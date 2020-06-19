Egg Custard

A cooking tip about baked custards. All baked custards adhere to a basic formula the get it to set-up. Know the formula and you never need a recipe again. You'll be in the driver's seat. Then add whatever non-liquid ingredients you wish and don't worry about having to drink your baked custards. The formula is this: thinnest custard........ 2 cup liquid to 2 whole egg. semi-thin.................... 2 cups liquid to 3 whole eggs. thin custard ............... 2 cups liquid to 4 whole eggs. semi-firm ................... 2 cups liquid to 5 whole eggs. firm custard .............. 2 cups liquid to 6 whole eggs. firmest to hard.......... 2 cups liquid to 8 to 12 whole eggs. This formula is using large eggs. It adjusts firmness. The texture is controlled more by the cooking technique and temperature or speed of cooking. As for the size of the eggs, all United States recipes and most European recipes are using large eggs. So, you have taken advantage of sale prices for eggs due to size various, easy to get the proper amount of egg, blend the eggs to smooth it and measure the amout. That formula is: 1 large whole egg ='s 1/4cup of blended eggs. Measure away. Size doesn't matter. Knowing cooking formulas is the pathway to independence in cooking and affords you the greatest creative opportunities. Formula knowledge is one part of how the pros create their signature dishes seemingly out