Egg Custard

186 Ratings
  • 5 136
  • 4 26
  • 3 12
  • 2 8
  • 1 4

This egg custard recipe is one of my favorite foods when I am feeling blah. It is sweet and comforting and full of mild protein. Use custard cups or one casserole bowl.

By The Angerers

Gallery
43 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Whisk milk, eggs, sugar, salt, and vanilla together in a bowl until completely combined. Pour egg mixture into 6 custard cups; sprinkle tops with nutmeg.

  • Place cups in a baking pan and fill the pan with enough hot water to reach halfway up the sides of the custard cups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until custards are set, about 1 hour. Cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
130 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 20.7g; fat 3.3g; cholesterol 68.5mg; sodium 56.7mg. Full Nutrition
