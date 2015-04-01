Broccoli Cheddar Dip

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Frozen chopped broccoli and sharp Cheddar cheese blended together and served hot. Serve with tortilla chips or crackers.

By lstevenson

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix sour cream, broccoli, ranch dressing mix, and 3/4 cup Cheddar cheese in a bowl; transfer to an 8x8-inch baking dish. Sprinkle remaining 1/4 cup Cheddar cheese over mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until dip is bubbling and cheese is melted, about 30 minutes.

Per Serving:
98 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 3g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 19.9mg; sodium 185.7mg. Full Nutrition
Rixgrlraven
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2018
Absolutely delicious! Read More
FrackFamily5 CA—>CT
Rating: 4 stars
01/01/2014
This was really good. It doesn't look very appetizing but it tastes darn good. Added 1/4 C of Parmesan. You need to eat this fast- it's not so good cold. Read More
