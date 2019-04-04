Traditional Pork Posole

Like those that have gone before me, I adjusted the spices, as making this as-is would have been inedible for me. The changes I made are as follows" 1 whole onion, rather than 1/2 1 Qt. organic chicken bone broth, rather than 3 cups 1Tbsp. Himalayan pink salt, rather than 3, which was still too salty for my taste. Next time I'll use 2 tsp salt. 2 Tbsp. cumin 3 Tbsp. New Mexico GREEN chile powder (My mom was from New Mexico, and she would have been horrified if I used red chile powder in posole!) I also didn't have enough poblano peppers to do the roasted/blistered skin thing, so this time around I used 2 small cans of Hatch green chiles and 2 medium cans of regular green chiles, undrained. Finally, we smoked our boneless pork in our smoker prior to making the posole. YUM!!! Bottom line, I'll never make this recipe as written, but I love it with the changes I made. Thankfully I learned a lot about New Mexican style cooking from my mom growing up. Enjoy!