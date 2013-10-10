How to Make Perfect Polenta

I mix 1 c. of cornmeal with 1 c. cold water stir into 3 c. of boiling water. Much easier than stirring in dry cornmeal.
Thanksssss!!!!!! I came from Argentina and polenta is really big , but you make it from an instant packet. Here I only can find it in the latin store and is very expensive. This is a great way of making polenta really chip. I found that using corn meal from the package doesn't come very tasty, I have a blender that I put corn for popcorn and makes it into corn meal.
Chef John you've done it again....this was perfect as promised. I was looking for a polenta recipe that didn't call for milk or cream and this was it! Followed the recipe exactly with grits (it's all I had on hand) except that I put in the grits into cold water to avoid lumps. Perfect side for meat! And the leftovers.....glorious when fried on both sides, then covered with spaghetti sauce, cheese, artichokes, roasted red peppers - whatever you have in your fridge. I might start making polenta just for the leftovers!
Watching the video really helped! This was my first time making polenta, but most certainly won't be the last. Thick, creamy, smooth, warm, cheesy, perfect.
idk man this shits bland af
made polenta for the first time, but substituted 2 cups water to milk, turned out really nice. I should say be careful with salt, as the cheese also adds it.
This was great! My picky preteen enjoyed it. He grunted and when done, went to the kitchen to put more in his bowl. I had powdered bouillon that I added to the water and it came out so very flavorful. I topped this with roasted peppers, asparagus, meatballs and grated Parmesan cheese. Thank you for the recipe!
This was really good and quite easy. It cooked up a lot quicker for me, I have a flat top stove so I probably needed to have it set on a lower setting, I'll remember that next time. Still it came out so smooth and tasty! And easier than I imagined, I've never even had polenta until recently, so I'm really glad to have a new option to serve with meals. I also watched the video so that made me feel a lot more confident to try this.
This was delicious. I made easy, cheesy baked polenta for years, but this took a bit more attention on the stove--well worth the time and effort. As suggested, I used low-sodium natural chicken broth and cut the salt in half, but next time I may not even add salt. Was fortunate to have stone-ground polenta meal from Napa Valley' s historic Bale Grist Mill. The fresh shaved cheese was great, but I did not have parm reggiano on hand. Used a blend of parm, asiago, and romano. Made a porcini tomato ragout to top it. Bellissimo.