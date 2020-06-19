Fruit of the Forest Pie

You find this in many restaurants, but they buy the pie pre-made. But I know what fruits go in it. So I will give you my best guess at what goes in it.

By ALLEYMAY

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Stir apple, strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, and rhubarb together in a bowl. Pour lemon juice and sprinkle sugar over fruit mixture and toss to coat.

  • Line a 9-inch pie pan with prepared pie pastry. Turn apple mixture into pie pan. Cover with remaining pie pastry and pinch and crimp edges to seal the crusts. Cut several air holes into the top of the pastry.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crust is golden and fruit is tender and bubbling, 30 to 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
194 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 22.3g; fat 11g; sodium 169.3mg. Full Nutrition
