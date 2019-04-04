Best Oven Baked Chicken

4.3
43 Ratings
  • 5 26
  • 4 9
  • 3 5
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This is one of my favorite baked chicken recipes, and it was given to me by a neighbor many years ago. I've been making it ever since whenever the weather is cool and it is cozy to have the oven on. It is a no-fail, super easy recipe, and I guarantee it will please your family and friends. The recipe can also be made with a cut-up chicken.

Recipe by maryjmohler

Gallery
9 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir water, ketchup, onion, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, olive oil, honey, flour, garlic powder, black pepper, and poultry seasoning together in an oven-safe Dutch oven. Simmer over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until flavors blend, about 5 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Place chicken in the Dutch oven and turn to coat with ketchup mixture. Spoon 1/4 of the mixture, including onions, into the chicken cavity. Place chicken breast-side down; cover with an oven-proof lid.

  • Bake chicken in the preheated oven, basting once, for 45 minutes. Uncover the Dutch oven and increase heat to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Turn chicken breast-side up and bake until chicken has browned, about 15 more minutes. Let chicken stand for about 10 minutes before serving.

Cook's Notes:

Serve with pan juices. This recipe does not need salt because of the soy and Worcestershire sauces, but feel free to add salt to your taste.

It is unnecessary to cook the mixture before adding the chicken to coat, but I find that the onion flavor goes through the marinade better if simmered a bit before adding the chicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
551 calories; protein 52.4g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 30.9g; cholesterol 161.9mg; sodium 789.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/19/2022