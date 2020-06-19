Pumpkin Custard

This is not a particularly sweet dessert, but it is creamy. The recipe calls for cream, but I use half-and-half. Much of the creaminess comes from the pumpkin puree. This is great with coffee, but better with a nice port. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream.

By Chardonnay Queen

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter 6 custard cups or ramekins.

  • Mix eggs, egg yolks, and flour together in a bowl until smooth. Whisk pumpkin puree, half-and-half, milk, sugar, salt, vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger into egg mixture until smooth; spoon into prepared custard cups.

  • Arrange custard cups onto a large baking pan. Pour enough water around the custard cups to fill pan halfway.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until custards are set in the middle, about 40 minutes. Serve at room temperature or chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
211 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 27.7g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 148.5mg; sodium 618mg. Full Nutrition
