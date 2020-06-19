7 Up Cake
This 7 Up cake is my favorite recipe. My grandmother and mother used to make this when I was a child. It is absolutely wonderful! You can substitute 7 Up for milk in the glaze.
I love this recipe. My aunt Syble has made 7up cake for the past 50 years or so. It has become a holiday favorite in our family. It is worth noting that this is essentially a pound cake. That means that, by design, the texture is denser and heavier than a layer cake. That means that, generally speaking, smaller servings are in order. The recipe here is basically the same as my aunt's, except that instead of using 1-1/2 cups of butter, 1 cup of butter and 1/2-cup of all-vegetable shortening are used in the cake. The shortening changes the texture slightly, giving the cake a smoother texture. Another difference is in the glaze. Instead of using milk, melted butter is used; and 1-2 Tbsp. of lemon juice is used instead of vanilla extract. If the glaze is too thick, either additional butter or lemon juice can be added. The lemon juice flavor in the glaze complements the flavor of the cake. I prefer 7up, but my mother sometimes uses Mountain Dew instead of 7up, which yields a slightly different flavor; but delicious, nonetheless.Read More
I made it using recipe, added glaze from another (powdered sugar, 7-up, vanilla extract), It was mmmm mmmm good!!!
Pretty good. I made this for a coworker's birthday and it stayed in the freezer at work until we were ready to sing to him. I didn't get a chance to eat it right away but I tried it later that day and it was pretty good. It's a little heavy, similar to a pound cake, and nice and lemony. It didn't go all that quickly, though, so it wasn't as much of a hit as some of the cakes I've brought to work. Thanks for the recipe!
I received this recipie, a Bundt cake pan and a bottle of lemon extract as a gift at my wedding shower 28 years ago and it is a favorite at our house. I do add freshly grated lemon peel, and don't use the glaze, just a bit of powdered sugar oner the top. Always super moist and a lemony treat!
This cake was lots better with oil instead of butter. I cooked it on 325 for 70 minutes and also added a teaspoon of baking powder. It was so crispy and crunchy, best pound cake ive ever made! I also tried the butter and will never make it again with butter, only with oil!
While I loved the texture of the cake I was disappointed in the huge amount of lemon extract it called for... 2 TBL is way too much...I read it several times and then followed it against my better judgement. The taste is just ok...but has a definite medicine taste..and I did use high quality extract. I will make this again but use vanilla and perhaps almond...or a squeeze of real lemon. Other than that it's a keeper.
Thank you for posting this recipe. I tried another recipe before but it didn't turn out well. The only thing different I did was use ginger ale instead of 7up since that was all I had on hand. Yes it's a dense cake but as long as you make sure you blend the sugar and butter completely and don't over beat once you add the flour, this cake will melt in your mouth. The crust on the outside is the absolute truth. I get several requests to make this cake!!
I have tried this recipe twice and each time I have it turned out wonderful the only thing is I wish the glaze but stay on the cake and not run down to the bottom of the pan love it. Katrina
Made this last night! Tasted just like my granny's cake. Thank you so much, my family loved it!
First time making wasn't too pretty. The glaze wasn't too good but the cake had a nice lemony flavor. Be sure too grease pan very genourosly or it sticks. Followed recipe to the letter. Yummy!
Nana did good ! Thank you.
this is awesome!
This recipe made my first cake a success. I'm excited to try baking more!
It was good but outside was tough and it stuck. I used a lot of PAM spray for non stick. Later read that you shouldn't use non stick spray. I knocked off a star because I wish the recipe stated what to grease with. Experts say butter or crisco and a dusting of flour. (Cover it but dusted. No flour chunks). This was my hubby's birthday cake and I was embarrassed it broke but maybe this will save someone else from a sticking nightmare. Recipe other was was very good. The amount of lemon extract was a lot. I'd probably cut in half next time and use the juice from a couple of lemons and some zest.
I'm a new baker..so I used this recipe as a starting point and tweaked along the way. I added grated lemon zest and a tsp or so of vanilla along with the lemon extract. The zest really brings out the flavor. Also..I think it should be said that the instructions are off a little IMO. I alternate the flour and 7up..ending with the flour. I found that my cake didnt come out as nice when you are just adding the 7up at the end.
Thanks for this recipe...I added my own twist at the end, with the purple icing and powdered sugar...and it's not overly sweet.
My son requested a 7 Up Cake for Thanksgiving. It had been years since I made a 7 Up Cake and had no idea if I still had the recipe. Thankfully I was able to find it on allrecipes. I chose this recipe for its simplicity. The cake is so flavorful and moist - just how i remembered it. One of the best pound cakes around!
OH Boy , it turned out perfect
Big Hit in My Family! My Wife's Uncle used to make her one all the time and she loves it... someone has to continue the tradition.
The cake was very good but it took over 90 minutes to bake and have that nice hard crust that I remember. I think using a thick fancy bundt pan was the culprit. By the time it cooked long enough it came out a little dry. Next time I will use a regular cake pan!
Excellent go-to lemon bundt. For a change, sometimes I add a little rose water to the icing for a perfect springy taste. Great Easter dessert too! Thanks for sharing
This is the very first ever pound cake I ever made, I made it for my husband for New Year's since this is his favorite treat. The cake itself was so lemony good and the right amount of sweet, I was told it was much better than store-bought 7UP pound cake! However, the cake stuck to the pan after generously greasing it twice so I recommend looking up how to not get the cake to stick to the pan. Also, I felt like the glaze on top made the cake a little too sweet, I think just a sprinkle of powdered sugar on top would be good or none at all! Overall, this was the best pound cake I've ever had. :)
I wonder how true these reviews are? This recipe did not work for me and the cake did not turn out well. 1 cup of 7 up is way too much and 2 tablespoons of lemon extract is way too much. Every other recipe i read calls for 1/2 cup of 7up and 2 teaspoons of lemon extract. The cake overflowed the pan and sunk in the middle.
I baked the cake according to the recipe. I did not make the glaze. The cake turned out nicely, but a little too sweet for my taste. All in all, it was good. Maybe next time I will use a little less sugar. Thanks.
Followed the recipe to the T and did not have any issues, came out of the pan easily and taste great.
I tried this recipe and the flavor was good but the texture came out really dense. Very heavy. It was just ok for me. Follow the recipe to the letter.
Delicious! Only complaint about this recipe is to make sure you grease AND flour your bunt pan. My cake broke in half when I tried to get it out of the pan. But the cake was perfect otherwise. Great flavor and texture. Best cake I've ever made. I just had trouble getting it out of the pan.
First time making this cake. Recipe was easy. Definitely will continue to use this. cake was moist and tasty. Couldn't wait to try it with my favorite ice cream.
I made the recipe but I changed the recipe just a bit after reading the reviews... I used (1 cup of butter instead and a 1/2 cup of vegetable oil, 1 teaspoon of baking powder and 1 t-spoon of lemon extract) Let me tell you this taste exactly like my great grandmothers recipe! I used shortening to coat my pan so that the cake wouldn't stick. I was so proud of my accomplishment I almost cried at the finished result.
I have done this several time and it has became one my favorites flavors. I love it with white icing!
It was very good
Just like the 7Up cake I grew up eating. We use this recipe for holidays and it always comes out perfectly. Melts in your mouth and it's simple to make.
I made this for the first time, incorporating some of the other reviewers' suggestions : I used 1 cup butter and 1/2 cup vegetable shortening in the cake and substituted 7 up and a little lemon juice for the milk in the glaze.
No changes it was delicious
I have made this several times. I tend to add a little more lemon juice and for the drizzle I like it to be quite lemon tart so I add more there too. It is always a hit. And now I get requests for it. Yum
I have made this cake several times and everyone loves it but I always have a difficult time getting it out the pan without it sinking in.
Perfect and very good
Love it light and fluffy
Easy to follow instructions, taste great.I made it in small bundt pans. My family loved it.
I don’t recommend the following step ‘remove cake from pan immediately’. Should have followed my instinct on that one, beautiful cake but fell apart completely at the very end.
I made this according to the recipe and found it bland but had good texture. Hubby and kids loved it. Next time I will add salt, lemon juice and citrus zest.
Great Recipe. Very moist and easy to make.
This is the best cake I've ever made. My husband and kids loves it. The only thing I do different is instead of using milk for my glaze , I use a little bit of 7 up.
Perfection
This recipe turned out extremely well. It had an old school flavor that reminded of my Grandmother's cakes. I do suggest that instead of spraying your bundt pan with a cooking spray you should butter and flour it. It makes a huge difference. I also suggest that you use 7Up for the glaze instead of milk. It's so flavorful plus it gives you another reason to use the 7Up soda. I will definitely make this again.
Delicious! I have been making this cake for more years then I care to admit. It is a family (and friends) favorite. I use a bundt pan and HEAVILY grease and flour the pan. I keep one of these in the freezer for when I need a last minute dessert.
I have made this several times! It’s a big hit!
I lost a prized family recipe and was excited to come across this. This was the perfect 7-up recipe! !!Thank you! I use the Swan Downs cake flour.
I gave this 2 stars because no I wont make it again , too much work to have the finished product taste so dry and bland. The glaze was the only flavorful part. I think this recipe was put out by 7up to promote their product, but it needs improvement for sure!
great recipe
I have made it several times. It's always great.
I have always enjoyed the women in my family preparing large meals around this time through the beginning of the New Year and one of my favorite dessert 's has always been the 7UP cake. It is a delight to pass the cake on.
This is a very good cake .
Its stuck inside the bundt pan but its a mile high thick. I floured the pan too. I'm going to cool it off and then use a butterknife to release it. I'm dreading it.
This was my first time baking and the recipe was very easy to understand. The cake turned out awesome and everyone loved it.
I followed the directions exactly as stated. The only exception was that I added a teaspoon of vanilla extract as stated in a couple of the reviews. My cake took a lot longer than 1:15 to cook. Maybe due to my oven. I didn't put any glaze on top b/c in my opinion the cake doesn't need it. Shared with my family and they loved it. Moist and lemon flavored. Just what I was looking for.
I made it twice and came out perfectly delicious both times!!!
My mom was well known for her delicious 7-up cakes. This is the closest recipe to hers that I have found. Tips & tweaks (for those who have trouble) 1) use a good quality butter. 2) cream the butter & sugar on high for AT LEAST 5 minutes. 3) add 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon of salt with the flour. 4) consider using cake flour to replace all or part of the AP flour. 5) if your family doesn’t live for very sweet Southern-style cakes, use 2 1/2 cups sugar rather than a full 3 cups. 6) IMPORTANT! DO NOT remove from pan immediately. That’s why so many reviews mention a broken cake. Allow the cake to cool for 5-10 minutes (it should pull -slightly- away from the sides of your pan) before removing it to a rack for cooling. Glaze if you want, but I think the glaze takes away from the wonderful crust.
I used this recipe and everyone loves it when I make it
Despite greasing the pan, the cake stuck to it. So I served it right side up instead of inverting it. I substituted lemon abstract for vanilla in the glaze. It was really tasty!
Perfect,family favorite
This recipes was easy and good. LOVE IT!!
I made this and my kids loved it!
I tried this recipe for a gathering and it was a hit. I will make it again but maybe with 2cups of sugar.
Good
If I could give this cake 10 stars I would. My only issue was that I should've made two. My family really loved this cake and I'll be making another today. Thank you!
I loved this recipe. Big hit with the family!
It didn't taste like a 7-up cake, but tasted like a pound cake!
it is good but weird. yes i would make changes.
Made this for the first time for Thanksgiving! It was so good! I followed the directions exactly as it said. Didn’t really care for the way the icing turned out, but I think it would have been fine without it. Not too lemony or sweet! Loved it!
I followed the recipe exactly as it was written. The cake came out beautifully.
Delicious cake and very simple to make!! I didn't put the glaze on it as didn't realize I needed to do shortly out of the oven!!
This is a childhood favorite of my significant other. It came out just the way his mom used to make it ;) Cake recipe was perfect. Glaze was a little thinner than I like so if you want a thicker glaze add less milk and/or add milk slowly to taste.
This cake was very good. I put half the glaze on it while it was hot and waited until it cooled for the rest. I used butter, lemon extract, 7up and powdered sugar. I did the 20 minutes on the butter and sugar.
I remembered eating this as a kid and just started making it myself. Love it! I don't bother with the glaze I'm content to sprinkle the top with just a bit of powdered sugar. sometimes I don't even bother with that.
Made no changes and cake came out PERFECT...
Love this cake!!! Best one yet.
My client loved it!
I made this and it was PERFECT and delicious . I used Sprite instead of 7 up . It was so moist and sweet . I made the glaze as well which was extremely sweet . I received good feedback .
Tweaked this recipe a bit instead of 7up I tried it with Canada Dry, I substituted 4 tablespoons of the unsalted butter with margarine. And greased and floured my pan very well so It wouldnt stick! instead of lemon extract I chose lemon juice! And I also added lemon juice in the frosting! For baking a cake on a Monday nite at 9pm it turned out excellent!
This cake is the BOMB! I used cake flour instead of all purpose flour, I added 2 tablespoons of dry instant lemon pudding mix for extra lemon flavor, a real lemon for the lemon juice and I cooked my cake for an hour and twenty minutes @ 325 degrees. I glazed my cake with a homemade lemon cream cheese glaze. Delicious!
I will definitely make this again. My husband had a taste for a 7-Up cake. We enjoyed making this together. My glaze seemed to be a bit too thin though. I followed the measurements, I may need to adjust a bit next time. Also, I saw a recipe that added lemon and lime zest; I am considering adding that next time I make this to help boost the lemon-lime flavor. Overall-THUMBS UP!
I made this cake for my aunt and uncle and it was great
Wouldn't change anything cake is delish!!!! Thanks a lot .
I will make it again. Great recipe for specifically bundt
Excellent! My family loves this cake and I'm asked to bring it to every family gathering.
No changes , i made it per the ingredients and my son loved it. I will make it again Monday for my granddaughter birthday. 5 stars
I don't know what's wrong with this recipe... But it sticks like crazy! Well greased and flowered and stuck like glue! Do yourself a favor and try another recipe. Don't waste your time, money and supplies! A picture is worth a thousand words... So here ya go.
I love this website, the cake was very delicious
I made the 7 up cake and everyone love it . I will making it again.
I made this cake for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it. I followed the recipe and it was easy.
It took 30 additional minutes than what was recommended.
Delicious! Wouldn't change a thing!
So easy and the best texture can't send a photo because there's nothing left ??
I made this and it was delicious! I added a teaspoon of butter flavor extract too too make it extra decadent.
This cake came out more delicious then I remembered as a kid growing up. One of my favorite aunt use to make this cake on every holiday. Baking from scratch is some work but worth every minute.
I made it according to the recipe but I did the glaze different using lemon juice and powdered sugar......The outcome was fantastic. Will be making again Family Fav!
This is an old-school recipe, I made it and everyone loves it.
