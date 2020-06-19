7 Up Cake

4.6
158 Ratings
  • 5 117
  • 4 28
  • 3 9
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

This 7 Up cake is my favorite recipe. My grandmother and mother used to make this when I was a child. It is absolutely wonderful! You can substitute 7 Up for milk in the glaze.

Recipe by JSWERVE0712

Gallery
77 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 10-inch Bundt cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Cake:
Glaze:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Generously grease a 10-inch fluted tube pan (such as Bundt).

  • Beat white sugar and butter together in a large bowl using an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir flour, 1 cup at a time, blending well after each addition until batter is smooth; stir in lemon extract. Mix lemon-lime beverage into batter and pour into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean, about 1 hour 15 minutes. Remove cake from pan immediately by placing a wire cooling rack over the base of the cake and invert the pan to release.

  • Beat confectioners' sugar, milk, and vanilla extract together in a bowl using an electric mixer on medium until glaze is smooth. Pour glaze over warm cake; let cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
449 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 65.3g; fat 19.1g; cholesterol 104.2mg; sodium 148.4mg. Full Nutrition
