Chef John's Red Velvet Cupcakes

Rating: 4 stars Delicious! Beautiful red color. I didn't have any buttermilk, so I used 3/4 C milk and 3/4 t lemon juice and let stand for 10 minutes to make sour milk. These were a tad--just a tad--dry to me. Hence, the four stars. But (huzzah!) I got more than just a dozen cupcakes out of this recipe. I made 1 dozen regular sized cupcakes and another half dozen mini cupcakes. So, not many over the mark, but just enough to make us extra happy. :) Great recipe! It's scrumptious. Helpful (26)

Rating: 2 stars I'm not a fan of red velvet to begin with, after reading reviews I thought I would give it a try& I'm not impressed. It's not vanilla and its not chocolate, it really has no taste at all. Yes, its a light flavour, but why consume so much red dye and have nothing to show/taste for it. Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious. I can't remember if I doubled or tripled the recipe (which, I now realize was a horrible plan as things never mix well when you have too much of it). I ended up working it in batches, and it turned out wonderful and moist. Best red velvet recipe yet! Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars I tried many recipes and the cupcakes were not good at all the red color just vanished. But this recipe is the best! they are really the red velvet deal! moist tasty not too sweet they are just perfect. Helpful (4)

Rating: 3 stars these cupcakes were good but not exceptional. i made them and tried one. it was good but not as sweet as a cupcake should be. it was still better than box mix though. i gave one to my brother and he said it tasted like regular bread. a tip to anyone making any red velvet recipe: use apple cider vinegar instead of regular vinegar. it adds a bit more flavor to the cupcakes. overall it was okay but just okay. chef john disappointed me. his recipes are usually a lot better. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I have descovered my passion. Baking. Have tried a few cupcake recipes but this one is now my go to cupcake recipe. So much so that for my wedding i eneded up buying a small cake to have on top and bellow about 80 cupcakes made by me. Most of my guests didn't even know they were home made. They were tastey the right amount of moisture. I have garnished them with a white chocolate frosting. The taste complemented eachother perfectly. THANK YOU for this great recipe. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I surely cannot understand these reviews, some say these are super moist and others say they are dry! What in the world!!! It has to be something they are doing wrong and not saying it. I think they’re great! Made as written except had to sub on the buttermilk since I had none, just used the old standby mixture of white vinegar and whole milk!!! No problems at all. Thanks for the recipe Chef John. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars i loved it!! they came out super moist and perfect.:) First time making red velvet and i am excited!!! Helpful (2)