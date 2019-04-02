Leftover Pork Roast BBQ Wrap

I was tired of the same old, same old doings with a leftover pork roast, so tried this out one night for dinner. Now we're hooked on 'em!

Recipe by Judy in Delaware

Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Spoon 1/2 the shredded pork onto each tortilla; top each with 2 tablespoons barbeque sauce, 4 Cheddar cheese halves, 1/2 the onion rings, salt, and pepper. Fold opposing edges of each tortilla to overlap the filling. Roll 1 of the opposing edges around the filling into a burrito-shape. Wrap each tightly with aluminum foil and place on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cooked through and cheese is melted, 15 to 20 minutes. Cut each wrap in half to serve.

Per Serving:
668 calories; protein 49.7g; carbohydrates 49.6g; fat 28.8g; cholesterol 142.4mg; sodium 1212.4mg. Full Nutrition
