Traditional Pork Posole

I am only giving this a 4 star because I adjusted the recipe to be pretty delicious. If I had not done this, the Posole would have been inedible. It is either a typo or someone likes really heavy spice and salt ingredients but that would have totally ruined this recipe. As it turns out, it was delicious with the following adjustments for 4 servings: 1/4 tsp cumin, 1/4 tsp chili powder (or to taste), 1/4 tsp salt, 1/8 tsp pepper ( or 1/2 tsp Morton's Nature Seasons. I had a little left over white rice so added 1/4 cup to the recipe. Garnishing the top with a few Cilantro leaves gives that extra "mmmm".
I was really excited to try this recipe for a traditional New Mexico Posole. For a first try I use the recipe as is and from there make modifications. Unfortunately this recipe had so much salt and was way too spicy (which I realize is a personal preference). I will try it again as I could tell the recipe had the right ingredients, but will start with 1 teaspoon of salt and 1 tablespoon of red pepper, then add as needed.
My wife and I just had a ball making this dish! Seasoning was just right for our taste and really went well with Me ican cornbread. Moved away from NM 8 years ago and haven't had this wonderful taste since we moved. Might be to spicey for some, but not in this house.
Like many others, I thought the amounts for the salt and spices had to be wrong. I can’t believe that anyone would even consider putting 3 tablespoons of salt in this soup! I used 1/2 teaspoon salt and about 1 and 1/2 teaspoons each of the black pepper, cumin and chili powder. I substituted 1 small can of green chilies for the roasted green pepper. I also added a 14 oz can of diced tomatoes. This was an easy posole recipe that I will definitely make again.
I used this recipe and combined the efforts of similar recipes to extract the steps I wanted to try. Made red chili sauce with a variety of dried peppers. Baked the pork roast using the cook's note and applied a garlic paste to cover the pork roast. While simmering, slipped in some thin sliced carrots that added even more flavor. My first attempt was a success thanks to all the great recipes and suggestions. Traditional condiments are a plus with this dish, fresh is best. I even made the pickled red onions, so glad I did. side note: the salt issue solved by your own taste preference..
Oh my goodness!!! Definitely a typo!! Way too much salt , I would reduce it to 1 tsp. Of salt NOT 3 Tablespoons!!? Man, now I have to throw all this out unless I can think of a way to dilute the saltiness down.
I agree with Rann1950, too much salt, cumin, and chili powder. I used 1/2 tsp salt, 1 tsp cumin, and 1 tsp chili powder. Instead of using fresh chilies, I used an 8 oz can diced chilies. The family loved it! I will definitely make again.
I used regular pork shoulder like I do for my chili verde and added jalapeño. It was super spicy so might reduce that or chili powder next time. Family loves this. One of the best dishes I have ever made I would say!
Salt may be a typo, but adjusted to taste. All of the other spices were PERFECT. We are from New Mexico and miss the wonderful food there and that delicious spice. Great reminder! So easy and my husband asked to make it again! YUM
Like those that have gone before me, I adjusted the spices, as making this as-is would have been inedible for me. The changes I made are as follows" 1 whole onion, rather than 1/2 1 Qt. organic chicken bone broth, rather than 3 cups 1Tbsp. Himalayan pink salt, rather than 3, which was still too salty for my taste. Next time I'll use 2 tsp salt. 2 Tbsp. cumin 3 Tbsp. New Mexico GREEN chile powder (My mom was from New Mexico, and she would have been horrified if I used red chile powder in posole!) I also didn't have enough poblano peppers to do the roasted/blistered skin thing, so this time around I used 2 small cans of Hatch green chiles and 2 medium cans of regular green chiles, undrained. Finally, we smoked our boneless pork in our smoker prior to making the posole. YUM!!! Bottom line, I'll never make this recipe as written, but I love it with the changes I made. Thankfully I learned a lot about New Mexican style cooking from my mom growing up. Enjoy!
I recently discovered posole in a restaurant and instantly fell in love. This is a great tasting recipe. I like the chunks of pork as opposed to some other versions with shredded. WARNING on the salt: I foolishly made it with the 3T last time and suffered the consequences (even after adding a potato to try to help absorb some salt). This time I only added 1/2T and all seemed right in the world.
This turned out delicious but I did cut back on the salt to 1/2 teaspoon and all the other seasoning to 1 teaspoon each. Was a good way of using up leftover pork roast and some homegrown green chilis. Delicious with some cornbread
This *looked* like my long lost family recipe, and it was good. But it wasn't great. Something was missing...but as a Mexican Pork Stew, it made for a really nice November supper. Don't skip those fresh toppings - they add something really special...
I had to do the same with the spices, a 1/4 tsp and 1/8 of tsp the recipe turned out prefect. I think who made the recipe made some type o’s as far as the spices go. But other than that the recipe is great, It’s my first time making this too!,
It was awful and way too spicy. I don't think that any amount of tweaking could fix it. I found different recipe that was a little more work but SO worth it. It tasted just like the Posole that my friends mom made when I was growing up.
