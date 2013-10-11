1 of 6

Rating: 4 stars It is very much like a common dish in Quebec known as "pate chinois " which translates as Chinese pie though it is not Chinese at all. The Quebecois season their meat with Worcestershire sauce ketchup or similar flavors not with white sauce; and they make it with just corn like this recipe not with mixed veggies as I would do for shepherd's pie. The history behind the dish as we were told is that it was created to feed the thousands of Chinese workers brought in to build the Canadian National Railroad -- cheap available ingredients nutritious and filling. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars This is what my mother called Shepherd's Pie when I was growing up. This is a very basic recipe that can be added to or seasoned to your liking. I added diced onions celery and carrots to the ground beef as well as black pepper onion powder garlic powder Worchestire Sauce and a pouch of salt free beef boullion Herbox. I used 1.5 lbs ground beef and added 4 cups of frozen corn. I did not do the cheese layer and only added the 1/2 cup to the mashed potatoes which my son really liked. My family likes it served with beef gravy or ketchup I like mine plain so the cheesy potatoes were a nice addition. I made this for the Allrecipes Allstars Canada April Challenge #ARFaceless

Rating: 4 stars Tweak alert. We don't typically eat corn but I really wanted to try this recipe so I used steamed green beans. I used jarred Classico alfredo sauce for the white sauce. This was a really good recipe and a nice twist on shep pie. I will make it again. thanks Eileen

Rating: 5 stars Love it as is! My mom also called it Chinese pie!

Rating: 4 stars Sheppard pie just like my mother used to make and ketchup on it too. Very simple and quick to cook. I've been know to doctor up instant mashed potatoes and spread those on top.