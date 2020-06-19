Fruit of the Forest Pie
You find this in many restaurants, but they buy the pie pre-made. But I know what fruits go in it. So I will give you my best guess at what goes in it.
I would suggest blanching apples with rhubarb and some sugar before adding them to other berriers. I also added 1 teaspoon of cornstarch to the filing.Read More
I saw that this pie had no flour or starch and knew there must have been a mistake in not listing it. As an experienced baker I thought I could save this recipe. I used 3 Tablespoons of cornstarch, and a 1/2 cup of sugar (the recipe calls for 2 T of sugar or to taste) If you're using really tart apples you'll probably want to up that amount as a 1/2 cup wasn't very sweet. The baking temp. is off too. I cooked it at 375 for 45 minutes then turned the heat up for the last 5 minutes to brown the top. 350 is not hot enough to cook this pie! Alas, even the cornstarch I added was not enough, the pie is swimming in liquid. I used all fresh berries and fruit too. Next time I would add at least a 1/3 cup of flour and cook the filling on the stove top until it thickened before baking in the oven.Read More
I made this pie last night and debated on whether or not to add flour. I didn't and this pie is a runny mess. Also, I don't care for tart pie and 2 T is not enough. I upped it to 1/4 cup but still it could use 1/2 cup or so. I also added cinnamon and then, as I do with all my pies, brushed milk on the top crust and sprinkled with a cinnamon/sugar mix. Next time I will add to the fruit mixture: some nutmeg as well and definitely flour! The potential is here. I have had this pie from a cafe in Ohio and it is out of this world!
This is now a family favorite I cooked for maybe 20 min longer than it said just to help with how runny it is. All stoves are different and mine needed a little extra time. I love the freshness! I also substituted peaches for the raspberries due to a food allergy.
