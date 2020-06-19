Fruit of the Forest Pie

I saw that this pie had no flour or starch and knew there must have been a mistake in not listing it. As an experienced baker I thought I could save this recipe. I used 3 Tablespoons of cornstarch, and a 1/2 cup of sugar (the recipe calls for 2 T of sugar or to taste) If you're using really tart apples you'll probably want to up that amount as a 1/2 cup wasn't very sweet. The baking temp. is off too. I cooked it at 375 for 45 minutes then turned the heat up for the last 5 minutes to brown the top. 350 is not hot enough to cook this pie! Alas, even the cornstarch I added was not enough, the pie is swimming in liquid. I used all fresh berries and fruit too. Next time I would add at least a 1/3 cup of flour and cook the filling on the stove top until it thickened before baking in the oven.

Read More