I love this recipe. My aunt Syble has made 7up cake for the past 50 years or so. It has become a holiday favorite in our family. It is worth noting that this is essentially a pound cake. That means that, by design, the texture is denser and heavier than a layer cake. That means that, generally speaking, smaller servings are in order. The recipe here is basically the same as my aunt's, except that instead of using 1-1/2 cups of butter, 1 cup of butter and 1/2-cup of all-vegetable shortening are used in the cake. The shortening changes the texture slightly, giving the cake a smoother texture. Another difference is in the glaze. Instead of using milk, melted butter is used; and 1-2 Tbsp. of lemon juice is used instead of vanilla extract. If the glaze is too thick, either additional butter or lemon juice can be added. The lemon juice flavor in the glaze complements the flavor of the cake. I prefer 7up, but my mother sometimes uses Mountain Dew instead of 7up, which yields a slightly different flavor; but delicious, nonetheless.

