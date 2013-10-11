Chinese Pie

Rating: 4.17 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

My grandmother, Julia O'Malley (Nanny), always made this when I was growing up. It is neither Chinese, nor pie, so we don't know why it was called that - it's more like a shepherd's pie, but that's what it was called in our family. Believe it or not, this is great when you smush it all together and put ketchup on it! The kids love it!

By Eileen

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter a 9x13-inch casserole dish.

  • Place potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain and transfer to a bowl. Mash potatoes using a potato masher or fork.

  • Stir ground beef and white sauce together in a bowl; spread into the prepared casserole dish. Layer corn over beef mixture.

  • Measure about 1/2 cup Cheddar cheese and set aside. Sprinkle the remaining Cheddar cheese over corn layer; top with mashed potatoes. Sprinkle reserved 1/2 cup Cheddar cheese over potatoes.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cooked through and cheese is melted, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
844 calories; protein 48.5g; carbohydrates 56.4g; fat 47.9g; cholesterol 163.7mg; sodium 906.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

momC13
Rating: 4 stars
01/13/2015
It is very much like a common dish in Quebec known as "pate chinois " which translates as Chinese pie though it is not Chinese at all. The Quebecois season their meat with Worcestershire sauce ketchup or similar flavors not with white sauce; and they make it with just corn like this recipe not with mixed veggies as I would do for shepherd's pie. The history behind the dish as we were told is that it was created to feed the thousands of Chinese workers brought in to build the Canadian National Railroad -- cheap available ingredients nutritious and filling. Read More
Helpful
(1)
momC13
Rating: 4 stars
01/13/2015
It is very much like a common dish in Quebec known as "pate chinois " which translates as Chinese pie though it is not Chinese at all. The Quebecois season their meat with Worcestershire sauce ketchup or similar flavors not with white sauce; and they make it with just corn like this recipe not with mixed veggies as I would do for shepherd's pie. The history behind the dish as we were told is that it was created to feed the thousands of Chinese workers brought in to build the Canadian National Railroad -- cheap available ingredients nutritious and filling. Read More
Helpful
(1)
the4taals
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
04/10/2017
This is what my mother called Shepherd's Pie when I was growing up. This is a very basic recipe that can be added to or seasoned to your liking. I added diced onions celery and carrots to the ground beef as well as black pepper onion powder garlic powder Worchestire Sauce and a pouch of salt free beef boullion Herbox. I used 1.5 lbs ground beef and added 4 cups of frozen corn. I did not do the cheese layer and only added the 1/2 cup to the mashed potatoes which my son really liked. My family likes it served with beef gravy or ketchup I like mine plain so the cheesy potatoes were a nice addition. I made this for the Allrecipes Allstars Canada April Challenge #ARFaceless Read More
Volleyballmom
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/12/2014
Tweak alert. We don't typically eat corn but I really wanted to try this recipe so I used steamed green beans. I used jarred Classico alfredo sauce for the white sauce. This was a really good recipe and a nice twist on shep pie. I will make it again. thanks Eileen Read More
maurika
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2013
Love it as is! My mom also called it Chinese pie! Read More
James
Rating: 4 stars
04/28/2017
Sheppard pie just like my mother used to make and ketchup on it too. Very simple and quick to cook. I've been know to doctor up instant mashed potatoes and spread those on top. Read More
Jan Mowbray
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
11/21/2014
It's very tasty very simple very quick and very easy to put together. I had no corn on hand so I used our frozen green beans instead thanks to suggestion by Volleyballmom. Rather than ketchup my husband had salsa on his and I had Spicy Thai sauce on mine. We really quite enjoyed it and I'll definitely make it again. Made my white sauce with 3 tbsp flour 1 c water 1/3 c skim milk powder 1/4 tsp garlic powder and S & P to taste. Thank you to Eileen the recipe poster. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022