This was a hit! I followed the directions except I drained the tomatoes and put extra cheese on top. Also, I added 1 cup salsa to the sauce before baking.
I made real mashed potatoes with just some added salt. Otherwise followed recipe. Family loved it!
Made exactly as listed with ground beef - turned out perfect.
