Traditional Pork Posole

Traditional New Mexican spicy stew. Red chile and pork come together with hominy to warm your belly and your palate. Serve with tortillas or corn bread.

Recipe by mic_babe

Ingredients

Directions

  • Set oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

  • Place the peppers with cut sides down onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Cook under the preheated broiler until the skin of the peppers has blackened and blistered, 5 to 8 minutes. Place the blackened peppers into a bowl and tightly seal with plastic wrap. Allow the peppers to steam as they cool, about 20 minutes. Remove plastic wrap and carefully remove and discard pepper skins. Dice peppers.

  • Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Cook and stir onion and garlic in hot oil until tender and fragrant, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Stir pork into onion and garlic; cook and stir until pork is browned, 5 to 10 minutes. Add diced green chiles to pork; cook and stir until fragrant, 5 minutes.

  • Pour white hominy, yellow hominy, chicken broth, water, cumin, chili powder, salt, and black pepper into pork mixture. Bring mixture to a boil and cook for 15 minutes; reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until flavors blend and pork is tender, at least 1 hour.

Cook's Note:

You can also take some of the seasoning mix and rub it over the pork before browning it.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 14.1g; carbohydrates 37.7g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 26.8mg; sodium 3113.8mg. Full Nutrition
