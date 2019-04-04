Best Oven Baked Chicken

This is one of my favorite baked chicken recipes, and it was given to me by a neighbor many years ago. I've been making it ever since whenever the weather is cool and it is cozy to have the oven on. It is a no-fail, super easy recipe, and I guarantee it will please your family and friends. The recipe can also be made with a cut-up chicken.
My husband and I loved it! I searched "whole oven baked chicken" and just used the first recipe I saw, and I'm glad I did. I used all of the ingredients as directed, but added about 2 TBSP of honey. I did not use our dutch oven though, I lined a glass pan with foil and covered it with foil. I baked it at 375 for 2 hours. then uncovered on Broil for 5 minutes and it was soooo soooo juicy, my husband pulled the bone right out of it! It was so easy to whip up all the ingredients too. Try this! The flavor was great and not overpowering at all. OH I JUST remembered, I did add one bouillon cube, instead of poultry seasoning.
My husband and I loved it! I searched "whole oven baked chicken" and just used the first recipe I saw, and I'm glad I did. I used all of the ingredients as directed, but added about 2 TBSP of honey. I did not use our dutch oven though, I lined a glass pan with foil and covered it with foil. I baked it at 375 for 2 hours. then uncovered on Broil for 5 minutes and it was soooo soooo juicy, my husband pulled the bone right out of it! It was so easy to whip up all the ingredients too. Try this! The flavor was great and not overpowering at all. OH I JUST remembered, I did add one bouillon cube, instead of poultry seasoning.
This is super good! Even my husband raved about it, and he actually cooks allot more than I do. The only thing I changed was I used a can of beer instead of water. The near was juicy& flavorful, and the outside got nice& crispy...yum!
I wish I could add more stars! This was absolutely delicious! I had some left, not much since it was so good, removed the bones, mixed the sauce together with cooked mushrooms, a splash of dry vermouth and served over noodles. Another hit! Thank You!!
The bbq sauce for this recipe wasn't as pungent as I like my sauces to be but it was good. It was missing key ingredients (IMO) such as chili powder, cayenne, paprika, brown sugar, etc. There just wasn't enough kick to it.
I baked it at 350, 20min per pound plus an extra 15. Added ginger curry and garlic. Turned out excellent!! Also brined the chicken and put slices of butter in between the skin and chicken. Added pieces of bacon on top.
This is a nice, easy chicken recipe. Our cluck was on the heavier side and it took an additional 35 minutes of cooking time. I'll be interested to try cut up chicken next time. thanks for sharing maryjmohler
I'm rating this based on the sauce and potential alone because I think I botched my chicken through no fault of the recipe. I had a 7.5 lb bird, and am a bit of a novice with whole chicken roasting. An hour in, and the chicken was still raw as can be. So I did the 20 min/lb rule and followed the instructions. When it came time to flip, the chicken literally fell apart, so the flip was impossible which left me with very soggy chicken skin. Parts were really moist, and other parts were really dry. My bad...The sauce however was dynamite! I followed the instructions exactly and my boyfriend and I loved it. I'll definitely try this again, maybe with a smaller bird or with chicken parts instead.
Definitely time your baking by the 20 min. per pound method. Chickens do come in different sizes. Also, wipe any marinade from the sides of the Dutch oven that may splash when you coat the chicken before baking or it will blacken the pan. I will give this recipe another try with these fixes.
This was very tasty! I used minced garlic instead of garlic powder and probably added a bit more honey. My chicken was on the bigger size so it took a little longer to cook than stated in recipe but since I added some small golden potatoes into the pot to cook with the chicken that extra time made sure the potatoes were done! The potatoes were amazing with the onions and sauce over them and the chicken was very moist. Nice one pot meal—will make again!
Made this recipe for Christmas dinner and it was a hit! I doubled the recipe but ended up using only one chicken, so I had plenty of sauce. The cooking time for the 6 lb. bird was right on target, using a cast iron Dutch oven. This is the mist delicious and moist baked chicken I’ve ever cooked.
mbare
Rating: 4 stars
02/03/2016
Great flavors, sauteed onions before adding to marinade mixture. Sauce is amazing over smashed potatoes. 1st time making it I used a "regular" stew pot and it needed to be cooked about 45 minutes longer to get done. Purchased a cast-iron pot, still had to cook it 45 minutes longer. Will still make this great recipe but allow for the longer cook-time. Next time I'll butcher the chicken and try it in a slow cooker to see what happens.
Great flavors, sauteed onions before adding to marinade mixture. Sauce is amazing over smashed potatoes. 1st time making it I used a "regular" stew pot and it needed to be cooked about 45 minutes longer to get done. Purchased a cast-iron pot, still had to cook it 45 minutes longer. Will still make this great recipe but allow for the longer cook-time. Next time I'll butcher the chicken and try it in a slow cooker to see what happens.
I guess my family expected more and will have to tweak this or try something else. I split the 5 lb chicken and cooked 1.5 hours as husband wants it done. The sauce was excellent after each of us put a personal hot touch to it as it needed a bite when poured on rice. One added Sriracha, one added Franks Red Hot Wing Sauce, one added Tabasco and Cholula Sauce. We are a hot sauce type of family.
I love this recipe. I made it for my in-laws and my family and they all loved it. I prefer more sauce so for that part of the recipe I increase everything by another half. I also use a bit more honey than indicated and I use half teriyaki and half soy sauce. I usually make this in a regular roasting pan and it comes out perfect every time.
I didn’t measure and added carrots and celery (add another cup of water). Served over baked potatoes from last night. My bird was 5.85 lbs. I added 30 more mins cook time, and did the 10 min browning uncovered as directed. Hubby said add it to the rotation! I love that it’s staple ingredients I always have on hand. He loves red sauce
I cut the chicken in half and I baked it in the oven at 275 for 3 and half hours. Every hour I put more of the sauce on the chicken. When the chicken was done I boiled it at 475 for 7 minutes so the skin would get nice and crispy. It turned out great. I would make this again.
Do not!!!! Do not!!!! Follow these instructions!!!!! Get a thermometer cook chicken. From my attempts and the other reviews at least an hour and a 1/2 before removing lid. The chicken needs to be cooked before browning or when you try to brown it and find out it’s still raw you will burn/dry it. Unless this person made this recipe with a Cornish game hen I’m not sure why they say 45 min. Other then that it was good.
Made this for lunch today, I substituted A1 Steak Sauce for the Worcestershire sauce. Baked at 375 degrees covered with foil and broiled last 5 minutes uncovered to give that brown look. Delicious, moist and juicy chicken meat. I will cook it again.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.