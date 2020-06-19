Egg Custard
This egg custard recipe is one of my favorite foods when I am feeling blah. It is sweet and comforting and full of mild protein. Use custard cups or one casserole bowl.
I lost my custard recipe and am now making it again with regularity. All those other recipes say scald the milk, stir constantly and pour slowly into egg mixture yadda, yadda...........so not necessary. I don't ever remember doing that and I made custard for years when the kids were kids. This recipe is simple, easy and never fails. Can pop the whole thing, pan, water and all in 5 minutes. Now THAT'S a quick dessert.
Easy and straightforward, this makes the traditional egg custard. The baking time was longer than mentioned in the recipe for me, and that may be because of my oven, so be sure to check the consistency before removing it from the oven.
I subbed Splenda for sugar and used skim milk. Perfect diabetic dessert.
I've been wanting this for sometime. My mother use to make this. It was so easy an fast to make. The only thing I did different was cook it 10 minutes longer. At the specified time a toothpick test said cook longer lol. Ovens vary. The person that gave you the bad review obviously didn't know that and probably has a hard time cooking instant oatmeal ! Also I doubled the recipe. It is delicious. I let it cool to almost room temp then refrigerate till good an cold. Thanks for a great old time recipe !
I followed the directions exactly and somehow this turned out terrible. The consistency resembled scrambled eggs and it was incredibly soggy. We had to stick it in a strainer before eating. Won't be using this recipe again.
quick and easy. I cut back on the sugar and I still found it too sweet. I might only use half the amount stated here next time (I don't have a sweet tooth.) I steamed this instead of baking it to cut down on cooking time. Steaming took 15 min, low to mid fire. Don't be too generous with the cheap vanilla extract, if you are like me, using the cheap ones. I added only 2 drops and didn't like the chemical taste. I might leave it out altogether next time. I used ramekins and 2 eggs yielded 4 servings.
This is easy to make and tastes great. I'll make it again soon.
This is my 2nd time making this recipe. In both instances, I added extra eggs to reduce the watery stuff at the bottom. It could probably use more eggs yet -- probably double the recipe's recommendation. I made a triple batch on both occasions. I didn't set it in water -- just put the whole batch in a casserole dish and baked at 300 degrees for a longer time (no fuss, no muss). Also, both batches came out too sweet for my taste. I reduced the sugar by 25% in the 2nd iteration and still found it too sweet. May need to reduce sugar by 50% to make it even less sweet. I like to have this for breakfast with some fruit compote (simmered cherries, raspberries and blueberries with canned mandarins), which I make ahead in big batches too. I like the protein it provides, especially if I can find the right sugar ratio, so it's not a carb overload first thing in the morning.
This is so easy, I thought there had to be a catch - it wouldn't be the old fashioned egg custard I wanted. Nope, no catch, it was the *perfect* egg custard I hoped for. I will make this again and again! I may experiment with the extra egg and some cinnamon as another reviewer suggested. I don't know how you could possibly screw up this recipe. "Scrambled eggs" you say? You didn't wisk it long enough I suspect, and I also suspect you used a fork. There is no way it is "scrambled eggs" if you did exactly as recipe is written. This is the best light dessert, not too much sugar, and you get protein too! What's not to love?
This recipe is amazing! I can't stop making and eating this! (I have a problem, lol)
My grandmother and aunt used to make this all the time growing up, but they made it from memory and never bothered to write it down, so when I asked for the recipe my aunt said it was very easy but couldn't remember the ratio of egg to milk. Needless to say I was relieved to find this recipe. I mostly followed the recipe except that my grandmother baked with rose water all the time, so I added a bit of that with the vanilla and I also added cinnamon to the nutmeg in very small amounts for the topping. It was a hit.
I loved this! Just like my mom used to make when I was sick. I made this a second time with an extra egg to help it set better - and almond extract instead of vanilla with a touch of cinnamon, Yum!
I was surprised how easy this was to make. The cooking time should be 1 hour and 20 minutes. It was still too liquid at 1 hour. (My oven is very accurate) My guests loved it with mixed berries and a bit of whipped cream on top.
Made as written (twice). Making a double batch now and can't wait. The kids LOVE it! Plus I've found that using powdered milk (made as directed) works great- I always have some in the cabinet so we can make this anytime!
I made with 3 whole eggs and 1 extra yolk. Many reviews said it was too sweet so I was very close to reducing the sugar and I'm so glad I didn't! It wasn't sweet enough for me so in the future I'll increase the sugar. I had no problem like some reviewers with scrambled eggs, I used my Cuisinart mixing stick which I mixed for 1 minute. The entire dessert took 5 minutes to make and was delish! I'll definitely make again. Edit. I made it again today since the first batch lasted 1 day. I used 5 whole eggs, 2 egg yolks, 3 C milk, 1 C sugar, 6 packets of Splenda, 1 Tbls pure vanilla (if you're using the cheap stuff don't add too much). I baked for 1 hour in ramekins on water bath. It came out perfect! Do NOT skip the water bath. Custards need this step! I rated the original recipe 4 stars bcuz of not enough eggs or sugar. With my adjustments I give it 5 stars.
Love this recipe! I have made it several times. The only change I made was to use 3 eggs instead of 2 (our hens lay small eggs). I use a stick blender to mix everything together before pouring it into the ramekins. Be careful not over cook it or, yes, your custard will come out looking like scrambled eggs.
Delicious just like mother used to make.i make this for friends and they enjoy it also
A cooking tip about baked custards. All baked custards adhere to a basic formula the get it to set-up. Know the formula and you never need a recipe again. You'll be in the driver's seat. Then add whatever non-liquid ingredients you wish and don't worry about having to drink your baked custards. The formula is this: thinnest custard........ 2 cup liquid to 2 whole egg. semi-thin.................... 2 cups liquid to 3 whole eggs. thin custard ............... 2 cups liquid to 4 whole eggs. semi-firm ................... 2 cups liquid to 5 whole eggs. firm custard .............. 2 cups liquid to 6 whole eggs. firmest to hard.......... 2 cups liquid to 8 to 12 whole eggs. This formula is using large eggs. It adjusts firmness. The texture is controlled more by the cooking technique and temperature or speed of cooking. As for the size of the eggs, all United States recipes and most European recipes are using large eggs. So, you have taken advantage of sale prices for eggs due to size various, easy to get the proper amount of egg, blend the eggs to smooth it and measure the amout. That formula is: 1 large whole egg ='s 1/4cup of blended eggs. Measure away. Size doesn't matter. Knowing cooking formulas is the pathway to independence in cooking and affords you the greatest creative opportunities. Formula knowledge is one part of how the pros create their signature dishes seemingly out
Make this routinely. It's packed with protein and satisfies my sweet tooth. I cut the sugar down to 1/3 cup and you can't tell.
I’m sorry to say that this recipe simply is wrong. It will give you sweet scrambled eggs. I have no idea why it is still included. The fixes: (1) heat the milk to just until the edges start to bubble, then add to the egg-and-sugar-and-vanilla mixture (previously whisked for 45 seconds) one tablespoon at a time until half the milk has been added, whisking constantly, then add the rest, and (2) check at 45 minutes until a knife comes out clean.
I did not have individual cups, so made it in a larger 1.5 qt casserole dish. There was a layer of liquid under the custard, which was like whey. I will get a set of cups and try again. I was able to save this batch by using a slotted spoon. It is a bit sweet, so may think about reducing the sugar.
First time I made it and or tasted custard and everyone liked it. I will suggest what not to do. Don't use cupcake paper... they will become soggy paper. Use boiling hot water for hot water bath or place water bath in oven for a few minutes prior to placing cups in it. Don't be too close to oven when you open door as boiling hot steam will meet your face. It will have a slight egg flavor but not too heavily. It doesn't rise, so fill to near the top.
It was good but a little watery. I had made another recipe that called for flour and it came out better.
Why did mine come out watering I follow all instructions?
Easy & delicious! I doubled the recipe and added extra eggs (6 total because I wanted to use them up) and substituted jaggery for the white sugar because I didn't have whit sugar. I also baked it 1/2 hour longer. My family loved it!
I have made this twice...once exactly by the recipe and once based on the suggestions of the reviewers. Here are the results: Exactly by the recipe: This is definitely the way to go for maximum flavor and texture. It came out perfectly. It was pretty sweet, so reducing the sugar by about 1/4th may be the way I try it next time. Used reviewers suggestions : I added an extra egg and decreased the sugar by half. It didn't really taste like anything and the texture was too egg-y.
Made this per the instructions and ended up with sweet, watery scrambled eggs. A few other reviews had some good tips so read thru. I'm sure it would taste great if there were a few tricks shared.
I steeped my milk in Captain Crunch for 20 mins and pressed it. It became delicious Capin' Custard. This is a great basic recipe.
Simple but perfect. I did have to bake it a little longer (10-15 min) but I generally use larger ramekins and I live at high altitude and I have an old oven so these things could affect this.
I made it low carb by using 12 packets of Splenda in place of sugar . This is a great simple recipe .
I followed this recipe pretty much as it is. Maybe a bit less sugar and I added an extra egg yolk for richness. I was also out of vanilla so I used a dash of almond extract. I used five ramekins and it was divided perfectly, as I like the dishes full. The texture was perfect! Easiest custard recipe ever!! No problems with eggs "scrambling"....just gotta make sure you wisk the heck out of it.
I quadrupled the batch so I have to cook it for 2 hours. I added clove and cinnamon as well. It's super delicious!
It was so easy and tasted wonderful
Delicious, but soggy. Please look at other reviews before making.
Baked a little longer than the recommended time -- about 70 minutes total.
it's my first time ever making custard that wasn't from a mix. turned out fantastic. next time i'm going to add coconut and try that. my grandson was begging me to make it as he saw it on a cartoon. then after he says, "where is the coconut?" lol. so that's what i'm gonna put in my next batch. excellent recipe. thanx!!!
I just made this and was so disappointed. It didn't hold together! It tasted good though, not too sweet, but it was falling apart like scrambled eggs! Major disappointment!!
My first time making custard and it was surprisingly simple and it turned into a delicate melt in your mouth texture when served warm. I look forward to trying it once it chills. I threw it all together in a mixing bowl and beat it to death with a hand mixer and used a combination of almond and vanilla extracts and it was lovely.
It's amazing recipe. So easy but so delicious. Definitely I will make it again. It's one of my favourite. Thank you.
I absolutely love this! So easy and delicious! I have to remember to double the recipe next time.
Very simple and turns out fine (especially if you have an immersion blender). FYI, custard curdles ("turned out like scrambled eggs") if your oven is too hot, you overbake it, and it goes > 180; shoot for 165.
Too sweet and poor texture, baked at too high a temperature for too long. I'm trying a 2nd time, adding vanilla extract, reducing the sugar to 1/3 c., scalding milk prior to whisking into eggs, and baking in water bath at 300F for 30 minutes.
Made it exactly as written and it was fantastic and easy.
Made as the recipe stated. Took awhile longer to cook but that could be my oven. Will definitely make again.
Very poor recipe. Should have about 4eggs not two. The custard it produces is very sweet and floats on top of watery syroup And the lower legal of the custard does have a cottage cheese look to it...easy but not great...
I was looking for a low carb custard recipe, so I made this exactly as written except I subbed Splenda for the sugar. It was great!
Quick and easy. looking for a "Lockdown Treat" I could make with ingredients on hand, something sweet. This was a nice little surprise to put smiles on faces. Only changes I made were to add some canned peach slices and bake for 1:20 as several commenters recommended. I'll see if I can find some frozen blueberries to add next time.
Made it, loved it!
The family loved the custard. This was super simple to make, but I will cut down on the sugar.
it was a little sweet, but so yummy and i would make it again (would 3/4 of the recommended sugar)
Easy and versatile; no whisk? use a mixer or blender. In my oven with oven thermometer it takes 1:05-10. I leave out the nutmeg as it tends to collect at the edges and burn, but I do sprinkle it on top right out of the oven. Also, 2% milk works great. I prefer brown sugar and currently have some in the oven using stevia. A great basic recipe that's easy to experiment with. For evenness, I whisk the eggs and vanilla first, then add sugar, salt, whisk some more, then slowly add milk as I whisk.
This custard is so delicious. It tastes like my great-grandmother's recipe from way back.
good
I didn't have vanilla so I subbed in a little honey and added a dash of cinnamon. Everyone loved it, this was a lovely recipe
So simple and so delicious! I used 1/3 cup sugar instead of 1/2, based on other reviews. Seriously yummy!
perfect for when you want a snack and was able to make it with splenda for my husband
Such comfort food, and so easy! I added a little more in the way of spices, but aside from that, followed exactly. Sweet, warm and creamy! And I used 2% milk too. Just made it for the 2nd time and added a pinch of corn starch while whisking. Another change was to bake it in a 8x8 glass pan. Even better if I say so myself!
It was a lot like what I made growing up...I'm 52 lol. Delicious. Thank you for the recipe. Wish I knew where mine was.
Yummy!
This is great! I made it diet friendly both low carb and sugar free using Splenda as the sugar (increasing it to 1.5 cups), coconut almond milk, heavy cream and half and half and used 3 eggs (its what I had left)plus an additional 1/4 cup heavy cream. I also threw in a half package of unsweetened coconut then topped it with pumpkin pie spice. The recipe is solid and perfect for converting to diet friendly. Please don't go with the changes because I used this recipe as a way to use up some ingredients and it still turned out awesome.
Love this recipe! Easy to make. I used the hint to warm the milk and vanilla before mixing in which worked perfectly!
I replaced nutmeg with pumpkin spice. I put mine in the freezer and then defrosted it for a nice frozen egg custard. It was icy but still very delicious. I put mine in silicon cupcake containers so it slid out nicely.
My husband loved it.
9 eggs. triple the recipe
Excellent
My husband's childhood favorite. This is an easy recipe and comes out delicious every time.
Excellent recipe and so easy.
Good without the salt if needed or at least half
I followed the instructions of apartment cook, and it turned out great. Very helpful review.
east to make
This is a quick and easy dessert and great served warm or cold. I served it chilled with fresh berries and some whipped topping. And I didn't feel guilty about having dessert!
Great turn out. Best custard ever!
Love this recipe. Make/made it weekly for family especially on ski weekends. My girls love it. They prefer cinnamon to nutmeg. I do five custard ramekins so I change to three eggs 2.5 cups milk but everything the same. Literally perfect every time.
I’m 63 years old and had never made custard until I came across this recipe. It was unbelievably simple and it turned out PERFECT! I made it for my sweet valentine.
I had to cook longer than 1 hour. I found it slightly too sweet. I'll use less sugar next time. I used half and half because I had it.
Made at the request of my husband, since he can no longer find the Jello custard mixes. I added an extra egg, but otherwise followed the recipe ( I did cook for 70 minutes). He said it tasted exactly like the custard his mom used to make :)
I couldn't find small custard bowls so I ended up using cereal bowl sized Pyrex... they had to stay in the oven an extra 20 - 25 mins but other than that quick'n'easy, thanks!
Although it tastes fine I have to agree with the person that said it came out like scrambled eggs. The texture was not smooth and silly but like scrambled eggs. I think I'll try a different recipe next time.
Tastes fine, cooking time was extremely off. Cooked for over 2 hours and was very watery
This is very easy to make. The flavor is great, I did add extra sugar ( a heapping measuring cup) and added extra vanilla . I like vanilla flavor. It turned great. Nice and easy and taste great.
Kinda not great; sweet scrambled eggs
Great recipe and simple recipe. Skip the boiling of milk but put it in microwave for 45sec - 1 minute. You want it lukewarm not boiling. Room temperature eggs works best but if you forget simply put egg under super hot water for about 30 seconds to get the chill out. If you find recipe too watery put in a third egg.
I had to cook over an hour I used 8oz container of milk. However, I wouldn’t think it would make that much difference. Help I gave it five stars for simplicity and taste. It’s ingredients are staples so it’s something you can whip up add raspberries and blueberries yum yum! BON APPETITE
My custard came out great. I didnt add nutmeg, instead a bit of cinnamon. Next i will add a little more vanilla we used the imitation kind the reg vanilla extract was too expensive for an ingredient ill rarely use.
I followed the recommendations of another of warming the milk alone first(almost scalding it) and then add milk to the egg and sugar mixture. I also added vanilla bean to the milk while it was warming. When I put the ramikins in the oven, I added a little bit of water to the sheet pan so they baked in a water bath.
followed recipe exactly...no scrambled eggs just nice soft custartdy texture
This is definately my favorite custard recipe. Simple to make and mm mm good.
I am so impressed. Just follow the recipe and it works amazing. I have been looking everywhere to buy custard because I NEVER thought I would be able to make it. Thank you so much creamy and delicious!!!
Made this twice now. The first time I cooked too long - I expected it to firm up more in the oven. Second time by the recipe - 1 hour. Much better. Great with ginger snap cookies!
So easy and good. The first time I made it I liked it but I could taste a hint of eggs, which I wasn't fond of (but can't complain because it is EGG custard). So the second time, I added a little more sugar and an extra dash of vanilla and I loved it. Just tasted like a sweet, refreshing custard, no egg. I served it with strawberries and graham crackers. Great simple recipe!
I used cinnamon on top & I might cut back on a the sugar, just a little bit.......
This was great and so easy! Mine needed more time, too, even though I used 2C custard dishes so it was shallower than using the standard 1C dishes. Other than that I made it just as directed. I was surpised, since I've only ever made custard the standard way by cooking the milk first. I devoured mine and could eat 10 more. Guess I'd better make some more.
This custard is 'EGG-CELLENT', EGG-CELLENT!! The Doc-tor is CORRECT, this is far more superior when paired with fish fingers! Lure any timelord into a death trap with this recipe, it shall not fail! EGG-STERMINATE!
I Just got it out of my oven. It looks very thick, Just like a custard should! there aren't many custard recipes that work, and this is my first time ever cooking custard. I am surprised how fun and easy it was. Will definitely use this recipe again! By the way, you should change your recipe to the way Apartmentcook explained that extra step. a lot of people probably got some unusual results.
As always, I added my own twist. The eggs seemed a bit small (large eggs aren’t that large these days) so I used three and I used 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream to 1.5 cups 2% Lactose free milk. I used the cap on the pure vanilla extract to measure 1 capful. Apart from that, I followed the recipe and sprinkled ground nutmeg on top. It made just four custard bowls but I guess you could stretch it for six people if you had to. Absolutely delicious, but it could perhaps have used a little longer in the oven to set the middle a little more. I will be making this again, but a larger batch.
I made it and it came out perfect but the one thing that i did differently was i beat the eggs first made in a cupcake tray and baked 30 minutes longer! Yummy i will definitely make again soon!
Made it but I didn't want a multitude of custard cups in the fridge so I baked it in a single small bowl which had a clip-on lid. I didn't warm the milk which may have caused me to extend the baking time but it still turned out fine. Consistency was like pudding. I may try it warming the milk and using less to thicken it next time.
It was good but it wasn't great.
