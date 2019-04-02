Leftover Pork Roast BBQ Wrap
I was tired of the same old, same old doings with a leftover pork roast, so tried this out one night for dinner. Now we're hooked on 'em!
So simple and so delicious. I was looking for another way to use up leftover pork and came across this. I tried it because of the simplicity plus I figured the kids would enjoy it. I was right! I did leave the onion off of the kid ones.
I added the potatoes that were cooked with pork roast. Sliced them up and added it to the shredded pork and BBQ sauce. I also took the onions and sliced them up with some colorful bell pepper strips and sauté them together. Then placed them on top of the pork mixture. It gave it some really great Southwest flavor to it.
I did make some changes. It was quick and delicious. I sautéed onion and yellow pepper in butter. Added roast pork, cheddar cheese and smoked pecan bbq sauce. Salt and pepper. Placed on a flour tortilla and added sour cream and jalapeño slices and rolled it up like a burrito.
Loved it! Super easy and goes great with black beans.
I used more BBQ sauce and mixed it in with the shredded pork. After putting this on the tortilla, I sprinkled shredded cheese and chopped onion over the pork/BBQ sauce mixture. They were an excellent use of dry, leftover pork.
I really enjoyed these, nice change. Family thought it ended up being too much cheese with amount in recipe, so next time I will cut back on that just a little. Otherwise great quick meal for leftover pork roast
I used the very dry pork roast I made in the crock pot. What I did was cut up the roast, layered it over shredded colby jack cheese, put the cooked onion on top then added honey bbq sauce. I rolled up the tortilla and stuck it in the microwave for 45 seconds and it came out hot and yummy. Thanks for this recipe!
Just added some sweet red peppers. Great!
We have left over pork roast and I didn’t just want to slice and serve it. Tried this recipe by thinly slicing the pork instead of shredding it. My husband and I really liked it. We will be making this again. Thanks for posting this recipe.
We loved this easy way to use up roasted pork. I used my own homemade BBQ sauce and sliced up some scallions. Served them with cilantro but I might even include lime wedges the next time.
I cut back on the cheese after reading the reviews. Really liked it. Great way to use up leftovers.
A great way to use leftover pork loin roast! I finely chopped leftover pork loin roast and roasted onions, and then mixed in the bbq sauce to fully coat but not drench. I didn't measure the exact amounts of any of the ingredients and just made the wraps according to taste.
Very good recipe, I diced the onion and heated it in the BBQ sauce in microwave not to cook but just heat, then stirred with the pork, added cheese as directions. very good, will do again. I just used bought BBQ sauce.
Made this per the recipe and it was a hit! Had enough pork to make 5 wraps and I'm sure the leftovers will be enjoyed tomorrow. I'm tempted to leave off the foil wrappers next time so the tortillas get a bit crispy, however, due to the BBQ sauce they get a bit sloppy. So maybe that won't work. I can see this as a 'go to' plan to use whatever is left-over, like cooked chicken or beef. Marinara instead of BBQ, and different types of cheese.
My family loved this recipe. We had leftover pork loin and needed an idea. I highly recommend using wheat pitas. We had both on hand and everyone liked the wheat better for this particular recipe. I chopped the pork because it wouldnt shred well. I used cheese food slices because that was the only kind of cheddar cheese I had. Still came out great.
I was just looking for ideas for my leftover roast pork last week. This was delicious. Made as per the recipe and the simplicity, speed and flavor cannot be topped!
Very Good. Since I had shredded sharp cheddar cheese I used this in place of cheese slices. Had smaller flour tortillas so they were smaller but still awesome.
Was looking for something to make with leftover roast pork so followed the directions and this was very good! Great for a casual dinner or lunch- will make it again!
I served this as a fajita/taco set up. I also made coleslaw for a topping. Delicious!!!
I improvised with this recipe as a guide. I did not have tortillas so I substituted thin cut bread lightly toasted.
