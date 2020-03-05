Easy Pumpkin Dip

I made this for my kids for a "dippable" breakfast, paired with sliced Granny Smith apples and homemade waffle sticks. I did use a quality pure maple syrup in this recipe. My kids ate every bite and all morning all they did was talk about how good it was. NOTE: I actually made this the night before so all I had to do was grab it out of the fridge in the morning.
This was delicious! I paired it with sliced apples. I think next time I will also serve it with vanilla wafers.
This was a hit at our Thanksgiving gathering! Served with apples and graham crackers.
Made it just as is! It was perfect and a crowd pleaser. Served it with Granny Smith apple slices. Will make this again!
This was fabulous! Tasted even better after being refrigerated overnight. We served it with graham crackers and ginger snaps also.
I made this for my Halloween themed Bunco. I have been eating it all weekend and could just eat it with a spoon. But apples are pretty good with it too....
I LOVED this. I made this for a sunday school snack with apples for dipping. I did however only put in 1/4C of brown sugar and it was sweet enough!
Didn't refrigerate - just mixed and ate with graham crackers for an easy dessert with the kiddos!!
Wow. What can I say? Made a full batch of this stuff. A day later? Gone. We have yet to think of something that would not taste better with this dip on it. This stuff is magic!
Tasty but waaaay too sweet for me. Maybe if I cut the sugar in half.