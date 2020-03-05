Easy Pumpkin Dip

Rating: 4.68 stars
41 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 32
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a great recipe for fall. Serve with sliced apples.

By Lisa Griffin

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat cream cheese, brown sugar, and canned pumpkin together with an electric mixer on medium speed in a bowl until light and creamy, 3 to 5 minutes. Add maple syrup and cinnamon and beat until smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
78 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 11.7g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 8.9mg; sodium 50.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (42)

Reviews:
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
10/21/2013
I made this for my kids for a "dippable" breakfast, paired with sliced Granny Smith apples and homemade waffle sticks. I did use a quality pure maple syrup in this recipe. My kids ate every bite and all morning all they did was talk about how good it was. NOTE: I actually made this the night before so all I had to do was grab it out of the fridge in the morning. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Sugarplum
Rating: 5 stars
11/01/2013
This was delicious! I paired it with sliced apples. I think next time I will also serve it with vanilla wafers. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Wende Jehle Burbridge
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2014
This was a hit at our Thanksgiving gathering! Served with apples and graham crackers. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Cfashion
Rating: 5 stars
09/12/2014
Made it just as is! It was perfect and a crowd pleaser. Served it with Granny Smith apple slices. Will make this again! Read More
Helpful
(1)
mohawkblonde
Rating: 5 stars
10/31/2014
This was fabulous! Tasted even better after being refrigerated overnight. We served it with graham crackers and ginger snaps also. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Natalie Rivera
Rating: 5 stars
10/27/2014
I made this for my Halloween themed Bunco. I have been eating it all weekend and could just eat it with a spoon. But apples are pretty good with it too.... Read More
Helpful
(1)
Brooke Anderson
Rating: 5 stars
11/04/2014
I LOVED this. I made this for a sunday school snack with apples for dipping. I did however only put in 1/4C of brown sugar and it was sweet enough! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Missy
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2014
Didn't refrigerate - just mixed and ate with graham crackers for an easy dessert with the kiddos!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Booksie B
Rating: 5 stars
07/03/2015
Wow. What can I say? Made a full batch of this stuff. A day later? Gone. We have yet to think of something that would not taste better with this dip on it. This stuff is magic! Read More
Kelly Kindle Cheney
Rating: 1 stars
11/07/2015
Tasty but waaaay too sweet for me. Maybe if I cut the sugar in half. Read More
