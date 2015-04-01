Broccoli Cheddar Dip
Servings Per Recipe: 16
Calories: 98.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.2g 6 %
carbohydrates: 3g 1 %
dietary fiber: 0.5g 2 %
sugars: 0.3g
fat: 8.3g 13 %
saturated fat: 5.2g 26 %
cholesterol: 19.9mg 7 %
vitamin a iu: 621.5IU 12 %
niacin equivalents: 0.7mg 6 %
vitamin c: 10.3mg 17 %
folate: 16.3mcg 4 %
calcium: 93.8mg 9 %
iron: 0.2mg 1 %
magnesium: 8.3mg 3 %
potassium: 94.2mg 3 %
sodium: 185.7mg 7 %
calories from fat: 75.1
